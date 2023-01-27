ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

‘Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22’ Finds Former Oasis Singer Revisiting Past With Swagger And Even A Little Humility

By Benjamin H. Smith
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago

“Mick Jagger wouldn’t be able to do this on his own. Bono wouldn’t be able to do this on his own. Fuckin’ Robert Plant wouldn’t be able to do this on his own…maybe Freddie Mercury… but he’s not here, is he?” So says Liam Gallagher, former Oasis singer, owner of a seemingly infinite supply of camouflage parkas and uncrowned yet uncontested King of The Lads upon his return to Knebworth, the epoch-making site of Oasis ’ 1996 performances which saw them playing to a quarter of a million people over two nights. 26 years later, Gallagher would prove you can home again, selling out two shows on June 3 and 4, 2022, and playing to over 150,000 devoted fans.

The two-part Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 is currently streaming on Paramount+ and chronicles the shows and their lead up. It was directed by Toby L, who also directed Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR Prom . Episode 1 is an hour-and-a-half documentary which goes behind the scenes and also profiles fans. Episode 2 is an hour and 20 minute concert film. Although Liam has accused his brother and former bandmate Noel Gallagher of blocking the use of their old outfit’s music in the documentary, calling him an “ angry squirt ,” the concert film features the majority of Oasis material played at the concerts, including such hits as “Wonderwall” and “Live Forever,” alongside songs from his three solo albums. (It’s worth noting that Oasis: Knebworth 1996 is also available to stream on Paramount+, if you’re feeling the pangs of ’90s nostalgia.)

It’s hard not just quote Gallagher for the bulk of this review. Memorable one-liners pour out of his mouth like water over Niagara Falls. Both he and his brother have a gift for the English language, perpetually speaking in character as both are total characters. Usually hilarious, occasionally sage, profanities and put downs are their linguistic sweet spot. “Shit bags,” “knob,” “bellend” and “fucking spotty little herbert called fucking Eugene” are but a few of the taunts Liam tosses off as effortlessly as throwing away an empty packet of cheese and onion crisps. Perhaps his greatest insult is reserved for Noel, who he refers to only once, dispassionately calling him “He.”

From the moment Gallagher announces the shows, a sense of history looms over the proceedings. Knebworth ‘96 was the peak of Oasis-mania, Britpop and “ Cool Britannia .” The last 26 years has seen breakups, Brexit, COVID and the war in Ukraine. To many  fans, the ‘90s were the last time being British mattered and meant something. Within their lifetime the United Kingdom might crack  apart into separate countries. Gallagher, the English-born son of Irish immigrants is more leery, saying, “As long as I can remember it’s always been shit it’s still shit, init’? It doesn’t matter whether I’ve got money. My fucking cousins ain’t got money and me fucking aunties.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwEZv8NJSEA?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

It’s hard putting the words “humble” and “Liam Gallagher” in the same sentence, but he displays a certain humility while discussing Oasis’ dissolution and the challenges of his solo career. “When you’ve been big you want to kind of stay big-ish, don’t you?,” he says. His first album under his own name was 2017’s As You Were . It’s success was not a given but it went to #1 in the UK, as did its successors, including 2022’s C’mon On You Know , which was released on the eve of the Knebworth shows. He seems genuinely appreciative, indebted to his fans, gracious even. Who would have thought?

To his fans, which include pre-teen cancer survivors, teenagers skipping school to see the shows and middle aged fathers, Liam is “the voice of a generation and he’s our voice, the working class voice.” The documentary examines their fandom, which includes a backyard bar filled with memorabilia built during the COVID lockdown, while the concert film shows throngs of pasty Brits singing along to every song as if it’s the greatest concert they’ve ever seen, as if they’re part of something bigger, a moment in time, a flash of glory, that they’d heard about, maybe even experienced the first time around, but never thought they’d see again.

