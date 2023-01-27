Read full article on original website
Related
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Monday, Jan. 30
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Monday, Jan. 30 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Monday.
Boys Basketball: Barkley finishes with 22 to lead East Orange past Newark Central
Kaiyri Barkley scored a game high 22 points to help lead East Orange to a narrow, 47-42 victory over Newark Central, in East Orange.
Roselle defeats Cranford - Boys basketball recap
Isaiah Fuller scored 28 points to lead Roselle past Cranford 84-62 in Cranford. With the victory, the Rams have won 10 of their last 11 games. Despite falling behind 15-13 after the first quarter, Roselle (17-3) turned things around in the second and took a seven-point lead into halftime. Roselle pulled away in the second half outscoring Cranford 49-31.
Boys Basketball: Indians Hills defeats Mahwah to extend streak
Indians Hills extended its win streak to three by defeating Mahwah 42-30, in Mahwah. Leading by five points at halftime, Indian Hills (11-5) went on a 13-3 third quarter run to extend its lead to 36-21. Anthony Puglisi led Indian Hills with 13 points. For Mahwah (5-15), Ryan Matthews led...
Roselle Catholic’s No. 1 boys basketball team without 2 stars after double scare
Roselle Catholic head coach Dave Boff called it “a gut punch for my kids” when recent McDonald’s All-American selection Mackenzie Mgbako was carried off the floor 30 seconds into Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. And if the collective wind wasn’t knocked out of the Lions...
Boys Basketball: Red Bank Catholic wins big over Red Bank Regional
Red Bank Catholic cruised past rivals Red Bank Regional by a final of 78-55, in Red Bank. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Notre Dame over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Stesher Mathelier and Donovan Cottrell scored a game-high 14 points apiece to lead Notre Dame to a victory on the road over Robbinsville, 57-36. Jake Croce and Chris Vlahos added nine points apiece while John Merluse chipped in six for Notre Dame (13-7), which led by 10 at halftime before expanding the lead with a 12-5 third quarter.
Girls Basketball: West Essex cruises past Livingston
West Essex rode the performances of Olivia Weiss, Sasha Resnick, and Jordan Cohen to a 41-21 defeat of Livingston, in Livingston. Weiss (13 points), Resnick (12 points), and Cohen (11 points) combined for 36 points as West Essex (12-5) won its third straight game. Resnick also pulled down 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
Boys basketball: No. 14 Linden jumps out to quick start in win over South Plainfield
Nas Robinson tallied 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists while Elijah Motley had 16 points and three assists as Linden, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20 stopped South Plainfield 59-40 at a showcase game in Clark. Jaylan Hodge produced 14 points and four assists while Hashim Nadir chipped...
Girls Basketball: No. 18 Trinity Hall wins big over Howell
Trinity Hall, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, cruised past Howell for a 61-33 victory, in Farmingdale. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys Basketball: Turner scores 1,000th point as Deptford tops Cumberland
Deptford defeated Cumberland 73-61 despite Ethan Turner scoring his 1,000th career point for the Colts, in Deptford. Turner finished with 25 points, which was a game high. The senior has scored 374 total points so far this season, which is already better than the 370 points he scored total during his junior season.
Green lifts Camden Eastside over Bishop Eustace - Boys basketball recap
Jahaan Green scored 14 points as Camden Eastside held off Bishop Eustace for a 54-48 road win in Pennsauken. Jalen Long added 11 points in a winning effort. Bishop Eustace statistics were not reported. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
Girls basketball: Game-winning 3 in final seconds propels Memorial over Lincoln
Yamileth Flores scored a team-high 12 points and hit a game-winning 3-pointer with six seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to give Memorial the narrow win at home Lincoln, 33-32. Jessica Sorto finished with 10 points while Elaine Alcantara added eight points and four rebounds for Memorial (15-6), which held...
Montville tops Immaculata - Girls basketball recap
Katie Gorski posted 18 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals to lead Montville as it defeated Immaculata 63-49 in Montville. Montville (15-3) held a 33-17 lead at the half after a 14-4 run in the second quarter. Grace Kowalski also had 15 points, three rebounds, three steals and...
Plainfield defeats Kent Place - Girls basketball recap
Ma’Ziyah Richards recorded 22 points, seven rebounds, and five steals to propel Plainfield past Kent Place 38-18 in Plainfield. Plainfield (8-9) jumped out to an 18-10 lead at halftime before shutting Kent Place (2-13) out in the third and outscoring it 20-8 in the second half. Angelina Almonte also pulled down 10 rebounds.
Boys Basketball: Results, recaps, photos, and links for Mon., Jan. 30
Boys Basketball: Lodi vs. Paterson Charter on January 30, 2023 — Monday, Jan. 30. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cherry Hill West rolls past Seneca- Girls Basketball recap
Molly Bovell scored 14 points to lead Cherry Hill West to a 49-26 win over Seneca in Tabernacle. Lilly Legato netted 12 points for Cherry Hill West (13-6), which led, 22-10 at halftime. Julia Lewis scored seven points, while Danielle Short and Addison Petti each added six points in the win.
No. 1 St. John Vianney downs Raritan, remains unbeaten - Girls basketball recap
Zoe Brooks had 21 points, eight steals, seven assists and six rebounds as St. John Vianney, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 94-18 victory over Raritan in Holmdel. Five players finished in double figures for St. John Vianney (21-0), which raced out to a 38-2 first quarter lead. Ashley Sofilkanich scored 14 points, Madison Kocis had 11 and both Bre Delaney and Mikaela Hubbard added 10. Delaney had four steals, Taylor Sofilkanich added nine points, eight rebounds and three blocks, and Janie Bachmann chipped in eight points, five rebounds and five assists.
Bleecker’s eight 3-pointers power No. 13 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap
Jackson Bleecker made a career-high eight 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points as Seton Hall Prep, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, cruised to a 70-29 victory over West Side at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. Four of Bleecker’s 3-pointers came in the first quarter...
Boys Basketball: Robinson leads No. 16 Montclair Immaculate past No. 18 Arts
T.J. Robinson scored 23 points to lead Montclair Immaculate, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 53-50 win over Arts in Paterson. Montclair Immaculate (12-8) trailed by nine after three quarters, before going on a 23-11 run in the fourth quarter to take home the win. Spencer Joyner...
NJ.com
NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0