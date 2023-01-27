Read full article on original website
wymt.com
New magistrate appointed to fill seat in Harlan County
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear appointed a new magistrate in Harlan County. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said he received an Executive Order from the governor Monday morning appointing Robert Leo Miller, of Harlan, to succeed Clark "Sparky" Middleton as District 1 Magistrate. Middleton died...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County magistrate passes away, Miller appointed
Harlan County District 1 Magistrate Clark “Sparky” Middleton passed away suddenly on Jan. 24, leaving a vacant seat on the Harlan County Fiscal Court. According to Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley, Middleton leaves a significant impression on those he worked with during his time on the court. “Clark...
wymt.com
A pillar of one EKY community gives update six-months following historic flood
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Just days following July 28th’s historic flood, WKCB The Killer B’s staff were cleaning up what was left behind of their building. “I was just in total shock,” said WKCB’s General Manager Randy Thompson. “I had never seen water like that before, and I really didn’t know what we were going to do.”
Coal miner injured at Dickenson County mine, officials say
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Officials are investigating a coal mining accident that reportedly sent one person to the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Energy, a piece of rock fell on a roof bolting machine operator as he was beginning his shift Friday afternoon at Contura Energy’s Deep Mine 41 in Dickenson County. […]
4 children identified in fatal Union County house fire
TBI officials say there were "multiple fatalities" in a residential fire in Union County Sunday afternoon.
Kingsport Times-News
Advocates say cockfighting bust in East Tennessee calls attention to 'weak' state law
Animal welfare advocates say a weekend raid of a cockfight in Union County is the latest example of why state lawmakers need to make the penalty for fighting game roosters a felony in Tennessee. Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy, said 98...
Summer Wells’ parents criticize DCS; say they haven’t been in contact with children
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The parents of a missing 6-year-old Hawkins Co. girl are criticizing the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) for the handling of their case involving their older children. Don and Candus Wells’s youngest child, Summer Wells, has been the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert since June 15, 2021. A little over a […]
Russell Co. authorities monitoring 40+ dogs left on property after duo arrested
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is keeping tabs on more than 40 dogs that remain on a property after two people were arrested on child abuse charges earlier in January. A release posted to the RCSO’s Facebook page states that Rebecca Bremner and Michael Park, both of Gravel Lick […]
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County falls to Madison Central in Rocket Classic
The Harlan County Black Bears had to fight the Indians without one of their weapons on Saturday. Madison Central took control early to defeat Harlan County 70-46 in the Rocket Classic held at Rockcastle County High School. The Bears were without leading scorer and junior guard Trent Noah. Sophomore guard...
Body found in lake in Laurel County near London Dock
The London-Laurel Rescue Squad was called to London Dock after a body was found in the water.
Police searching for missing Laurel County teen
Authorities in Laurel County are asking for help locating a runaway teenager.
wymt.com
Two dead in Floyd County crash, officials say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash. Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams told WYMT two county employees were involved in a crash on Monday. He said the crash happened in the Allen community on KY 1428 near the Worldwide Equipment Building. Williams added one...
WSLS
Inmates arrested in Tennessee after escaping from Southwest Virginia Regional Jail
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. Two inmates who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon on Thursday, Jan. 26, have been arrested in Tennessee, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. 51-year-old Johnny Brown, of Rogersville, Tennessee, and 31-year-old Albert Ricketson, of Abingdon, Virginia, broke...
wymt.com
Coroner needs help finding family of two Pikeville residents
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall said his office needs help finding family members of two people from Pikeville. Eleanor Stafford, 71, died on Dec. 12, 2022 and Merlin Walters, 57, died Dec. 31, 2022. The coroner said both died at Pikeville Medical Center. If you...
wymt.com
Knox County Sheriff’s Department looking for two men following shooting
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department are looking for two men following a shooting in the Gray community Wednesday. Deputies said two men were arguing, and the argument led to a shooting. The men were identified as Timothy J. Hollin, 21, and Ricky...
Pal’s opens new Kingsport location
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Pal’s Sudden Service began welcoming customers at a new location in Kingsport on Thursday. It’s the seventh Pal’s to open in the Model City, where it all began in 1956 on Revere Street. The local-favorite fast food chain says its newest location is at 1345 South John B. Dennis Highway. This new […]
Knox County sheriff searching for 2 men after reported shooting
The Knox County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating two men believed to have been involved in a Wednesday shooting in Gray.
thelevisalazer.com
FLOYD CO. DEPUTY CHARGED WITH ASSAULT AFTER BEATING INMATE
JANUARY 28, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. THE JAILER BECOMES THE JAILED: AARON ROUNDS, 44, OF GARRETT,KY., WAS ARRESTED ON MISCONDUCT AND ASSAULT CHARGES, INVOLVING AN ATTACK ON AN INMATE AT THE FLOYD COUNTY DETENTION CENTER, FOR WHICH AARON ROUNDS IS EMPLOYED AS THE DEPUTY JAILER. An employee...
wcyb.com
Hawkins County homeowner captures footage of escaped inmates now in custody
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Hawkins County homeowner shared footage of escaped inmates who are now in custody. Cody Fobber said his girlfriend woke up to a Ring security camera alert Friday and saw two men wandering around the property. Around 11 o'clock, my girlfriend told me she...
salyersvilleindependent.com
Body found in roadway
BLOOMINGTON – A death investigation is underway concerning a man found in the roadway in the Bloomington area on Tuesday. According to Magoffin County Sheriff Bill Meade, just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 Magoffin County 911 received a call reporting an individual lying in the roadway, unresponsive.
