Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALB 10
2 arrested in Valdosta armed robbery
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two men have been arrested for stealing a video game console at gunpoint, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). The incident happened at night in the 800 block of West Mary Street on Jan. 12. The victim told police he went to meet a person...
Update: Man wanted in Cairo traffic stop incident now in custody
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified 24-year-old Raymond Brown as the wanted suspect that fled from officers during a traffic stop in Cairo on Saturday, Jan. 28.
WALB 10
Video draws ire following investigation into Ocilla daycare
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The owner of an Irwin County daycare is defending his daughter, who is accused of abusing a child at the Play to Learn daycare in Ocilla. Video recorded by the daycare is being interpreted differently by the business and by the mother of a newborn whose child was under her care.
douglasnow.com
Convicted drug dealer back in jail for same offense
Almost ten years after being released from prison following convictions for selling and possessing cocaine, 37-year-old Kevin Landers has returned to the Coffee County Jail for the same offense. Last week, detectives with the Coffee County Drug Unit and K-9 deputies executed a search warrant on Landers at his residence,...
riverbendnews.org
Woman arrested during Suwannee Middle School altercation
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, at about 12:30 p.m., School Resource Deputy (SRD) Rick Collins responded to a fight in progress near the Silas Drive exit gate at Suwannee Middle School (SMS). According to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office report, upon arrival, SRD Collins observed a SMS Security Guard attempting to restrain a female student. The SMS security guard escorted her to a female relative parked on Silas Drive, Kristina Lee Weatherspoon. During this time, the victim left SMS property on foot, walking eastbound on Silas Drive. The female student was placed in the front seat of Weatherspoon’s vehicle, and was told to her take home. As Weatherspoon began pulling her vehicle away, SRD Collins heard Weatherspoon state, "I'm taking you right up here," and drove off in the same direction the juvenile victim had walked. Fearing a second altercation would take place, SRD Collins headed east on Silas Drive. As soon as he exited SMS property, he observed Weatherspoon’s vehicle pulled over on Silas Drive and a large crowd that appeared to be gathered around a second altercation. As SRD Collins approached, the crowd dispersed, and he escorted the victim to his golf cart.
WALB 10
Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office bombarded with new animal control role
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office has some added stress after taking on animal control responsibilities. That decision had residents panicked about the state of their public safety and pets. The change came from the Thomas County Board of Commissioners and the Thomasville Thomas County Humane...
11-year-old Georgia boy arrested for robbery, shooting at victim
VALDOSTA, Ga. — An 11-year-old and a 15-year-old are under arrest. Valdosta Police posted on Facebook the two juveniles first ran into a woman’s house on Jan. 15. The woman inside shot at the two and they ran away. DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Georgia police officer dies while on-duty, GBI investigating
CAIRO, Ga. — A Cairo police officer died while on-duty Saturday afternoon. According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams joined the department in 2020. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. There is no word yet on...
laniercountynewsonline.com
Juveniles arrested for armed robbery and aggravated assault
VALDOSTA, Georgia – Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan has issued information stating that on Sunday, January 15, about 3:34 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers responded to an address in the 500 block of New Hudson Street. VPD answered an E911 call after a citizen reported that someone had shot at juveniles that ran into her house.
riverbendnews.org
Live Oak thrift store employee gets violent over broken furniture
On Friday, Jan. 20, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Live Oak Police Department (LOPD) responded to Second Chance Thrift Store in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, LOPD contacted the store owner, the victim and the suspect, 39-year-old Alphonso Junior Lewis, of Live Oak, in reference to the incident. The...
WCTV
Update: 41-year-old Tallahassee man killed on US-19 in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash Monday evening that left one pedestrian dead. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. on US-19 (North Jefferson Highway) and Elkins Road when an SUV was traveling southbound on US-19. At the time, a 41-year-old Tallahassee man...
WALB 10
Family searching for answers following Colquitt Co. deadly deputy pursuit
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Colquitt family wants answers after a 44-year-old woman was hit and killed during a deputy pursuit. It happened Wednesday night when deputies were pursuing a car driven by Colin Terrell, of Moultrie, who they say struck and killed a woman in a residential neighborhood in Moultrie. That woman was Verna White, 44.
18-year-old Ga. man arrested in series of armed robberies, home invasions targeting Hispanics
DOUGLAS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said an 18-year-old man has been arrested for string of armed robberies and home invasions targeting members of the Hispanic community. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The GBI said Roderick Hillman was arrested in Alma, in...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta Government 101 Orientation accepting applications
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is now accepting applications for citizens interested in a behind-the-scenes view of local government. Citizens who want an inside look at their city government are urged to sign up for the 14th annual Government 101 Citizens Orientation, which takes place from April 10-May 15, 2023. The Valdosta Mayor and City Council initiative includes the participation of up to five high school seniors with a parent or legal guardian also enrolled in the program. The City of Valdosta is accepting applications through March 24.
WALB 10
Valdosta groups work to keep weapons away for kids
The early closing stems from recent crime-related incidents that happened at the park. Lowndes County Bird Supper returns to help bridge the gap between the community and state leaders. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST. The Bird Supper is a great way to bridge the gap between state...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Hahira, Georgia
No one knows exactly where Hahira [pronounced hay-HI-ra] got its name, but it was incorporated in 1891. One source states that it was named for a plantation, which the owner named for Hairaairee, a village in West Africa. No such place name can be found in Africa today, but it is very close to Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, actually located in eastern Africa. Another legend maintains Hahira derived its unusual name from Hahiroth, a biblical place name.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Smith House, 1945, Hahira
So far, I’ve been unable to locate any history for this building, which is used as a quadraplex apartment house today. It may have originated as a boarding house, or even a private residence. It has likely been expanded and therefore overlooked by historic surveys.
Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor on AP Black History Course: ” I Think it’s Trash.”
This past week Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor did not mince words when he addressed the recent controversy over the Florida Department of Education denied approval of an AP African American history course. During the closing minutes of the January 24th Leon County Commission meeting, Proctor addressed the course and said “I think it’s trash.” […]
Comments / 0