The live footage shows Gallagher is still one of the greatest “rock stars” of all-time. Despite his claims of taking the stage like a “caged animal,” he moves little but still commands every eye. His voice, guitar-like in its timbre, is older and not quite as strong as it once was, but hey, when 80,000 people are singing along with you, what does it matter? While his solo output can’t help but be compared to his previous ground and come up short, his band holds their own and does justice to the Oasis songbook. Both in sound and presentation, they take their cues from the best of British rock, the chopping power chords of The Who, the orchestral roar of Spiritualized, and the incessant grooves of The Stone Roses, whose guitarist, “The one and only John fucking Squire” as Liam introduces him, guests on the finale, Oasis’ “Champagne Supernova.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MsU6N_0kTm3Bm700
Photo: Paramount+

Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 is entertaining, informative and the live footage is frequently thrilling. Most astoundingly, it humanizes one of rock’s biggest big mouths, and makes him rather likable. The loutish egomaniac of the past seems to have evolved into a simple man of simple pleasures who’s happy to be back on top. He even brings his Ma to the show in his helicopter. As he ponders the party after the shows, he says he’s looking forward to, “just chilling, drying off, cigarette, fucking Guinness and slowly easing into the mad zone,” before concluding, “I’ll probably fucking have two pints and fucking be in bed.”

Benjamin H. Smith is a New York based writer, producer and musician. Follow him on Twitter: @BHSmithNYC .

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

Ron Hall Makes History as First Partially-Sighted ‘Love Island’ Contestant

There’s a new season of Love Island on Hulu, which means there’s a whole new lineup of singles to meet (along with a new host and villa). We’re only a couple episodes into Season 9 and we’re already learning a lot about the cast — and that includes Ron Hall, who makes history as Love Island‘s first partially blind Islander. Who is Ron Hall? Ron Hall is a 25-year-old financial advisor from Essex. He’s also taken up boxing in his spare time. Ron says in his intro video that he has the “gift of gab” and is always the first on the...
Decider.com

Jennifer Coolidge Going Goblin Mode With a Machine Gun is the Best Part of ‘Shotgun Wedding’

No disrespect to JLo intended, but Jennifer Coolidge is absolutely the best part of Shotgun Wedding. And the new action-comedy, which began streaming on Amazon Prime Video today, blessed audiences with an image I think we’ve all been waiting for: Jennifer Coolidge with a freakin’ machine gun. I know we’re only 27 days into 2023, but it’s been a hard year. And honestly? We deserve this.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Shrinking’ On Apple TV+, Where Harrison Ford Mentors Jason Segel Through His Grief And His Use Of Unconventional Therapy

Everyone in our business got so excited when it was announced that Harrison Ford was going to star in his first TV series, the Yellowstone prequel 1923. There was so much hype behind that show that we all forgot that he shot two series back to back. The second series may not take place on the open plains of Montana, but it sure as hell shows a side of Ford that 1923 never did, thanks to Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein. SHRINKING: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: As Billy Joel’s “Angry Young Man” plays, and we hear sounds of people whooping it up, we...
MONTANA STATE
Decider.com

Hilary Duff Recalls Favorite ‘A Cinderella Story’ Memory With Jennifer Coolidge: “Her Rubbing Salmon on Her Face”

All you late-comers may know her from The White Lotus, but those like myself — who have been basking in Jennifer Coolidge‘s iconic roles since the early 2000s — may remember a little part she played in A Cinderella Story. And during Thursday night’s (Jan. 26) Watch What Happens Live, the film’s star, Hilary Duff, dished on her time working with the beloved actress.
Decider.com

Lisa Loring, the Original Wednesday on ‘The Addams Family,’ Dead at 64

Lisa Loring, the actress who played Wednesday Addams in the original Addams Family series, has died. She was 64. Loring’s death was announced by her friend Laurie Jacobson, who shared the news in a tribute posted to Facebook Sunday (Jan. 29). She wrote, “It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring. 4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days. Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night.”
HAWAII STATE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ on Netflix, Another Eminently Consumable Grab-Bag of Dopey Gags

