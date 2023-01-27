ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

Big 12 Schedule Released For 2023 BYU Football Team

PROVO, Utah – BYU football officially has a Big 12 football schedule. Since BYU received an invitation to join the Power Five conference in 2021, it hasn’t yet felt real. But, getting an actual football schedule, the time has come for BYU to get ready for life in the Big 12.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Five Takeaways From BYU Football’s Inaugural Big 12 Schedule

PROVO, Utah – BYU football finally knows who they will be playing in their first Big 12 schedule. The 2023 Big 12 football schedule dropped on Tuesday. It’s a fascinating schedule that might be among the toughest in the league. In case you’ve missed it, here’s the schedule....
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Bolsters Defensive Line With Two Snow College Commits

PROVO, Utah – An area of focus for BYU football as they enter the Big 12 Conference is along the defensive line. Defensive tackle Stone Mulitalo announced his pledge to BYU. A former Skyridge High standout, Mulitalo earned a three-star ranking by 247Sports amidst the pandemic-stricken class of 2021.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Lands Transfer Portal Cornerback Dylan Flowers

PROVO, Utah – Southern Utah cornerback Dylan Flowers will join the BYU football program. Flowers announced his pledge to BYU on Monday with a social media post that read, “God’s Plan #Committed.”. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback hails from Playa Del Ray, California. He was recruited by BYU’s...
PROVO, UT
247Sports

The "Kill Shot" metric is killing BYU... again

There aren't many BYU fans who expected this basketball season to be a great year. Even head coach Mark Pope was unsure of what the expectations should be for this year's squad given how many people left the program and how many new faces would be working their way into the swing of things. As the calendar nears its turn to February, BYU's success has been about as disappointing as anyone would have feared.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU’s Jaren Hall Among Headline Quarterbacks At Senior Bowl

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall has an important week ahead of him. The biggest job interview of his life begins to take center stage this week. That’s because Hall will be one of seven quarterbacks to compete at the 2023 Senior Bowl. Hall arrived...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Football Adds Transfer Wide Receiver From Indiana

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football added another wide receiver to their room, this time a talented transfer from Indiana. Emory Simmons made his intentions known via Twitter Sunday morning warning teams to “buckle up”. Utah is the third stop for Simmons after he spent last season with the Hoosiers and the prior three seasons at North Carolina. Simmons has one year to play for the Utes with option of taking his Covid year if he so wishes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Jazz Host RSL In Rare Practice Crossover

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz had a rare opportunity at practice on Monday to welcome members of Real Salt Lake to the Zions Bank Basketball Campus. The Jazz are in the midst of three days off between games and were able to host RSL after their Major League Soccer counterparts did the same in September.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
usustatesman.com

Blood, sweat and tears — but no money

LOGAN — What’s green, valuable and something everyone wants? Money. And the Utah State University Men’s Rugby club is no exception. Last year, the club competed in their fall season and made it to tournaments in the spring. Because of success in their games, they were invited to travel to play in the national championship. However, they had to pass after realizing they couldn’t afford to get there.
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy