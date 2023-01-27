SALT LAKE CITY — Utah could soon be the first state with a law restricting cell phone and smart watches on students in K-12 classrooms. “I first came up with the idea because my daughter’s school, it’s getting so bad where kids will put their headphones in and just tune out the entire time. This will eliminate that.” said Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton, the sponsor of HB270. “I’ve had elementary school teachers reach out that say, ‘Hey, I’ve got parents calling kids during school or texting them.’ Well, this eliminates that.”

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO