a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deadliest Animals in New Hampshire

With 85% of the state covered in forests, New Hampshire is the second most forested state next to Maine. I can think of a few animals I would not want to encounter in the forest, but are any of them deadly? New Hampshire also has a small coastline along the Atlantic Ocean and I know there are deadly animals in the ocean, but have there ever been any fatalities off the coast of New Hampshire?
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Internet Shares a Hilarious and True Thing About Ice Cream Shops in New England

One of the oddities of New England that people from away often notice is just how many seasonal ice cream shops exist throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island (sorry Connecticut). Ice cream has become a big business in the northeast as short summers and massive tourism have led to a spike in the popularity of the sweet, creamy treat. But what really separates New England ice cream shops from the rest of the country? It can be summed up in one hilarious but true tweet.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Do You Live in One of the Coldest Cities in New England?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Yes, when it's summer we all enjoy a nice sunny warm day in New England, but we also know that the weather can change fast here. It's to the point where New Englanders usually keep a sweat jacket or something to throw on in their car at all times.
MAINE STATE
thepulseofnh.com

New Hampshire Ranks #1 In National ‘Cheapest Places To Live’ Survey

Whoever coined the phrase “Live Free Or Die” with respect to New Hampshire may have been on to something. To wit: In its latest annual survey, North American Moving Services ranks the Granite State number one for being America’s “Cheapest Place to Live.” The survey reportedly looked at average household income, median home price, average grocery and utility costs, and state income taxes to determine rankings. In the survey’s notes, New Hampshire is described as a state that offers “a high quality of life at a lower price point.”
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
102.9 WBLM

This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV

Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
LITTLETON, NH
97.5 WOKQ

NEWS CENTER Maine’s Keith Carson Says, ‘Friday Night is Gone Be Legit’

Honestly, NEWS CENTER Maine's Keith Carson is probably a better human than all of us. And I'll tell you why. I've never seen a meteorologist take such a beating on social media for no reason at all. I remember scrolling through my Twitter feed last week after one of the three snowstorms we got and seeing Keith get blasted because less snow fell in an area than he predicted.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at New Hampshire store

MANCHESTER, N.H. — No one won Monday's Powerball jackpot, but one Granite Stater can cash in a significant prize. A winning ticket worth $50,000 was purchased at Winners Corner on Mast Road in Manchester. The winning numbers were 1, 4, 12, 36, 49, with a Powerball of 5. To...
MANCHESTER, NH
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont

VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
103.7 WCYY

Top Mispronounced Towns That Show You Are Not From New Hampshire

Being from New Hampshire or having lived in the Granite State for an extended period of time is like being a member of a very exclusive club. It's a club where you choose to freeze your nether regions off for six months out of the year, and also pronounce some words funny! But the members of this club are a tight-knit group, and we have each other's backs. We can make obscure references about landmarks, restaurants, and TV commercials that only WE understand. And who doesn't love being in on an inside joke?
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Where Each New England State Ranks in America’s Great Resignation

It's one of those new terms that I'm sure you've heard being thrown around: "the Great Resignation." You've no doubt heard the other latest term, "quiet quitting", which means doing the absolute minimum amount of work your job requires. Employees who quiet quit have basically had it with their jobs, but can't just quit until they've found a new one. Whether it's because of low pay, no salary or wage increase, or maybe a toxic work environment, I don't think it's a new concept. I think it just now just has a name since employees being mentally and emotionally checked out isn't a new concept.
MAINE STATE
iheart.com

New Study: New Hampshire Is Most Cost-Effective State To Live In

(WBZ NewsRadio) — A new study names one New England state as the cheapest state to call home in the country. The study, conducted by North American Van Lines, named New Hampshire as the most cost-effective state to live in. The study said that Granite State residents are able to stretch their budget further than other states and can offer a higher quality of life for a lower overall price.
TENNESSEE STATE
