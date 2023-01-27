7 arrested in unlicensed contractor sting in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Seven people were arrested in an unlicensed contractor sting in Manatee County this week, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said the purpose of the operation was to address unlicensed contractors who are working without the required contractor license and engaging in construction class work without the required workers’ compensation insurance exemptions.

According to the sheriff’s office, seven people were arrested and two direct files for failure to obtain workers’ compensation coverage and unlicensed contracting.

Phillip Lee Hazlett, 74:

Failed to secure workers comp insurance coverage and engaged in contractor business without a plumbing certification.

Bryan Edward Koch, 57:

Failed to secure workers comp insurance coverage.

Michael Kochman, 61:

Failed to secure workers comp insurance coverage, and engaged in contractor business without plumbing and electrical certifications.

Carlos Alberto Blanco Graterol, 42:

Failed to secure workers comp insurance coverage.

Musa Kedar Ortiz, 41:

Failed to secure workers comp insurance coverage, engaged in contractor business without plumbing and electrical certifications.

Oscar Francisco Solis, 50:

Engaged in contractor business without a plumbing certification.

John Wesley Wilcox III, 27:

Failed to secure workers comp insurance coverage and engaged in contractor business without a plumbing certification.

Jeffrey Michael Stumpo, 45:

Failed to secure workers comp insurance coverage and engaged in contractor business without plumbing and electrical certifications.

Rafael Marinho Amaral, 36:

Failed to secure workers comp insurance coverage and engaged in contractor business without plumbing and electrical certifications.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said it worked with the Division of Investigative and Forensic Services, the Florida Department of Financial Services, and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation in the operation.

