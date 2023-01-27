Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
Raising French retirement age to 64 is 'non-negotiable', says PM Borne as strikes loom
France's prime minister on Sunday ruled out backtracking on a plan to raise the retirement age as unions prepared for another day of mass protests against the contested reform. An increase in the minimum retirement age to 64 from the current 62 is part of a flagship reform package pushed...
France 24
France braces for fresh strikes, protests against Macron's pension reform
France braced Monday for another day of mass protests and strikes over proposed pension overhauls being pushed by President Emmanuel Macron, with the government and its left-wing opponents trading blame for the expected disruptions. Around 1.1 million people took to the streets for the first strike day on January 19,...
France braces for major transport woes from pension strikes
PARIS (AP) — France’s national rail operator is recommending that passengers stay home Tuesday to avoid strikes over pension reforms that are expected to cause major transport woes but largely spare high-speed links to Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands. Labor unions that mobilized massive street protests in an initial salvo of nationwide strikes earlier this month are hoping for similar success Tuesday to maintain pressure on government plans to raise France’s retirement age. Positions are hardening on both sides as lawmakers begin debating the planned change. France’s prime minister, Elisabeth Borne, insisted this weekend that her government’s intention to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 is “no longer negotiable.” Opponents in parliament and labor leaders are determined to prove her wrong. Rail operator SNCF warned that major network disruptions were expected from Monday night to Wednesday morning, recommending that passengers cancel or postpone trips and work remotely if possible.
CNBC
Sweden finds Europe's largest deposit of rare earth metals, which could become 'more important than oil and gas'
Swedish mining company LKAB discovered one million metric tons of rare earth oxides, which are used in electric vehicles and wind turbines. CEO Jan Moström said it was good news for Europe, which imports 99% of its rare earth elements from China. In 2022, European Commission President Ursula von...
OilPrice.com
Windfall Taxes Sweep Through The Global Energy Sector
Over the past two years, global energy companies have enjoyed record profits amid high commodity prices, with the International Energy Agency estimating that net income by oil and gas companies doubled from 2021 to 2022. Those high oil and gas prices have translated into high fuel prices for consumers, drawing the ire of the public and governments everywhere and sparking populist moves in response.
Development partners commit $30 billion to food production in Africa
DAKAR, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Development partners have committed $30 billion to boost food production in Africa over the next five years, the president of the African Development Bank said on Friday at the close of a summit on food security on the continent.
US renewable energy farms outstrip 99% of coal plants economically – study
It is cheaper to build solar panels or cluster of wind turbines and connect them to the grid than to keep operating coal plants
BBC
Cardiff barista training project aims to boost confidence
Coffee kick starts the day for many, but one mum is using it to boost young people's confidence and careers. Natalie Hodgkinson set up Boss and Brew Academy, a barista training project, to help young people from minority backgrounds in her community. Ms Hodgkinson wants to give the 16 to...
investing.com
Yellen says South Africa needs action to maintain energy transition momentum
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa needs concrete action soon if it is to maintain momentum on an energy transition program backed by the United States and other countries, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday after visiting the coal mining region of Mpumalanga. Yellen said the United States is resolute...
The gas-fired plants tasked with keeping UK lights on – but at what cost?
The plants are meant to be a backstop, but their profits and exemption from windfall tax are controversial in an energy crisis
EU plans to loosen state aid rules to boost renewables investment
Proposed use of tax credits follows pressure to respond to Biden’s $369bn green subsidy scheme in US
France, Australia to hasten comeback from submarines row in Paris
Australian and French ministers are to meet Monday in a fresh drive to mend fences 16 months after Canberra pulled the plug on a big submarines contract, leaving Paris seething. - 'Back on track' - Monday's meeting in Paris of French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu with their Australian counterparts, Penny Wong and Richard Marles, is to build on "the positive momentum" seen since Albanese's July trip, foreign ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said.
US News and World Report
Strikes Over Pensions to Disrupt Public Transport in France on Tuesday
PARIS (Reuters) -Labour union strikes in France over the government's planned pensions overhaul will cause heavy disruption to public transport on Tuesday, the transport minister and several public transport authorities said on Sunday. Unions have called for a nationwide day of strikes and demonstrations and hope to repeat the large...
France 24
S.Africa not ditching coal 'just like that', Ramaphosa cautions
South Africa, one of the world's largest polluters which generates about 80 percent of its electricity through coal, is in the grip of an energy crisis. It has been blamed on ageing power stations, sabotage and theft of coal and spare parts by organised gangs. Since 2021, the country has...
France 24
Italy's Eni signs $8 bn gas deal as Meloni visits Libya
European governments have been scrambling to find alternatives to Russian gas since last year's invasion of Ukraine saw deliveries slashed to less than half their pre-war levels, sending prices soaring to record highs and triggering costly state subsidies to protect consumers. Eni said it was the first major project in...
France 24
N.Ireland journeys from building ships to screen hits
A string of major recent cinematic and streaming projects made in the UK province have earned it a growing international reputation for television and cinema production. Industry insiders say Northern Ireland is increasingly likely to be known globally as the backdrop to "Game of Thrones" rather than for the decades of sectarian violence that plagued it until the signing of 1998 peace accords.
The nuclear option: could this abandoned plant solve the Philippines’ energy crisis?
They’d grown old together, the nuclear plant and its caretaker.Willie Torres had been there at the start in the 1970s, when the plant was still being built, a $2.3bn project set to become Asia’s first venture into nuclear energy. He stayed on as a technician when the plant became dogged by scandal. And he remained as one of a handful of staff when, in the wake of the Chernobyl disaster, the government ordered it mothballed.In the face of skyrocketing energy prices and the global push to slow climate change by moving away from fossil fuels, interest in nuclear power has...
BBC
Brexit three years on: views from Stratford-upon-Avon
In Stratford-upon-Avon, the result of the 2016 Brexit referendum mirrored the national outcome, with 52% of people voting to leave the European Union and 48% opting to remain. In the years that followed, while politicians wrangled over Brexit, we went back to the medieval market town more than once to see what people there were making of the machinations at Westminster.
The Jewish Press
Israeli Government Cancels Plasticware Tax — For Now
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich made good on a campaign promise Sunday, canceling a year-old onerous tax on single-use plasticware. The decision was made during the Israeli government’s weekly cabinet meeting. The tax was aimed primarily at large, lower-income families in the Orthodox Jewish sector who rely on the products...
kalkinemedia.com
Pakistan govt lifts petrol, diesel prices by 35 rupees a litre
Jan 29 (Reuters) - Pakistan's ministry of finance announced on Sunday petrol and diesel prices would rise by 35 rupees ($0.1400) a litre after the country's currency value plummeted this week when price caps were removed. The decision came days before an International Monetary Fund mission will visit Pakistan later...
Comments / 0