Univ. Of Wyoming Trustees Approved New Contract For President
Last Friday, the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees approved a new contract for President Ed Seidel through June 30, 2026, at their regular business meeting, according to a release by the institution. His current contract was set to expire on June 30, 2023. Board Chairman John McKinley said,. “Over...
Come And Serve On The City Of Laramie Boards & Commissions
Calling all Laramie citizens. Are you looking for a way to make a difference in our community? Volunteering to serve on one of our Boards and Commissions is a great way to show that you care and share your knowledge and expertise with our community. A few positions are open...
LCCC Cheyenne, Laramie Campuses Closed Monday Due To Weather
Laramie County Community College has canceled classes at both its Laramie and Cheyenne campuses on Monday, January 30. That's according to a statement issued by LCCC on Sunday night:. – Due to hazardous weather conditions and dangerous wind chills, all LCCC campuses will be closed on Monday, January 30. All...
Laramie Folks, You’re Invited to PROM
Grab your date and join Bond's Brewing Company for an ADULT PROM this February 11th. What a way to celebrate Valentine's weekend with your partner!. There will be all things Prom for your amazing evening. This 21+ event will be a night filled with dancing games, prizes, and spiked punch. Oh, and not to mention, Bond's Brewing Company will be serving up their finest beverages. Ooh la la!
Arrest at Univ. of Wyoming Washakie Dining Center
According to a release by the University of Wyoming, there was an incident involving UW Police Department's response to an intensified student interaction in Washakie Dining Center, on Saturday night. Despite attempts to de-escalate the situation, the individual was removed from the facility, arrested, and issued a no-trespass order from...
The Three Musketeers Is Coming To Laramie
When I was a kid, one of the earliest books I had to read was the Three Musketeers and I loved it so much. Well, I started not like reading (don't most kids?) but my dad kept making me read classic novels to the point that he had to beg me to stop reading because I would keep buying books.
Hilton Garden Inn Could Be Coming to Downtown Cheyenne
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says his yearslong dream about a large hotel being built downtown might come true. Collins in his Mayor's Minute column Friday said a hotel group from Nebraska has acquired property downtown and has preliminary plans to build a Hilton Garden Inn. "Having 100 or more folks...
Wyoming adds 21 New Football Commits on National Signing Day
LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming Football announced 21 new commitments to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Wednesday's announcement came on the first day of college football's National Signing Day for the regular signing period. This group of commitments included: eight new transfers, of which three are scholarship players and five are preferred walk-ons, and 13 new high school commitments, of which five are scholarship players and eight are preferred walk-ons.
City of Laramie Welcomes New Chief of Police
The City of Laramie shares their excitement in welcoming the new Chief of Police, Brian Browne, in a recent release. Since starting his new role in November 2022, Chief Browne has established himself in his position and aims to establish his and the Laramie Police Department’s reputation as a trusted community resource.
Have You Heard? The Lincoln is Bringing a Smash Hit Back in July!
Last July, Cheyenne Frontier Days rolled into town. Of course, we all know that Frontier Nights brings a great collection of concerts to the city every year, but last year The Lincoln joined in on the fun. The concert venue brought the bluegrass phenomena The Dead South to town, and they blew the roof off the place.
O’Meara Hired as Wyoming Football’s Director of Player Personnel
LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl has announced the hiring of Kirby O’Meara as Wyoming’s new Director of Player Personnel for Cowboy Football. O’Meara comes to Wyoming from the University of Central Florida (UCF). “After conducting an extensive national search and vetting a...
Univ. of Wyoming Is Offering Free Language Courses
If you want to pick up a new language, this is your time to do so! A total of 22 nonformal world language and culture sessions are available free via Zoom and registrations are now being accepted for the popular World Language and Culture Program (WLCP) at the University of Wyoming this semester.
The Laradise Music Showcase Returns This February
The Laradise Music Showcase will be returning to town this February. This time, the showcase will be featuring Musketeer Gripweed from Fort Collins and Laramie's own Bob Lefevere and the Already Gone. The Event. Date: Friday, February 24. Time: 8 PM. Location: The Gryphon Theatre (710 E Garfield St.) Click...
Wyoming Expected to Ink At Least Four on Traditional Signing Day
LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl said his staff would be nimble and ever evolving as it attempts to navigate the choppy waters that is now the new norm in college football. Wyoming's 10th-year head coach will be the first to tell you he won't be building his program through the NCAA Transfer Portal, but even he realized it was time to mix it up. He did just that with traditional signing day less than 24 hours away.
Kayden LaFramboise of Thunder Basin Commits to UW Football
Thunder Basin football player Kayden LaFramboise will be headed to Laramie to join the Wyoming Cowboy football program as a preferred walk-on. LaFramboise is one of the state's finest all-around athletes and was an all-state selection in 4A at the wide receiver position. The guy was hard to defend as he pulled down 81 balls for 1151 yards and 13 touchdowns. In his junior year, LaFramboise had 32 catches for 506 yards with 7 touchdowns. He was also named all-state at the defensive back spot recording 42 tackles with 2 interceptions and 7 blocked punts.
Wyoming snags 1,700-yard receiver from NCAA Transfer Portal
LARAMIE -- Who says Craig Bohl doesn't utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal?. Wyoming landed its newest outside threat Wednesday, inking former Holy Cross wide receiver Ayir Asante. The New Jersey native becomes the third Division-I player to make the move to Laramie this offseason, joining fellow pass catcher Devin Boddie Jr. (Vanderbilt) and running back Harrison Waylee (Northern Illinois).
Univ. of Wyoming Raked In Awards At The Annual Wyoming Press Association
University of Wyoming Institutional Communications and Marketing specialists and UW Extension communications team members received nearly 20 awards during the annual Wyoming Press Association (WPA) Associates group contest, last weekend in Cheyenne, according to a release. The convention attracts Wyoming’s newspaper professionals and the WPA’s Associate members -- many of...
-20 to -30 Wind Chills Expected In SE Wyoming Monday Night
While temperatures in southeast Wyoming on Monday will be slightly warmer than yesterday, but once the sun goes down wind chills will once again plunge to between -20 and -30. In regard to the weekend, meteorologist Don Day told Townsquare Media that as of 6am on Monday, Cheyenne had recorded an official low of -9, although Day cautioned that the low could still plunge lower yet this morning. He also said Cheyenne officially received 6.6 inches of snow over the weekend. Day said this month will go down as one of the five snowiest and wettest Januarys in Cheyenne's recorded history.
UPDATE: I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens, I-25 Still Closed
As of noon, WYDOT estimates it will take crews 24 to 26 hours to get I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland back open. I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is now open to all traffic in both directions, but the stretch between Laramie and Walcott Junction remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.
What’s Happening This Weekend in Cheyenne? Parties, Music, & More
The forecast calls for a bitter weekend, but that doesn't mean you can't have fun! Check out what Cheyenne has to offer this weekend:. Enjoy live music by Tiffane Lark and locally made brews at Blue Raven Brewery. When: 6 to 9 p.m. Where: Blue Raven Brewery (209 E. 18th...
