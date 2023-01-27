Read full article on original website
wtloam.com
New Voters In Kentucky Move Away From Major Parties
Secretary of State Michael Adams said the percentage of Kentucky’s registered voters who are not affiliated as Republicans or Democrats has reached a new high. He said voter registration under the category of “other” political affiliations broke the 10% mark last December. Adams added candidates for statewide office should take notice. Kentucky is a closed primary state, meaning voters not registered Republican or Democrat can’t participate in the May primary. So the real impacts they would have on elections won’t be known until the general election in November. He said that to win a general election, the candidates must reach out beyond their base and court the fastest-growing bloc of the electorate. He said Republican registrants account for 45.5% of the statewide electorate while Democratic registrants represent another 44.5%. The League of Women Voters’ says while white voters are skewing more independent, Black and Latino voters are still registering more as Democrats. The last day to register to vote in the May primary is April 17.
wkms.org
Bill in Ky. legislature would make city and school board elections partisan
While most city council and school board elections are nonpartisan in Kentucky, a bill filed in the 2023 session could change that. Senate Bill 50 would require offices like mayor, city council, county commissioner and the school board to have a Republican or Democrat label next to each candidate on the ballot.
wkyufm.org
LISTEN: Meet Rebecca Blankenship, Kentucky’s first openly trans person elected to public office
Rebecca Blankenship is the first openly transgender person ever elected to public office in Kentucky. She was sworn in as a member of the Berea Independent School District's board of education in January. Blankenship ran for the position as a write-in candidate after no one else signed up for the...
linknky.com
Beshear to ‘carefully consider’ income tax reduction bill
Gov. Andy Beshear wouldn’t say if he would veto House Bill 1, the income tax bill set to be taken up by the Senate next week when the Kentucky legislature reconvenes in Frankfort for the second part of the 30-day legislative session. After speaking at the Government Forum for...
Teacher shortage could force school consolidations; coalition releases recommendations to ease problem
The severe shortage of public school teachers in Kentucky could force schools to consolidate, Lawrence County Superintendent Robbie Fletcher warned Monday. Fletcher offered the worst-case scenario of teacher shortage at a news conference in the Capitol Rotunda with Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. The news conference was...
WSAZ
Gov. Beshear makes stop in our region, announces $4.1 million in funding for communities
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made a stop in our region Monday afternoon, announcing $4.1 in funding for infrastructure improvements throughout Boyd County. The governor stopped at Highlands Museum and Discovery Center in Ashland. He gave a presentation to various agencies and presented checks to local officials.
kentuckytoday.com
Phony calls from KSP reported in west Kentucky
HENDERSON, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police at the post in Henderson say scam calls have been on the rise recently in their six county district, including one where the scammers pose as law enforcement officers. They say the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions to...
Beshear seeks firm rules on how $842 million opioid settlement is spent; Cameron appointee says no
Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements with drug manufacturers and distributors, and are looking for guidance on how to spend the money to provide relief from the opioid epidemic, as the settlements require. The state is getting $842 million, half of which will...
wymt.com
Kentucky Colonels Organization moves to protect historic trademark
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) filed suit to continue to block the deceptive use of its trademarks and name by others, according to a release. The suit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky on Wednesday, Jan....
WKYT 27
Good Question: Can a merchant legally refuse to accept cash?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When it comes to making purchases, what are the limits businesses can put in place? That’s the topic of today’s Good Question. Today’s Good Question came from a couple of viewers. Mike and Derrick ask, can a merchant legally refuse to accept cash?
kentuckytoday.com
Mixed results from latest COVID-19 numbers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a significant decline in all COVID-19 metrics last week, there was a mixed bag of results observed in the latest weekly report released on Monday, as some categories saw increases and others saw a drop. The Kentucky Department for Public Health January 30...
953wiki.com
Attorney General Cameron Challenges Biden Administration Rule Allowing Retirement Asset Managers to Prioritize ESG in Investment Decisions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (January 27, 2023) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a coalition of 25 attorneys general in challenging the Biden Administration’s U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) rule that allows asset managers to make investment decisions based on non-monetary factors. The new policy would permit companies to prioritize ESG (environmental, social, governance) investments over the financial interests of Kentuckians.
WBKO
Somerset man the latest winner in Kentucky Lottery
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Somerset man, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading back to his shop earlier this month when he stopped at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790 in Bronston and purchased lottery tickets. He used the winnings from those tickets to buy a $20 Casino Millions...
Laws Regarding What You Can and Cannot Do at Kentucky Rest Areas
Some of the memories I enjoy of our family vacations when I was a kid revolve around rest areas. Yes, I know, there's nothing exciting about a rest area. I get it. But you're not me. I enjoy road travel SO much, even rest areas--a necessary part of such activities--are part and parcel of a good trip.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's guidelines on medical cannabis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear’s Executive Order allowing out-of-state medical cannabis in Kentucky went into effect on New Year’s Day. Last year, President Joe Biden said, “No one should go to jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”. “I think overall, it’s a good thing.”...
whopam.com
Charles Petty retiring, makes final Early Bird appearance for Ky. American Seeds
After nearly 50 years of appearing on the WHOP Early Bird Show, Charles Petty made his final appearance representing Kentucky American Seed Monday morning. Petty says he began his appearances on the historic radio show in 1975 on behalf of Agri Chem and he forged a strong relationship with the late Col. Dink Embry.
spectrumnews1.com
Frigid winter weather impacts classes, morning commute for many in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Freezing rain, sleet and snow rolled through the Commonwealth overnight and left many roads slick and unsafe for travel early Tuesday morning. The wintry conditions forced several school districts to call off classes or utilize a non-traditional instruction day in lieu of in-person classes. What You Need...
14news.com
Former Miss Kentucky, Owensboro native passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Kentucky queen has passed away. Owensboro native and former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson, has died at the age of 70. Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970, according to her obituary. She is one of...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?
Former LMPD officer charged for actions the night of David McAtee’s death avoids jail time. Former LMPD officer charged for actions the night of David McAtee’s death avoids jail time. Lawsuit settled for $725,000 in David McAtee protest-related death. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lawsuit settled for $725,000 in...
You Can See Seven States from One North Georgia Location…Including Kentucky
Have you ever driven to Florida by way of Interstates 65 and 24 through Tennessee? If you have, there's no doubt in my mind you have seen at least one sign SOMEWHERE that says "See Rock City." SEE ROCK CITY. To be fair, I haven't traveled I-24 in a very...
