Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of FoodS. F. MoriUtah County, UT
Ali Maki Attended The Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
kslsports.com
Big 12 Schedule Released For 2023 BYU Football Team
PROVO, Utah – BYU football officially has a Big 12 football schedule. Since BYU received an invitation to join the Power Five conference in 2021, it hasn’t yet felt real. But, getting an actual football schedule, the time has come for BYU to get ready for life in the Big 12.
kslsports.com
Five Takeaways From BYU Football’s Inaugural Big 12 Schedule
PROVO, Utah – BYU football finally knows who they will be playing in their first Big 12 schedule. The 2023 Big 12 football schedule dropped on Tuesday. It’s a fascinating schedule that might be among the toughest in the league. In case you’ve missed it, here’s the schedule....
kslsports.com
BYU Football Bolsters Defensive Line With Two Snow College Commits
PROVO, Utah – An area of focus for BYU football as they enter the Big 12 Conference is along the defensive line. Defensive tackle Stone Mulitalo announced his pledge to BYU. A former Skyridge High standout, Mulitalo earned a three-star ranking by 247Sports amidst the pandemic-stricken class of 2021.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Lands Transfer Portal Cornerback Dylan Flowers
PROVO, Utah – Southern Utah cornerback Dylan Flowers will join the BYU football program. Flowers announced his pledge to BYU on Monday with a social media post that read, “God’s Plan #Committed.”. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback hails from Playa Del Ray, California. He was recruited by BYU’s...
BYU Adds Another Defensive Back from the Transfer Portal in Dylan Flowers
Flowers is related to BYU wide receiver Kody Epps
247Sports
The "Kill Shot" metric is killing BYU... again
There aren't many BYU fans who expected this basketball season to be a great year. Even head coach Mark Pope was unsure of what the expectations should be for this year's squad given how many people left the program and how many new faces would be working their way into the swing of things. As the calendar nears its turn to February, BYU's success has been about as disappointing as anyone would have feared.
All-State WR Jake Hill Commits to BYU as PWO
Hill is a dual-sport athlete out of Snow Canyon High School
kslsports.com
Utes Bulletin: Things Happening In Utah Athletics (Week Of 1/30/23)
SALT LAKE CITY – With football on a bit of a hiatus till spring ball kicks off and several of the smaller sports in full-swing and having success, we thought a one-stop-shop for little tidbits of Utah information might be helpful for you, the fan, with the Utes Bulletin.
kslsports.com
BYU’s Jaren Hall Among Headline Quarterbacks At Senior Bowl
SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall has an important week ahead of him. The biggest job interview of his life begins to take center stage this week. That’s because Hall will be one of seven quarterbacks to compete at the 2023 Senior Bowl. Hall arrived...
kslsports.com
Unrivaled: What Are The Odds… BYU Wins At Least Three Big 12 Games?
SALT LAKE CITY – Spend your lunch day and have some fun with Unrivaled’s daily game of “What are the Odds?” This game takes place at 3:50 p.m. (LISTEN LIVE). Today’s question is What are the odds that Utah BYU will win at least three Big 12 games this fall?
kslsports.com
Role Players Shined Over The Weekend For Utah Women’s Basketball, Red Rocks
SALT LAKE CITY – It was a big weekend up on the hill for Utah women’s basketball and the Red Rocks as they hosted ranked opponents in the Huntsman Center. The Utes prevailed thanks to some key performances from role players on both teams in a total depth chart flex.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Adds Transfer Wide Receiver From Indiana
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football added another wide receiver to their room, this time a talented transfer from Indiana. Emory Simmons made his intentions known via Twitter Sunday morning warning teams to “buckle up”. Utah is the third stop for Simmons after he spent last season with the Hoosiers and the prior three seasons at North Carolina. Simmons has one year to play for the Utes with option of taking his Covid year if he so wishes.
kslsports.com
Jazz Host RSL In Rare Practice Crossover
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz had a rare opportunity at practice on Monday to welcome members of Real Salt Lake to the Zions Bank Basketball Campus. The Jazz are in the midst of three days off between games and were able to host RSL after their Major League Soccer counterparts did the same in September.
usustatesman.com
Blood, sweat and tears — but no money
LOGAN — What’s green, valuable and something everyone wants? Money. And the Utah State University Men’s Rugby club is no exception. Last year, the club competed in their fall season and made it to tournaments in the spring. Because of success in their games, they were invited to travel to play in the national championship. However, they had to pass after realizing they couldn’t afford to get there.
Opinion: What are the chances free fares will come to Utah transit?
Utah Transit Authority would need about $35 million to make up for the loss of fare collections. Past free-fare periods have been successful. When will transit riders see permanent free fares?
kjzz.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps stay low all day; coldest spot in country recorded in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A weekend snowstorm heralded the coldest day of 2023 so far, and the 2News Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Day as the wind chill pummeled the state into what felt like arctic conditions. The bitter cold was made even more harsh as...
ksl.com
Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
SLC man drowns in Meadow Hot Springs
A Salt Lake City man drowned in a hot spring in Millard County on the evening of Jan. 28, according to Millard County Sheriff's Office.
Utah swimming pools must follow a new safety rule — or close
Salt Lake County health officials are planning to close more than 160 indoor pools that have not updated their chemical systems to comply with a new state safety rule. What's happening: Pools now must have chemical dispensers wired so they automatically stop if water isn't pumping through the circulation system.
