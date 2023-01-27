ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Monday, Jan. 30

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Monday, Jan. 30 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Monday.
Roselle defeats Cranford - Boys basketball recap

Isaiah Fuller scored 28 points to lead Roselle past Cranford 84-62 in Cranford. With the victory, the Rams have won 10 of their last 11 games. Despite falling behind 15-13 after the first quarter, Roselle (17-3) turned things around in the second and took a seven-point lead into halftime. Roselle pulled away in the second half outscoring Cranford 49-31.
CRANFORD, NJ
Boys Basketball: Indians Hills defeats Mahwah to extend streak

Indians Hills extended its win streak to three by defeating Mahwah 42-30, in Mahwah. Leading by five points at halftime, Indian Hills (11-5) went on a 13-3 third quarter run to extend its lead to 36-21. Anthony Puglisi led Indian Hills with 13 points. For Mahwah (5-15), Ryan Matthews led...
MAHWAH, NJ
Notre Dame over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap

Stesher Mathelier and Donovan Cottrell scored a game-high 14 points apiece to lead Notre Dame to a victory on the road over Robbinsville, 57-36. Jake Croce and Chris Vlahos added nine points apiece while John Merluse chipped in six for Notre Dame (13-7), which led by 10 at halftime before expanding the lead with a 12-5 third quarter.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Girls Basketball: West Essex cruises past Livingston

West Essex rode the performances of Olivia Weiss, Sasha Resnick, and Jordan Cohen to a 41-21 defeat of Livingston, in Livingston. Weiss (13 points), Resnick (12 points), and Cohen (11 points) combined for 36 points as West Essex (12-5) won its third straight game. Resnick also pulled down 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Montville tops Immaculata - Girls basketball recap

Katie Gorski posted 18 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals to lead Montville as it defeated Immaculata 63-49 in Montville. Montville (15-3) held a 33-17 lead at the half after a 14-4 run in the second quarter. Grace Kowalski also had 15 points, three rebounds, three steals and...
MONTVILLE, NJ
Plainfield defeats Kent Place - Girls basketball recap

Ma’Ziyah Richards recorded 22 points, seven rebounds, and five steals to propel Plainfield past Kent Place 38-18 in Plainfield. Plainfield (8-9) jumped out to an 18-10 lead at halftime before shutting Kent Place (2-13) out in the third and outscoring it 20-8 in the second half. Angelina Almonte also pulled down 10 rebounds.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Cherry Hill West rolls past Seneca- Girls Basketball recap

Molly Bovell scored 14 points to lead Cherry Hill West to a 49-26 win over Seneca in Tabernacle. Lilly Legato netted 12 points for Cherry Hill West (13-6), which led, 22-10 at halftime. Julia Lewis scored seven points, while Danielle Short and Addison Petti each added six points in the win.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
No. 1 St. John Vianney downs Raritan, remains unbeaten - Girls basketball recap

Zoe Brooks had 21 points, eight steals, seven assists and six rebounds as St. John Vianney, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 94-18 victory over Raritan in Holmdel. Five players finished in double figures for St. John Vianney (21-0), which raced out to a 38-2 first quarter lead. Ashley Sofilkanich scored 14 points, Madison Kocis had 11 and both Bre Delaney and Mikaela Hubbard added 10. Delaney had four steals, Taylor Sofilkanich added nine points, eight rebounds and three blocks, and Janie Bachmann chipped in eight points, five rebounds and five assists.
HOLMDEL, NJ
