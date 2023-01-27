Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Non-public-school students could more easily play sports under a new bill
SALT LAKE CITY — A bill working its way through the Utah Legislature could open the door for online, private, charter, and homeschool students to play sports outside of their home district. The Utah High School Activities Association has voiced its support for HB209 Participation in Extracurricular Activities Amendments,...
ksl.com
'Arrogant' teachers think they know better than parents, Rep. Stewart says after seeing video
WASHINGTON — Utah Republican Rep. Chris Stewart reacted on Twitter to a video that has been shared on conservative media channels featuring people identified in recordings as Utah educators explaining how they teach topics such as critical race theory that are restricted in Utah public school classrooms. The Accuracy...
Utah businesses can't require vaccination proof under bill that just passed House
For the second year in a row, the Utah House overwhelmingly approved a bill to prevent most private businesses and government agencies from requiring proof of vaccination from customers and employees. The bill now moves to the Senate, where backers hope to avoid a replay of 2022, which saw the bill die without floor debate on the final night of the session.
KSLTV
Tribes call for Utah legislators to pass bill to protect Native children
SALT LAKE CITY — Tribal leaders from around the state gathered at the Capitol on Tuesday to call on Utah legislators to pass HB40, Utah’s version of the Indian Child Welfare Act, which they say protects Native American children from unnecessary removal from their families and tribes. “Am...
KSLTV
How a Utah bill would put cell phones, smart devices on hold in the classroom
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah could soon be the first state with a law restricting cell phone and smart watches on students in K-12 classrooms. “I first came up with the idea because my daughter’s school, it’s getting so bad where kids will put their headphones in and just tune out the entire time. This will eliminate that.” said Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton, the sponsor of HB270. “I’ve had elementary school teachers reach out that say, ‘Hey, I’ve got parents calling kids during school or texting them.’ Well, this eliminates that.”
Gabby Petito’s parents, lieutenant governor urge Utah lawmakers to pass domestic violence bill
Gabby Petito’s parents joined Utah lawmakers and Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson support bill that would mandate Utah police departments to conduct a lethality assessment protocol during domestic violence calls. The assessment targets intimate partner violence incidents.
Cox signs school choice, transgender youth bills into law
Governor Spencer Cox on Saturday signed two controversial bills into law that generated protests and heated debate on Utah's Capitol Hill.
kjzz.com
Lethality assessment would create standard protocol for law enforcement statewide
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill that would create a statewide law enforcement standard when it comes to how officers assess domestic violence situations was approved unanimously by the Utah Senate Monday, and it is on its way to the state's House of Representatives. As S.B. 177 continues...
KSLTV
LGBTQ advocacy groups to file lawsuit over Utah’s transgender-related surgery law
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Center for Lesbian Rights and the ACLU of Utah will file a lawsuit against the new Utah law banning transgender minors from getting surgeries and limiting hormone treatments. “We’re putting together a challenge as quickly as we can,” said Shannon Minter, the NCLR’s...
Senate passes slightly altered design as new Utah state flag
The Utah Senate voted 17-10 in favor of SB31 Monday, a bill that would designate a new state flag, one selected by the Utah State Flag Task Force on Nov. 10, while classifying the current flag as the state’s ceremonial flag.
ksl.com
Utah State Bar issues memo opposing resolution to end hold on state's abortion ban
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Bar this week took the unusual step of issuing a memo opposing a joint resolution to retroactively change court rules in an effort to end the hold on Utah's trigger abortion law. Despite the opposition, a Senate committee advanced the bill to...
Northern Utah school districts to delay classes due to extreme cold
School districts north of Utah have announced a two-hour delay to their schedules for Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to extreme cold.
upr.org
Utah's alfalfa debate on Monday's Access Utah
Today we’ll examine alfalfa. The Salt Lake Tribune editorial board says that alfalfa farming represents 0.2% of the Utah economy but uses 68% of available water and that the crop is an obvious target for water reductions and that Utah should buy out alfalfa farmers. The Utah Farm Bureau Federation says that Utah farmers have learned to be much more efficient with water and that we tend to forget everything that goes into producing food. Salt Lake Tribune reporter Brian Maffly and Utah Farm Bureau Federation President Ron Gibson join us today.
PLANetizen
Utah Could Eliminate Parking Requirements Near Transit
“In what has become a trend in large metro areas, the Utah Legislature is preparing a bill that would prevent cities from requiring parking in new housing and commercial buildings near transit stations.” Tim Fitzpatrick covers the story for the Salt Lake Tribune. The bill, proposed by Rep. Robert...
KSLTV
Intermountain Health breaks organ transplant record again
SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Health announced Tuesday that it broke its own record for adult organ transplants during 2022, reaching 300 donations KSL.com reported. The organization thanked its donors and caregivers in a statement Tuesday for a fourth record-breaking year for the transplant program. Organ transplants last year included 104 livers, 159 kidneys, 29 hearts and eight kidney/pancreas combinations.
ksl.com
Should pregnant women be able to use the HOV lane in Utah?
SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Stephanie Gricius knows what it's like to have to pull over to the side of the road because of pregnancy sickness. So with other expectant mothers in mind, the Eagle Mountain Republican is sponsoring a bill that she hopes will help them save time while also recognizing a fetus as a separate person.
890kdxu.com
Utah Mandates ATV/OHV Vehicle Education Starting Feb 1st 2023
Starting Feb 1st 2023, Everyone driving an off-highway vehicle, (OHV) on public lands will now need to complete an online program. It is free, but that doesn't lessen the outrage coming from outdoor enthusiasts all over Utah. A very large portion of the southern Utah region enjoys off-roading almost all year round.
solzyatthemovies.com
Utah Attacks Trans Rights on Penultimate Day of Sundance
On the penultimate day of Sundance, Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed a bill to eliminate gender-affirming care for transgender youth. After the Utah legislature overruled Governor Spencer Cox’s veto for the trans athlete ban, I decided I wouldn’t be attending Sundance 2023. Lawsuits were filed. Ultimately, trans athletes would be allowed to play sports but only after a committee said they could. This put trans rights in a place where I felt comfortable enough to step foot in Utah and hand my money over to the state. Who would have thought that things would change by the final day of Sundance 2023?
kslnewsradio.com
Frigid temperatures delaying some school start times
LOGAN, Utah — A number of schools in northern Utah will open on a delayed schedule. The Cache County School District. Box Elder School District is moving to a virtual learning day. In the Tooele District the Dugway school is on a 2-hour delay. The other schools in the...
Inmate challenges state law he says was meant as retaliation against whistleblowers
The following story was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with The Salt Lake Tribune. Utah law SB 242, passed in 2017, put a stop to the work of Reginald Williams. Williams, an inmate in the state prison, was known for filing dozens of Government Records Access and Management Act requests, or GRAMAs, every year. The behind-the-bars gadfly often sought information not about his own case but about the inner workings of the Utah Department of Corrections.
