Plattsburg, MO

KCTV 5

Ray-Pec school bus routes delayed because of the cold

RAYMORE/PECULIAR, Mo. (KCTV) - Raymore-Peculiar School District buses were delayed early Tuesday morning because of the extreme cold in the metro. Drivers had difficulties starting the buses in the cold, as early morning temperatures were in the high single-digits. That delayed several routes by 15 to 20 minutes, according to the school district.
KCTV 5

New area code coming to 816 region

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Faucett Man Picked Up on Two Outstanding Warrants Monday

ST JOSEPH, MO – A man from Faucett was arrested Monday on two outstanding warrants in Buchanan County. Shortly after 10:30 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that they arrested 42-year-old Gabriel J. Smith on an outstanding Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant originally for speeding and an outstanding Platte County Sheriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for no insurance.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

KANSAS CITY MAN CHARGED AFTER POLICE CHASE THROUGH PETTIS COUNTY

A Kansas City man charged with multiple felonies after trying to flee from authorities on Friday, January 27, 2023 was arraigned on Monday, January 30, 2023. According to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, Sedalia Police attempted a vehicle stop in the area of U.S. Highway 65 and 16th Street on a silver passenger vehicle for equipment violations. The vehicle failed to yield to police as the driver traveled north. A Pettis County Deputy attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Highway 65 and Swope Road. The vehicle continued north at a high rate of speed, with little to no traffic, failing to yield. Missouri State Highway Patrol was able to deploy stop sticks in the area of Highway 65 and BB Highway, deflating both passenger side tires. However, the vehicle continued north into Saline County and ultimately west on I-70.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Passenger dies following Friday crash on 71 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died after a SUV ran into the back of a dump truck on 71 Highway last Friday. The police said the crash happened on Jan. 27 at about 2:18 p.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 71, just before E. 18th Street. A Kenworth...
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty police share top 5 accident spots

LIBERTY — Police in Liberty are sharing a list of the top five accident spots in the city in the hopes of making drivers more aware and getting them to be more alert while on the road. In a Facebook post, the police department shared three of the accident...
LIBERTY, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Two hospitalized following motor vehicle accident

DEKALB COUNTY, MO - A vehicle accident led to injuries for two occupants Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol says, Michelle Ray, 42, was the driver of a passenger car that went out of control 5 miles north of Clarksdale at Routes 31 and V. The car hit a tree, according to the report.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

KCFD said cause of large grass fire outside of Arrowhead Stadium still unknown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As cars headed out of the Arrowhead Stadium parking lots Sunday evening, a fire broke out in a grassy area west of Kauffman and Arrowhead Stadium. On Monday, KCFD still did not know the cause of the fire. Assistant Chief Jimmy Walker said that with nearly 80 thousand fans leaving the Truman Sports Complex it was difficult to find out what started it.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City gas prices jump 48 cents in a month

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Gas prices in the Kansas City area continued their upward trend this past week, now standing 48 cents higher than a month ago. The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in the metro is $3.17. That’s 17.7 cents higher than a week ago and 48.6 cents higher than a month ago, according to GasBuddy, an organization that tracks and analyzes gas prices across the country.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Livingston County Authorities Seeking Tips In Wheel Theft

Authorities in Livingston County are seeking the public’s help in finding the person, or persons, that stole four wheels and tires off a pickup truck that had broken down near the junction of U.S. Highway 36 and Route K. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, January 30...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

