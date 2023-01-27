Read full article on original website
MAGA Radio Host Tells Trump: ‘Nobody Cares’ About Your ‘Grievances’
MAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately backing Ronna McDaniel in her successful re-election bid for Republican National Committee chair.“President Trump is going to do what he wants,” Fredericks declared in a clip first flagged by Raw Story. “I think...
DeSantis on Trump attacks: I handily won re-election
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) flexed his 2022 midterm election victory margin when he was asked about former President Trump's latest line of attack against him. The big picture: The rising conservative star has largely avoided responding directly to Trump's attacks that have mounted since the midterms, which triggered an internal reckoning over who might be best positioned to lead the party.
Big-name Dems face McCarthy’s firebrands on oversight
Democrats are gearing up for a fight, with senior members acknowledging that countering Republican firebrands was a factor in deciding who to appoint the House Oversight Committee. Why it matters: Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the top Democrat on the panel, told Axios he wanted to assemble a team equipped to...
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Evangelicals to Franklin Graham: "You're Fired" if You Continue to Support Donald Trump.
Almost 30,000 people have signed a petition calling for evangelical pastor Franklin Graham to be fired for his support of former President Trump following the deadly Capitol riot. The petition was drawn up by the Christian organization Faith America, which criticizes Graham’s “idolatry” of the former president.
George Santos tells colleagues he’s stepping down from House committees
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) told colleagues on Tuesday he is stepping down from his assignments on the Small Business and Science Committees, according to five sources — including two House GOP members. Why it matters: The announcement comes as the first-term House member from Long Island faces a multitude...
Drug companies brace for chairman Bernie
Sen. Bernie Sanders has long made no secret that he thinks drug companies and health insurers are ripping off Americans. But now he's chairman of the Senate health committee. Why it matters: Sanders has signaled an early focus of the committee's work will be drug prices, and manufacturers are bracing for some contentious hearings.
Poll: Americans equally concerned about Biden and Trump classified documents
Americans are equally concerned about the discovery of classified documents at President Biden and former President Trump's residences. Driving the news: A new NBC News poll found that 67% of Americans said they were concerned about the classified document revelations for both Trump and Biden, despite the situations having clear distinctions.
Schumer wades into debt ceiling debate: "I think we'll win"
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is optimistic about his party's prospects in upcoming debt limit negotiations. Why it matters: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Biden are set to meet Wednesday to discuss the debt ceiling — as the threat of the U.S. defaulting on its own bills looms.
New York AG asks judge to sanction Trump team for "false" denials in lawsuit
New York Attorney General Letitia James' office asked a judge to sanction former President Trump and related parties on Tuesday, accusing them of making "demonstrably false" denials in response to the state's civil fraud lawsuit. Why it matters: The attorney general's office is seeking the sanctions against the former president,...
Trump sues Bob Woodward for releasing interview recordings
Former President Trump on Monday filed a lawsuit against journalist Bob Woodward for $49 million, alleging that recordings of interviews the pair did were released "without President Trump's permission." The latest: Woodward and lawsuit co-defendant Simon & Schuster, publisher of his book "Rage," in a joint statement called Trump's suit...
Comer's two-step messaging war
House Oversight Chair James Comer plans to project a factual, methodical face for official Washington — while thrilling the right-wing base with sideshows of outrage and conspiracy theories. Why it matters: Comer, a top powerhouse of the new GOP majority, has been road-testing this strategy for months — with...
National Prayer Breakfast returns under congressional leadership
The National Prayer Breakfast is returning to Washington, D.C. this week, but the decades-old event will look different from years prior as new leadership takes the reins. The big picture: The breakfast, scheduled for Thursday, will be held at the visitors' center at the Capitol and will be much smaller than previous events, AP reports.
McCarthy hopeful Biden will reach agreement ahead of debt limit talks
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Sunday that he is meeting with President Biden this week to discuss the debt limit and is optimistic that the pair will strike an agreement. Why it matters: The meeting comes as McCarthy wants to fulfill his promises to GOP hardliners and make budget...
Tyre Nichols' parents invited to State of the Union address
The parents of Tyre Nichols have accepted an invitation from the Congressional Black Caucus to attend President Biden's State of the Union next week. Driving the news: Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), the caucus chair, said Sunday he spoke with the family of Nichols "to first extend our condolences to them, to let them know that we stand with them, to ask them what they want from us in this moment."
Calls for classified document reform mount after repeated discoveries
Bipartisan calls for reforms to the classified document system are growing following the series of revelations of government records found outside the White House and the National Archives. Driving the news: Issues over the classification of documents have been "bubbling for a long time," Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said Sunday....
Trump unveils sweeping attack on trans rights
Former President Trump is promising to radically roll back transgender rights if elected president in 2024. The big picture: Gender-affirming care would be directly under threat from Trump, who vowed in a video posted to his social network to punish doctors and hospitals who provided the services to trans and nonbinary people.
Police reform could skip Congress
Some Democrats are looking past a divided Washington for action on police reform in light of the killing of Tyre Nichols, choosing instead to put their hopes in state and local officials. Why it matters: Activists and lawmakers have little hope that D.C. will deliver meaningful legislation — especially after...
Arizona secretary of state requests Kari Lake probe for possible campaign violation
Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes has asked the state's attorney general to launch a probe into whether GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake violated state law in a tweet alleging baseless claims of voter fraud, according to a letter obtained by Washington Post. Driving the news: The Jan. 23 tweet...
