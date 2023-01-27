ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Voters In Kentucky Move Away From Major Parties

Secretary of State Michael Adams said the percentage of Kentucky’s registered voters who are not affiliated as Republicans or Democrats has reached a new high. He said voter registration under the category of “other” political affiliations broke the 10% mark last December. Adams added candidates for statewide office should take notice. Kentucky is a closed primary state, meaning voters not registered Republican or Democrat can’t participate in the May primary. So the real impacts they would have on elections won’t be known until the general election in November. He said that to win a general election, the candidates must reach out beyond their base and court the fastest-growing bloc of the electorate. He said Republican registrants account for 45.5% of the statewide electorate while Democratic registrants represent another 44.5%. The League of Women Voters’ says while white voters are skewing more independent, Black and Latino voters are still registering more as Democrats. The last day to register to vote in the May primary is April 17.
linknky.com

Beshear to ‘carefully consider’ income tax reduction bill

Gov. Andy Beshear wouldn’t say if he would veto House Bill 1, the income tax bill set to be taken up by the Senate next week when the Kentucky legislature reconvenes in Frankfort for the second part of the 30-day legislative session. After speaking at the Government Forum for...
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Teacher shortage could force school consolidations; coalition releases recommendations to ease problem

The severe shortage of public school teachers in Kentucky could force schools to consolidate, Lawrence County Superintendent Robbie Fletcher warned Monday. Fletcher offered the worst-case scenario of teacher shortage at a news conference in the Capitol Rotunda with Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. The news conference was...
kentuckytoday.com

Phony calls from KSP reported in west Kentucky

HENDERSON, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police at the post in Henderson say scam calls have been on the rise recently in their six county district, including one where the scammers pose as law enforcement officers. They say the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions to...
wymt.com

Kentucky Colonels Organization moves to protect historic trademark

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) filed suit to continue to block the deceptive use of its trademarks and name by others, according to a release. The suit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky on Wednesday, Jan....
WKYT 27

Good Question: Can a merchant legally refuse to accept cash?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When it comes to making purchases, what are the limits businesses can put in place? That’s the topic of today’s Good Question. Today’s Good Question came from a couple of viewers. Mike and Derrick ask, can a merchant legally refuse to accept cash?
kentuckytoday.com

Mixed results from latest COVID-19 numbers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a significant decline in all COVID-19 metrics last week, there was a mixed bag of results observed in the latest weekly report released on Monday, as some categories saw increases and others saw a drop. The Kentucky Department for Public Health January 30...
953wiki.com

Attorney General Cameron Challenges Biden Administration Rule Allowing Retirement Asset Managers to Prioritize ESG in Investment Decisions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (January 27, 2023) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a coalition of 25 attorneys general in challenging the Biden Administration’s U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) rule that allows asset managers to make investment decisions based on non-monetary factors. The new policy would permit companies to prioritize ESG (environmental, social, governance) investments over the financial interests of Kentuckians.
WBKO

Somerset man the latest winner in Kentucky Lottery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Somerset man, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading back to his shop earlier this month when he stopped at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790 in Bronston and purchased lottery tickets. He used the winnings from those tickets to buy a $20 Casino Millions...
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky's guidelines on medical cannabis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear’s Executive Order allowing out-of-state medical cannabis in Kentucky went into effect on New Year’s Day. Last year, President Joe Biden said, “No one should go to jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”. “I think overall, it’s a good thing.”...
spectrumnews1.com

Frigid winter weather impacts classes, morning commute for many in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Freezing rain, sleet and snow rolled through the Commonwealth overnight and left many roads slick and unsafe for travel early Tuesday morning. The wintry conditions forced several school districts to call off classes or utilize a non-traditional instruction day in lieu of in-person classes. What You Need...
14news.com

Former Miss Kentucky, Owensboro native passes away

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Kentucky queen has passed away. Owensboro native and former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson, has died at the age of 70. Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970, according to her obituary. She is one of...
