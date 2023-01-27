ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

War Monkey
3d ago

How about raising the age to purchase, 10 day waiting period, training class, lower fuel tank limits (No one needs 30 gallons to hunt deer), and ban all vehicles with automatic transmissions. No one wants to take your car, we just want common sense vehicle control.

DGAF ACE
4d ago

This is happening because people are ANGRY. The 💩 that has been done in the name of Covid financially, socially and politically has people just plain pissed off. The reduced patrols on the roads has made it easier to drive aggressively. People are to the point of not caring about consequences anymore. During lockdown, I was able to drive nearly double the speed limit going to work because there weren't any cops around early in the morning, whereas there used to be patrols out all night

user from wash
4d ago

theres an easy answer to this problem. step aside and quit passing idiotic laws. cops cant pull people over for things like bad tabs, broken lights, broken windshields. this keeps people on the streets that wouldnt and shouldnt be. they are then driving with no license why bother you have to be in an accident before a cop can ask them for one. the majority dont have insurance. again why bother. they cant afford the upkeep of the vehicles they drive. somewhere along the line driving became some kind of right. it never used to be. its a privilege to drive not a right. allowing these people to drive like this emboldens them. they feel bullet proof. why wouldnt they. the only ones held to the standard of id insurance and maintained properly operational vehicle are thd law abiding tax payers.

spokanepublicradio.org

WA lawmakers consider changes to "Death with Dignity Act"

Washington’s 14-year-old assisted suicide law may get an update. A state House committee is scheduled to vote this week on a bipartisan bill designed to make it easier for terminally ill people to peacefully end their lives. “This bill has been in development for more than three years,” said...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXL

Historic Choice To Lead Washington State Democrats

SEATTLE (AP) – The Washington State Democratic Party has chosen the former leader of the King County Democrats as its new chair. The Seattle Times reports 38-year-old Shasti Conrad was chosen Saturday. Conrad is a political consultant who ran unopposed with the support of Gov. Jay Inslee, Washington’s Democratic...
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlerefined.com

The return of the Washington Sportsmen's Show

If you're a hunter, fisherman or outdoor enthusiast, you won't want to miss the biggest sportsmen's show in the state of Washington. The Washington Sportsmen's Show, presented by Leupold, returns to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2023. About the Washington Sportsmen's...
PUYALLUP, WA
Axios

Washington's rejected vanity license plates of 2022

Thousands of Washingtonians each year apply for license plates with custom messages — but as usual, state officials decided some of last year's applications crossed a line. What's happening: The state Department of Licensing rejected 74 new proposals for vanity license plates in 2022, adding them to a list of more than 13,000 previously banned letter and number combinations.
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Lawsuit Challenges WA Ballot Signature Verification

The lawsuit was filed last November, but word is starting to filter out now. Lawsuit challenges WA state's signature verification on ballots. According to information released by Jason Rantz of AM 770 KTTH Radio in Seattle, the suit was "quietly" filed in 2022, but now starting to get exposure. Rantz...
KING COUNTY, WA
boisestatepublicradio.org

RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years

The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
SEATTLE, WA
theorcasonian.com

Inslee logs a busy week

Legislators hold hearings on slate of reproductive freedom bills. Gov. Jay Inslee testifies on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to the Senate Long-Term Care & Health Committee in support of a proposal to amend the state constitution to guarantee the right of reproductive choice. In the six months since the Dobbs v....
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Permit-to-purchase, assault weapons ban pass out of Washington House Committee

Two controversial firearms bills have passed out of the Washington House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1143 prohibits firearm dealers from selling or transferring guns unless the person has a valid permit to purchase firearms, mandates background checks and 10-day waiting periods for all transfers of firearms, and requires dealers to record every transfer. The bill also requires prospective gun buyers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit prior to approaching any seller. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Washington’s overfunded public pension system could cost taxpayers, officials say

(The Center Square) – While other state public pension systems face large unfunded liabilities, Washington's faces the opposite problem: potential overfunding due to strong long-term returns on investment and a combination of state and public employee contributions. However, the situation could still lead to budgeting problems for various reasons. The underlying one is that funding levels for pension plans are estimated based on numerous assumptions about long-term economic prosperity, beneficiaries' life expectancy, inflation, and interest rates. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Which Washington Apple is America’s Favorite?

Washington feeds the rest of the country and the world. While world-famous for our trees and coffee, we make the best apples on the continent. How many apples are grown in Washington each year?. Washington will harvest about 12 billion apples this year, and every year actually. That's 12 billion...
WASHINGTON STATE

