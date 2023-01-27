Read full article on original website
The Palm Coast Open Returns to Palm Coast
Palm Coast – Beginning Monday, February 6, the Palm Coast Tennis Center will host the Palm Coast Open Men’s M15: A USTA Pro Circuit Tournament, and there are so many ways to get in on the action! The City of Palm Coast has worked with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) professionals for twelve years, hosting tournaments that feature some of the world’s best up-and-coming tennis talent.
Palm Coast Democratic Club To Host Americans United for Separation of Church and State
Palm Coast Democratic Club will host Americans United for Separation of Church and State. Panel Discussion on Book Banning, Thursday, February 9th. The Palm Coast Democratic Club will host a panel discussion with the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State on the issue of Book Banning, Thursday evening February 9th at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast, FL 32164.
Flagler SOE: Mail Ballot Election in Beverly Beach
The Town of Beverly Beach will hold a Mail Ballot Charter Amendment Election on March 7, 2023. This type of election is authorized under Florida Statutes Section 101.6102 and has been approved by the Town Commission, and the Florida Secretary of State. Every registered voter in Beverly Beach will receive...
