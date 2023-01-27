ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MFD to conclude investigation into involvement in Nichols traffic stop next week

By Gina Butkovich, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago

The Memphis Fire Department will be concluding the internal investigation into the departments involvement in the initial care of Tyre Nichols next week.

Nichols died Jan. 10 three days after being stopped by Memphis Police in an incident that is under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the FBI.

It has led to the firing, arrests and indictments of five Memphis Police Officers and a MFD spokeswoman said Monday that two Memphis Firefighters involved in the initial care of Nichols were "relieved of duty" pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The department on Friday released a statement that said they did not receive full access to the video footage until Friday and that they are currently receiving the footage.

"We're not going to take it no more," Amber Sherman, a local activist, said at a Thursday vigil held for Nichols . "We want clear answers from every person who was on the scene that violently killed Tyre. Everyone who had a hand, we need every name released. Don't just quietly fire firefighters, don't just quietly fire paramedics, EMTs, release their names. Release the files. All of them got to come out."

The video showing the interaction between the officers and Nichols will be released by the City of Memphis sometime after 6 p.m. today.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: MFD to conclude investigation into involvement in Nichols traffic stop next week

