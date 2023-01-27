Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCTV 5
Ray-Pec school bus routes delayed because of the cold
RAYMORE/PECULIAR, Mo. (KCTV) - Raymore-Peculiar School District buses were delayed early Tuesday morning because of the extreme cold in the metro. Drivers had difficulties starting the buses in the cold, as early morning temperatures were in the high single-digits. That delayed several routes by 15 to 20 minutes, according to the school district.
New area code coming to Kansas City area
The Missouri Public Service Commission announced it will soon begin to implement the new area code of 975 in the Kansas City region.
Deadly workplace accident under investigation in Clay County
Clay County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a worker at Martin Marietta Materials in Randolph, Missouri, died in a fall.
Man dies in fall from catwalk Monday at Clay County business
Authorities are investigating after an employee fell “three to four stories from a catwalk, landing on rocks” in Randolph, Missouri. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
KCTV 5
New area code coming to 816 region
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Faucett Man Picked Up on Two Outstanding Warrants Monday
ST JOSEPH, MO – A man from Faucett was arrested Monday on two outstanding warrants in Buchanan County. Shortly after 10:30 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that they arrested 42-year-old Gabriel J. Smith on an outstanding Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant originally for speeding and an outstanding Platte County Sheriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for no insurance.
kmmo.com
KANSAS CITY MAN CHARGED AFTER POLICE CHASE THROUGH PETTIS COUNTY
A Kansas City man charged with multiple felonies after trying to flee from authorities on Friday, January 27, 2023 was arraigned on Monday, January 30, 2023. According to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, Sedalia Police attempted a vehicle stop in the area of U.S. Highway 65 and 16th Street on a silver passenger vehicle for equipment violations. The vehicle failed to yield to police as the driver traveled north. A Pettis County Deputy attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Highway 65 and Swope Road. The vehicle continued north at a high rate of speed, with little to no traffic, failing to yield. Missouri State Highway Patrol was able to deploy stop sticks in the area of Highway 65 and BB Highway, deflating both passenger side tires. However, the vehicle continued north into Saline County and ultimately west on I-70.
KCTV 5
Passenger dies following Friday crash on 71 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died after a SUV ran into the back of a dump truck on 71 Highway last Friday. The police said the crash happened on Jan. 27 at about 2:18 p.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 71, just before E. 18th Street. A Kenworth...
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty police share top 5 accident spots
LIBERTY — Police in Liberty are sharing a list of the top five accident spots in the city in the hopes of making drivers more aware and getting them to be more alert while on the road. In a Facebook post, the police department shared three of the accident...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
KMZU
Two hospitalized following motor vehicle accident
DEKALB COUNTY, MO - A vehicle accident led to injuries for two occupants Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol says, Michelle Ray, 42, was the driver of a passenger car that went out of control 5 miles north of Clarksdale at Routes 31 and V. The car hit a tree, according to the report.
KCTV 5
KCFD said cause of large grass fire outside of Arrowhead Stadium still unknown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As cars headed out of the Arrowhead Stadium parking lots Sunday evening, a fire broke out in a grassy area west of Kauffman and Arrowhead Stadium. On Monday, KCFD still did not know the cause of the fire. Assistant Chief Jimmy Walker said that with nearly 80 thousand fans leaving the Truman Sports Complex it was difficult to find out what started it.
KCTV 5
KCPD to address 911 operator shortage, as average emergency wait time nears 30 seconds
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Board of Commissioners meets Tuesday morning as community members look to see how they handle the 911 operator shortage. The agenda includes their monthly report, along with further talking about their 911 operator operations. Callers in Kansas City are waiting an...
KCTV 5
Kansas City gas prices jump 48 cents in a month
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Gas prices in the Kansas City area continued their upward trend this past week, now standing 48 cents higher than a month ago. The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in the metro is $3.17. That’s 17.7 cents higher than a week ago and 48.6 cents higher than a month ago, according to GasBuddy, an organization that tracks and analyzes gas prices across the country.
Grain Valley picks former officer to lead its police department
An officer who began his law enforcement career in Grain Valley is returning to become police chief.
KCPD investigating fatal shooting at 55th, Swope Parkway
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal shooting near 55th and Swope Parkway. Police say officers were called to the area around 1 a.m. Monday.
KCTV 5
Lot J tailgaters trying to fill up private charter flight to Phoenix
The Kansas City Royals have released their intentions of constructing a $2 billion stadium and ballpark district for a future home. Local bars (in Arizona) are preparing for an influx of Chiefs fans. New area code coming to 816 region. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. After a 21-year delay, an...
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Authorities Seeking Tips In Wheel Theft
Authorities in Livingston County are seeking the public’s help in finding the person, or persons, that stole four wheels and tires off a pickup truck that had broken down near the junction of U.S. Highway 36 and Route K. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, January 30...
kcur.org
Black Kansas City, Kansas, firefighter files discrimination lawsuit alleging hostile workplace
A Black 20-year veteran of the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department has filed a federal lawsuit alleging he was discriminated against for nearly his entire two decades at the department. Leejamahl A. Washington says the retaliation intensified after he testified during the trial of Jyan Harris, another Black former KCKFD...
Man found shot dead in vehicle overnight in Kansas City
A man was found shot dead in a vehicle overnight Monday near east 55th Street and Cleveland Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