Now on Netflix (and also streaming on VOD services like Prime Video), Minions: The Rise of Gru is the fifth entry in a continuing saga of wildly profitable marketing successes from parent of a parent of a parent company (I think; I lose track of all the conglomerative monopolistic buyouts) Universal. Hooray for Universal! Isn’t that exciting for Universal! Aren’t we all just thrilled that a gigantic corporation just grossed more than $700 million at the box office for the latest in the Despicable Me movie franchise? This, after the previous two, 2017’s Despicable Me 3 and 2015’s Minions, each...
MICHIGAN STATE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Snow Girl’ On Netflix, Where A Young Reporter Doggedly Pursues The Case Of A Missing Girl

In The Snow Girl, a young reporter investigates the case of a missing girl with a determination that belies her youth. It turns out that, not long before the girl’s disappearance, the reporter herself suffered a major trauma, and she knows the pain that the victim’s parents are suffering. Does she also want to investigate to help her own mental health?
Decider.com

‘Velma’ Angers Twitter (Again) With Unfortunate Sickle Cell Joke

The internet has found yet another reason to hate Mindy Kaling’s new Scooby-Doo spinoff, Velma. The adult animation series has been met with disapproval ever since its conception, with Kaling bearing the brunt of racist comments over her South Asian protagonist. Closer to the show’s release, many criticized its edgy take on the popular characters and for sexualizing teens. Now, it seems as though people have taken offense to a joke about sickle cell in the first episode. In the scene, Velma Dinkle (voiced by Kaling) bumps into Fred Jones (voiced by Glenn Howerton), future leader of the Mystery Inc. gang,...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Cunk On Earth’ On Netflix, Where Fake Expert Philomena Cunk Baffles Real Experts With Her Take On The History Of Civilization

Philomena Cunk has taken on a lot of topics in series produced by Charlie Brooker, from current events (Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe) to the history of the UK (Cunk On Britain) to Shakespeare (Cunk on Shakespeare) to the pandemic (a Weekly Wipe special). Now she’s taking on the history of human civilization in the new series Cunk On Earth.
Decider.com

Is Tár Based on a True Story? The “Real” Lydia Tar Is Film Twitter’s Favorite Joke

This week, Cate Blanchett’s gut-wrenching drama about a problematic composer, Tár, was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Original Screenplay for writer/director Todd Field. This led to some confusion on the internet because how could Tár possibly be nominated for original screenplay, when the entire movie is based on the life of Lydia Tár, one of the greatest living composers of our time? If you haven’t heard of Lydia Tár, you need to educate yourself on art and culture. She’s one of the most important musical figures of our era. She’s a piano performance graduate of the Curtis Institute, a Phi...
Decider.com

Cheeseburger in Hell: ‘The Menu’ Plays With Its Foodies, But To What End?

The Menu is a movie about, well, a menu. At restaurants that cost less than one hundred American dollars for a meal, a menu usually means a document (or QR code) that shows what dishes the restaurant has available, so that each diner can choose the meal they want for themselves. The menu in The Menu is different — it refers to a predetermined series of courses that all of the diners will eat. Being freed from choosing between the chicken and the steak comes at a premium. We learn early on that dinner at Hawthorne, Chef Slowik’s restaurant, costs $1,250 a head.
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘New Amsterdam’ Season 3 Be on Netflix?

It’s been quite the month for New Amsterdam fans. Many streamers spent the first few weeks of 2023 watching the series after the first two seasons surprisingly debuted on Netflix. If you were one of the many fans following the show weekly on NBC, it was a bittersweet month considering the series finale of the popular medical drama aired on January 17. If you breezed through the first 40 episodes of New Amsterdam (the series consists of 89 total episodes), you’ll be elated to learn that Seasons 3 and 4 are about to drop on Netflix. Sadly, we don’t have any...
Decider.com

Decider.com

62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy