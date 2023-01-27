How about raising the age to purchase, 10 day waiting period, training class, lower fuel tank limits (No one needs 30 gallons to hunt deer), and ban all vehicles with automatic transmissions. No one wants to take your car, we just want common sense vehicle control.
This is happening because people are ANGRY. The 💩 that has been done in the name of Covid financially, socially and politically has people just plain pissed off. The reduced patrols on the roads has made it easier to drive aggressively. People are to the point of not caring about consequences anymore. During lockdown, I was able to drive nearly double the speed limit going to work because there weren't any cops around early in the morning, whereas there used to be patrols out all night
theres an easy answer to this problem. step aside and quit passing idiotic laws. cops cant pull people over for things like bad tabs, broken lights, broken windshields. this keeps people on the streets that wouldnt and shouldnt be. they are then driving with no license why bother you have to be in an accident before a cop can ask them for one. the majority dont have insurance. again why bother. they cant afford the upkeep of the vehicles they drive. somewhere along the line driving became some kind of right. it never used to be. its a privilege to drive not a right. allowing these people to drive like this emboldens them. they feel bullet proof. why wouldnt they. the only ones held to the standard of id insurance and maintained properly operational vehicle are thd law abiding tax payers.
Comments / 51