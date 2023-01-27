Read full article on original website
Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in Colorado?
Colorado could easily be called the land of the footloose and fancy-free, but should it be when it comes to driving in your bare feet? How safe is driving without shoes, and is it legal to drive a vehicle that way in Centennial State?. Is footwear just an urban legend...
Will You Find the Creepy and Painful Assassin Bug In Colorado?
Colorado is not known for insects, but, the reality is we have more than our fair share. Some of Colorado's insects are beneficial, while others can be harmful to people, pets, and plants. One bug in Colorado you don't want to mess around with is the assassin bug. It's not gonna kill you, but, your encounter would be most unpleasant. The assassin bug can commonly be found across the country, and we have these creepy critters right here in Colorado.
Colorado’s Self-Driving Lawnmower will Blow Your Mind
In this day and age, technology continuously advances and, more times than others makes our lives easier. That is certainly the case with a Colorado company's invention - the long-awaited self-driving lawnmower. Colorado Company Invents Self-Driving Lawnmower. The company that created this futuristic self-driving mower is known as Scythe Robotics...
Can Colorado Employers Test for Weed?
Is it possible you could lose your job for doing recreational pot in Colorado?. Weed In The Workplace Is A Slippery Slope in Colorado. The state has come a long way since Colorado voters decided in 2012 to allow recreational marijuana. However, it's still a slippery slope when it comes to weed in the workplace.
Gas Is Around $4 In Colorado Again. Why The Huge Jump?
Colorado went from gas prices dropping below $2 a gallon in some places to jumping back up to around $4 or higher in some places in less than a month. What's the reason?. Remember when we had decent gas prices like in the pic above? For the most part, gas prices in 2022 were out of control. Colorado reached highs we'd never seen and it was certainly taking its toll on many folks around not just Colorado, but the entire country. The domino effect of high fuel costs seemed to make everything more expensive in 2022, it got out of control pretty quickly. Towards the end of 2022, we finally got some relief at the pumps, as I wrote about here finding gas under $2 just about a month ago. We've doubled in fuel prices since then, leaving Coloradoans wondering just what the heck is going on. Here's what we know.
Can Colorado Have Earthquakes?
Can Colorado have earthquakes? We sure can! While Colorado doesn't see as much seismic activity as San Francisco, the Rocky Mountains sure have a history of shaking at times. Some of Colorado's biggest earthquakes are believed to have happened long before seismology equipment was able to take important measurements. Still, using the data collected at the time, we can take a closer look at some of Colorado's largest quakes that happened from around 1870 to 2023. Many were felt here in Grand Junction.
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
This Colorado Vacation Rental is Like Staying at a Private Castle
Trendy travelers are turning their backs on basic hotel rooms and opting for private abodes, found on websites like Airbnb and VRBO. These vacation rentals provide unique and stylish settings to help create a memorable getaway for any occasion. Stunning Rental in Beaver Creek, Colorado. Who wouldn't feel like royalty...
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
Step Inside this Quirky Colorado Artist’s Home For Sale
A very unique home recently hit the Colorado real estate market. Eccentric and quirky are just a few words to describe this suburban dwelling - take a peek inside and see you'll soon see why. Check Out this Funky Colorado Home For Sale. An artist's home indeed. Check out another...
Egg Prices Are Ridiculous in Colorado, This is the Main Reason Why
Chicken eggs are a hot topic right now. Egg prices are historically high in Colorado and across the country, that's if you can even find them in the store. If you research the topic, just about every source from chicken farmers to government departments to bird rescue groups will agree it's because of the outbreak of the avian flu.
What is Cloud Seeding and Why Does Colorado do it?
They say that water is the key to life. Humans, animals, and plants all need it to survive, and even our economy depends on it in numerous ways. Now let's say that mother nature decided that we don't really need as much water as we used to, we'd be in a lot of trouble, right?
Can You Open Carry in Colorado?
Can you open carry a firearm in the state of Colorado? Is this legal to do everywhere in our state? What's with the gun questions?. It's actually a great question and one that is easily answered here. 36 states in America allow for the open carry of a handgun without a permit. Many states have taken measures to protect that right from within.
What Cool Stuff Goes In a ‘I’m from Colorado’ Starter Pack?
Today we are trying to make the ultimate "I'm from Colorado" starter pack. We started this discussion with Grand Junction to get things rolling, and we are happy to include even more answers. What things would be included in your "I'm from Colorado" starter pack? All the obvious things will...
Dog Found in Colorado After Being Stolen in Texas 3 Years Ago
We can only imagine the sense of overwhelming joy, relief, and closure one Texas dog owner is feeling after getting a call that their stolen dog has been found. Three years after a Rotweiller went missing from a Texas backyard, the dog was found by a few caring people concerned for the pooch that was out running near Highway 36.
Iconic Colorado Restaurant Remains Standing After Uncertain Times
An iconic restaurant/attraction in Colorado is back in action, following a period of uncertainty regarding its future. El Rancho has been a staple in Colorado's restaurant world since 1947. The two-story lodge-like building is located off I-70 in Evergreen. The structure's bright neon sign catches motorists' eye, causing many people to pull off the highway and see what's inside.
Colorado woman, 97, froze to death outside assisted-living center after banging on doors, lawsuit alleges
A Colorado assisted-living facility is facing a wrongful death lawsuit after Mary Jo Staub, 97, is alleged to have “froze to death” outside of it in February 2022.
Regal Cinemas Closing 39 Theatres. How Many In Colorado?
Colorado's Regal Cinemas' parent company, Cineworld, announced the closure of nearly 40 theatres across the country. How will that affect Colorado theaters?. Regal Cinemas To Close Multiple Colorado Locations. As a kid, going to the movie theater was always one of my absolute favorite things to do. There were a...
Should TikTok App Be Banned In U.S.? Colorado Congressman Says Yes
A Colorado congressman isn't down with the TikTok phenomenon and believes the extremely popular app should be banned not just in Colorado, but the entire country. When my daughter wanted the musical app years back, I don't think anyone would have ever predicted what a global phenomenon it would turn into. Once that app merged with TikTok in 2018, it was off to the races. With TokTok reporting over 1 billion users in 2021, there's no question about just how popular this app has become. And no, it's not just for the kids. There's truly content for all ages on the app and can keep people scrolling for hours, literally.
