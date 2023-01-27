Read full article on original website
Soup’s on: 14 Great Places to Enjoy a Bowl of Soup in New Hampshire
These are times that call for soup. With the winter season having officially arrived in full force here in New England, it's no wonder that many people are probably craving cozy comfort foods right about now. And when it comes to comfort foods, you can never go wrong with a bowl of soup.
Maine Hidden Gem Only Place in the State Named in Yelp’s Top 100 Pizza Places
There is nothing better than grabbing a slice with the best bubbly crust, raising it to your mouth and taking a bite. The cheese is perfect, the sauce it scrumptious, and the dough is cooked to perfection. Pizza, that's right. Pizza is a traditional staple in all of our diets and has been for centuries.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deadliest Animals in New Hampshire
With 85% of the state covered in forests, New Hampshire is the second most forested state next to Maine. I can think of a few animals I would not want to encounter in the forest, but are any of them deadly? New Hampshire also has a small coastline along the Atlantic Ocean and I know there are deadly animals in the ocean, but have there ever been any fatalities off the coast of New Hampshire?
Internet Shares a Hilarious and True Thing About Ice Cream Shops in New England
One of the oddities of New England that people from away often notice is just how many seasonal ice cream shops exist throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island (sorry Connecticut). Ice cream has become a big business in the northeast as short summers and massive tourism have led to a spike in the popularity of the sweet, creamy treat. But what really separates New England ice cream shops from the rest of the country? It can be summed up in one hilarious but true tweet.
Do You Live in One of the Coldest Cities in New England?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Yes, when it's summer we all enjoy a nice sunny warm day in New England, but we also know that the weather can change fast here. It's to the point where New Englanders usually keep a sweat jacket or something to throw on in their car at all times.
thepulseofnh.com
New Hampshire Ranks #1 In National ‘Cheapest Places To Live’ Survey
Whoever coined the phrase “Live Free Or Die” with respect to New Hampshire may have been on to something. To wit: In its latest annual survey, North American Moving Services ranks the Granite State number one for being America’s “Cheapest Place to Live.” The survey reportedly looked at average household income, median home price, average grocery and utility costs, and state income taxes to determine rankings. In the survey’s notes, New Hampshire is described as a state that offers “a high quality of life at a lower price point.”
This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV
Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
Below Zero: History-Making Cold Possible in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Whoa, we know New England can get brutally cold, but are you ready to possibly break some records? Some of us just may do that this weekend, with possible history-making cold coming in around New England. According to WBZ, a ferociously frigid Friday and Saturday is on tap that could...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire player wins $25,000 per year or huge lump sum payment through 'Lucky For Life' game
MANCHESTER, N.H. — For the second time since the start of the year, a New Hampshire player won big with the "Lucky For Life" lottery game. One lucky Granite Stater won the second-tier prize – either $25,000 per year for a minimum of 20 years or a one-time payment of $390,000. All prize amounts are figures before taxes are taken out.
Only One New England State Ranked in National Study: Best State to Retire
This is likely a question you probably have asked yourself at least once. It is critical to plan retirement to make sure you can achieve whatever it is that retirement has in store for you. Some will golf, shop, and live in the same area they have been living. Why?...
NEWS CENTER Maine’s Keith Carson Says, ‘Friday Night is Gone Be Legit’
Honestly, NEWS CENTER Maine's Keith Carson is probably a better human than all of us. And I'll tell you why. I've never seen a meteorologist take such a beating on social media for no reason at all. I remember scrolling through my Twitter feed last week after one of the three snowstorms we got and seeing Keith get blasted because less snow fell in an area than he predicted.
Anna Kendrick Answers Questions About Maine While Eating Super Hot Wings
Actress Anna Kendrick made a guest appearance this week on the YouTube series Hot Ones and answered a few questions about her home state of Maine while eating progressively hotter hot wings. Hot Ones is co-created and hosted by Sean Evans, who interviews celebrities as they would on any talk...
WMUR.com
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at New Hampshire store
MANCHESTER, N.H. — No one won Monday's Powerball jackpot, but one Granite Stater can cash in a significant prize. A winning ticket worth $50,000 was purchased at Winners Corner on Mast Road in Manchester. The winning numbers were 1, 4, 12, 36, 49, with a Powerball of 5. To...
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont
VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
The Deepest Lake in New Hampshire Isn’t the One You’re Thinking – Or is It?
Here in New Hampshire, we really bring it in the lakes department. We have a whole region named after our lakes (it's called the "Lakes Region" if you don't hail from these parts). The lake that comes to mind when you think of New Hampshire is Lake Winnipesaukee. It is...
Top Mispronounced Towns That Show You Are Not From New Hampshire
Being from New Hampshire or having lived in the Granite State for an extended period of time is like being a member of a very exclusive club. It's a club where you choose to freeze your nether regions off for six months out of the year, and also pronounce some words funny! But the members of this club are a tight-knit group, and we have each other's backs. We can make obscure references about landmarks, restaurants, and TV commercials that only WE understand. And who doesn't love being in on an inside joke?
WATCH: New Hampshire Woman Serves Humor While Clearing Out Snow
Clearing snow is never a fun time, especially if you have to shovel. Sure, plowing makes the snow get out of your way faster, but neither plowing nor shoveling is a fun activity that we look forward to doing after it snows outside. I don't need to tell you that...
Where Each New England State Ranks in America’s Great Resignation
It's one of those new terms that I'm sure you've heard being thrown around: "the Great Resignation." You've no doubt heard the other latest term, "quiet quitting", which means doing the absolute minimum amount of work your job requires. Employees who quiet quit have basically had it with their jobs, but can't just quit until they've found a new one. Whether it's because of low pay, no salary or wage increase, or maybe a toxic work environment, I don't think it's a new concept. I think it just now just has a name since employees being mentally and emotionally checked out isn't a new concept.
171-Year-Old Giant Grasshopper Caught by a New Hampshire Man Is Incredible
A grasshopper walks into a bar, and the bartender says, “We have a drink named after you!” And the grasshopper says, “Can you speak up?? I’m 171 years old!!”. …Or some variation thereof was how a grasshopper named Mr. Hoppy was introduced to scientists in California. And it turns out his long, amazing journey began right here in New England.
iheart.com
New Study: New Hampshire Is Most Cost-Effective State To Live In
(WBZ NewsRadio) — A new study names one New England state as the cheapest state to call home in the country. The study, conducted by North American Van Lines, named New Hampshire as the most cost-effective state to live in. The study said that Granite State residents are able to stretch their budget further than other states and can offer a higher quality of life for a lower overall price.
