Columbus, OH

Albany Herald

Evgeny Kuznetsov strikes in OT as Capitals clip Jackets

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored 26 seconds into overtime, and the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night in the final game before the All-Star break for both teams. Kuznetsov took a drop pass from Marcus Johansson and beat Joonas Korpisalo with a wrist shot from the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Albany Herald

Hurricanes escape 3-goal hole, stun Kings in OT

Sebastian Aho scored on a power play with 53.8 seconds left in overtime as the Carolina Hurricanes completed a rally from three goals down to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 on Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C. Brent Burns opened the scoring for Carolina with the game's only first-period goal....
RALEIGH, NC
Albany Herald

Brady Tkachuk lifts Sens in high-scoring duel with Habs

Brady Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal with 1:18 remaining in regulation and Tim Stutzle matched a career high with four points as the visiting Ottawa Senators earned a 5-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Corralling the puck ahead of the blue line, Stutzle stormed into the Montreal...

