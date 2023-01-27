ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Pence takes full responsibility after classified docs found

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
 4 days ago
MIAMI — (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he takes “full responsibility” after classified documents were found at his Indiana home.

“Let me be clear about something: Those classified documents should not have been in my personal residence,” Pence said at in an appearance at Florida International University. “Mistakes were made.”

The discovery made public by Pence’s team earlier this week marked the latest in a string of recoveries of sensitive papers from the homes of current and former top U.S. officials. The Department of Justice was already investigating the discovery of classified documents in former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort and at President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware and his former Washington office.

Pence said, “I take full responsibility" for the documents being in his possession. He said he had directed his counsel to work with the National Archives, Department of Justice and Congress and fully cooperate in any investigation.

Pence was at the university to talk about economic freedom and to sign copies of his new book, “So Help Me God.”

