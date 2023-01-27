ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paintsville, KY

Dead human fetus found in pump at Kentucky sewer plant

By Rick Childress
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

A dead human fetus was found in Paintsville on Thursday morning.

The body was found at the Paintsville Wastewater Treatment Plant and was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy, J.R. Frisby, the Johnson County coroner, told the Herald-Leader.

Staff at the sewer plant told the Paintsville Police Department that what appeared to be a fetus had “come up through their pumps,” Bill Ramey, the assistant chief at the department, told the Paintsville Herald .

“We responded over there, they took me up to where the pump was at, and there was one there,” Ramey told the local newspaper. “I contacted the coroner and they came out and retrieved it. They’re getting ready to send it to Frankfort and see if they can get some DNA back on it.”

The cause of death couldn’t immediately be determined, Frisby said.

Ramey estimated that the fetus was three to four months into gestation.

“I’ve been doing this for 27 years and that’s the first time I’ve ever seen anything like this,” Ramey said. “We’re still trying to put pieces together.”

This story may be updated.

Comments / 44

Amber Tackett
3d ago

3 to four months into gestation.... so she miscarried then? or her body expelled too early for its survival... either way, it's a tragedy for all involved.

CatsRule2
3d ago

Here's a thought. Probably a young girl, miscarried and got scared. Sad situation that I hope will be handled delicately

Court Mariah
2d ago

If it was only 3 or 4 months that’s a miscarriage… if went to the hospital they would say your having a miscarriage and send you home to pass the baby anyway… why investigate and bother this poor mother who is probably grieving

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

