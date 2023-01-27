Secretary of State Michael Adams said the percentage of Kentucky’s registered voters who are not affiliated as Republicans or Democrats has reached a new high. He said voter registration under the category of “other” political affiliations broke the 10% mark last December. Adams added candidates for statewide office should take notice. Kentucky is a closed primary state, meaning voters not registered Republican or Democrat can’t participate in the May primary. So the real impacts they would have on elections won’t be known until the general election in November. He said that to win a general election, the candidates must reach out beyond their base and court the fastest-growing bloc of the electorate. He said Republican registrants account for 45.5% of the statewide electorate while Democratic registrants represent another 44.5%. The League of Women Voters’ says while white voters are skewing more independent, Black and Latino voters are still registering more as Democrats. The last day to register to vote in the May primary is April 17.

