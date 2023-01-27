ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan County, KY

wymt.com

New magistrate appointed to fill seat in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear appointed a new magistrate in Harlan County. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said he received an Executive Order from the governor Monday morning appointing Robert Leo Miller, of Harlan, to succeed Clark “Sparky” Middleton as District 1 Magistrate. Middleton died...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County magistrate passes away, Miller appointed

Harlan County District 1 Magistrate Clark “Sparky” Middleton passed away suddenly on Jan. 24, leaving a vacant seat on the Harlan County Fiscal Court. According to Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley, Middleton leaves a significant impression on those he worked with during his time on the court. “Clark...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Coal miner injured at Dickenson County mine, officials say

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Officials are investigating a coal mining accident that reportedly sent one person to the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Energy, a piece of rock fell on a roof bolting machine operator as he was beginning his shift Friday afternoon at Contura Energy’s Deep Mine 41 in Dickenson County. […]
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County falls to Madison Central in Rocket Classic

The Harlan County Black Bears had to fight the Indians without one of their weapons on Saturday. Madison Central took control early to defeat Harlan County 70-46 in the Rocket Classic held at Rockcastle County High School. The Bears were without leading scorer and junior guard Trent Noah. Sophomore guard...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two dead in Floyd County crash, officials say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash. Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams told WYMT two county employees were involved in a crash on Monday. He said the crash happened in the Allen community on KY 1428 near the Worldwide Equipment Building. Williams added one...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WSLS

Inmates arrested in Tennessee after escaping from Southwest Virginia Regional Jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. Two inmates who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon on Thursday, Jan. 26, have been arrested in Tennessee, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. 51-year-old Johnny Brown, of Rogersville, Tennessee, and 31-year-old Albert Ricketson, of Abingdon, Virginia, broke...
ABINGDON, VA
wymt.com

Coroner needs help finding family of two Pikeville residents

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall said his office needs help finding family members of two people from Pikeville. Eleanor Stafford, 71, died on Dec. 12, 2022 and Merlin Walters, 57, died Dec. 31, 2022. The coroner said both died at Pikeville Medical Center. If you...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WJHL

Pal’s opens new Kingsport location

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Pal’s Sudden Service began welcoming customers at a new location in Kingsport on Thursday. It’s the seventh Pal’s to open in the Model City, where it all began in 1956 on Revere Street. The local-favorite fast food chain says its newest location is at 1345 South John B. Dennis Highway. This new […]
KINGSPORT, TN
thelevisalazer.com

FLOYD CO. DEPUTY CHARGED WITH ASSAULT AFTER BEATING INMATE

JANUARY 28, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. THE JAILER BECOMES THE JAILED: AARON ROUNDS, 44, OF GARRETT,KY., WAS ARRESTED ON MISCONDUCT AND ASSAULT CHARGES, INVOLVING AN ATTACK ON AN INMATE AT THE FLOYD COUNTY DETENTION CENTER, FOR WHICH AARON ROUNDS IS EMPLOYED AS THE DEPUTY JAILER. An employee...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

Body found in roadway

BLOOMINGTON – A death investigation is underway concerning a man found in the roadway in the Bloomington area on Tuesday. According to Magoffin County Sheriff Bill Meade, just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 Magoffin County 911 received a call reporting an individual lying in the roadway, unresponsive.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY

