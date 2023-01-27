Burry undecided about re-election bid; Kyrillos told Monmouth GOP insiders she would not be a candidate

Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
PBA endorses Benson in Mercer county executive race
Dan Benson’s bid for the Democratic nomination for Mercer County Executive received a boost today with the endorsement of the New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association. Benson, an assemblyman from Hamilton, is challenging five-term incumbent Brian Hughes in the Democratic primary. “We know Assemblyman Benson as a man of...
Washington Examiner
New Jersey attorney general to open investigation into county election
New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin is set to open an investigation into a local school board election after a poll worker inadvertently counted some votes twice, the Democrat announced last week. The announcement comes after the results of a nonpartisan school board race in Monmouth County were altered due...
tapinto.net
Press Release: Office of Senator Diegnan and Assemblymen Stanley and Karabinchak - ANCHOR Program
(EDISON, NJ) On February 4th, Middlesex County’s homeowners and tenants who are. eligible to receive a rebate of up to $1,500 have the opportunity to get assistance from. the New Jersey Treasury with the new property tax relief program. Assemblymen Rob Karabinchak, Sterley Stanley, and Senator Patrick Diegnan have.
New Jersey Globe
Hughes adds more labor endorsements
Three more building trades unions have endorsed Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes for re-election, bringing the total number of locals to twelve. The Painters & Allied Trades District Council 21, Operative Plasterers & Cement Masons Local 592, and Tile & Marble Workers Local 7 have now signed on in support of Hughes’ sixth term.
Arnone, DiRocco, Lead Commissioners Again
MONMOUTH COUNTY – At the Board’s 2023 Re-organization Meeting, Monmouth County Commissioner Thomas A. Arnone and Commissioner Nick DiRocco were appointed to serve as Commissioner Director and Commissioner Deputy Director. “It is truly an honor to be given the opportunity to serve as a Monmouth County Commissioner for...
A Tearful Goodbye From Councilman And Clerk
MANCHESTER – It was a tearful farewell for the Township Council’s senior member, Sam Fusaro and retiring Township Clerk Sabina Martin. The two welled up as they bid goodbye and recalled their time serving the community. It was a packed crowd at the Town Hall courtroom for Martin’s...
State budget cuts threaten expansion of addressing youth homelessness in New Jersey
For more than 35 years, Ocean's Harbor House has been doing some exceptional work for so many youths in our local community in Ocean County and beyond, but there is a great call to action now to help them help others. This Toms River, Ocean County-based nonprofit has helped so...
Manalapan, NJ drug dealer looking at lengthy sentence after major cocaine bust
🔵 Manalapan man pleads guilty to dealing massive amount of cocaine. 🔵 The guilty plea from Manalapan resident was just one of the 24 cases related to "Operation Checkmate" 🔵 Large amounts of cocaine and marijuana poured into Central Jersey. A Manalapan Township man who was arrested...
My Husband Says This is the Best BBQ in New Jersey
You can definitely spot this place a mile away, by the "red" building. The reason I say my husband, he loves BBQ. And we have some great BBQ places here in Ocean County, Monmouth County, and all over the state. He has tried most of the BBQ places, old and new, in the Garden State.
This Amazing Shop Is Has Been Named The Holy Grail Of Coffee In New Jersey
There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee. It might be more important than pizza and pork roll, and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee. When you hear that someone has declared one coffee shop...
Skull Fished Out Of Delaware River ID'd As Missing Trenton Man
A skull fished out of the Delaware River nearly 40 years ago has been identified as belonging to a missing New Jersey man, authorities revealed Monday, Jan. 30. Richard Thomas Alt, a 31-year-old Trenton man, was last seen by loved ones on Christmas Eve in 1984, said Bucks District Attorney Mat…
NJ Native, Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker with roots in New Jersey who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident, according to court papers obtained by Daily Voice.Dale L. Cheney, 46, of New Canaan jumped from Bar 54 at the Hy…
This was named the best bakery in New Jersey
There are tons of local, mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey, so it’s had to say which is the best. The folks at Mashed.com didn’t let that deter them from naming the best bakery in each state. The winner for New Jersey is Balthazar Bakery in Englewood.
25-Year-Old Morristown Woman Missing For Nearly A Month: Prosecutor
A 25-year-old Morristown woman with New York ties has been missing for nearly a month, authorities say. Imani Glover was last seen by a family member with another woman near 239 West 15th Street in New York on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a Tuesday release.
The NJ C4PCC & the Morris County Sheriff’s Office to Host Law Enforcement Night
HANOVER, NJ - Morris County Sheriff, James Gannon; Hanover Township Mayor, Thomas “Ace” Gallagher; East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo; Florham Park Mayor, Mark Taylor; and the 200 Club of Morris County have announced that they will be hosting a Law Enforcement Night at Mennen Arena on March 3rd at 7pm, with the doors opening at 6:30pm.
Step Closer to Senior Housing in Bernardsville
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ - Like many towns across New Jersey, Bernardsville has had its share of struggles to implement its Affordable Housing Agreement. But they got a step closer at the Bernardsville Council's first full meeting of the year. The Council unanimously approved the acquisition of 210 North Finley Avenue by purchase or condemnation, which is now owned by Altomare Realty. The property is part of the town's Affordable Housing settlement, finalized in 2018, that includes up to 47 units of senior housing and will be a 100 percent Affordable Housing site. With an 100% affordable site, the cost is largely born by the Borough...
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement
UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home. This article will be updated as details come in.
lnnnews.com
Toms River Council Bids Farewell to Planner Dave Roberts
Toms River Council honored town planner Dave Roberts on his retirement. Roberts was instrumental in much of the Toms River downtown redevelopment as well as the current VA center project which has been years in the making. Roberts has been with Toms River for 6 years. "This is an extraordinary community," Roberts said, adding that he thought he understood Toms River before working at the township because he used to drive through daily on his work commute. "I couldn't have asked to be in a better place," he concluded.
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
Milltown's Wranglers Share Sad News for Groundhog Day 2023
MILLTOWN, NJ - Milltown's Wranglers shared the unfortunate news through social media on Sunday and answered the burning question on the minds of the Groundhog Day faithful. There won't be a Groundhog Day celebration in Milltown on February 2. According to the post on Milltown Mel's Facebook page, the borough will be unable to hold their annual Groundhog Day festivities due to a New Jersey statute prohibiting Milltown Mel III from stepping into his predecessors' paws. The Wranglers tried, but were unable to find a groundhog available that met the state's approval in time for Groundhog Day on Wednesday. Groundhog Day became a "Milltown Thing" ever...
