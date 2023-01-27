ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Burry undecided about re-election bid; Kyrillos told Monmouth GOP insiders she would not be a candidate

By David Wildstein
New Jersey Globe
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
New Jersey Globe

PBA endorses Benson in Mercer county executive race

Dan Benson’s bid for the Democratic nomination for Mercer County Executive received a boost today with the endorsement of the New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association. Benson, an assemblyman from Hamilton, is challenging five-term incumbent Brian Hughes in the Democratic primary. “We know Assemblyman Benson as a man of...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Washington Examiner

New Jersey attorney general to open investigation into county election

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin is set to open an investigation into a local school board election after a poll worker inadvertently counted some votes twice, the Democrat announced last week. The announcement comes after the results of a nonpartisan school board race in Monmouth County were altered due...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Hughes adds more labor endorsements

Three more building trades unions have endorsed Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes for re-election, bringing the total number of locals to twelve. The Painters & Allied Trades District Council 21, Operative Plasterers & Cement Masons Local 592, and Tile & Marble Workers Local 7 have now signed on in support of Hughes’ sixth term.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Arnone, DiRocco, Lead Commissioners Again

MONMOUTH COUNTY – At the Board’s 2023 Re-organization Meeting, Monmouth County Commissioner Thomas A. Arnone and Commissioner Nick DiRocco were appointed to serve as Commissioner Director and Commissioner Deputy Director. “It is truly an honor to be given the opportunity to serve as a Monmouth County Commissioner for...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

My Husband Says This is the Best BBQ in New Jersey

You can definitely spot this place a mile away, by the "red" building. The reason I say my husband, he loves BBQ. And we have some great BBQ places here in Ocean County, Monmouth County, and all over the state. He has tried most of the BBQ places, old and new, in the Garden State.
MATAWAN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Step Closer to Senior Housing in Bernardsville

BERNARDSVILLE, NJ - Like many towns across New Jersey, Bernardsville has had its share of struggles to implement its Affordable Housing Agreement. But they got a step closer at the Bernardsville Council's first full meeting of the year. The Council unanimously approved the acquisition of 210 North Finley Avenue by purchase or condemnation, which is now owned by Altomare Realty. The property is part of the town's Affordable Housing settlement, finalized in 2018, that includes up to 47 units of senior housing and will be a 100 percent Affordable Housing site. With an 100% affordable site, the cost is largely born by the Borough...
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement

UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home.  This article will be updated as details come in.
HOLMDEL, NJ
lnnnews.com

Toms River Council Bids Farewell to Planner Dave Roberts

Toms River Council honored town planner Dave Roberts on his retirement. Roberts was instrumental in much of the Toms River downtown redevelopment as well as the current VA center project which has been years in the making. Roberts has been with Toms River for 6 years. "This is an extraordinary community," Roberts said, adding that he thought he understood Toms River before working at the township because he used to drive through daily on his work commute. "I couldn't have asked to be in a better place," he concluded.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Milltown's Wranglers Share Sad News for Groundhog Day 2023

MILLTOWN, NJ - Milltown's Wranglers shared the unfortunate news through social media on Sunday and answered the burning question on the minds of the Groundhog Day faithful. There won't be a Groundhog Day celebration in Milltown on February 2. According to the post on Milltown Mel's Facebook page, the borough will be unable to hold their annual Groundhog Day festivities due to a New Jersey statute prohibiting Milltown Mel III from stepping into his predecessors' paws. The Wranglers tried, but were unable to find a groundhog available that met the state's approval in time for Groundhog Day on Wednesday. Groundhog Day became a "Milltown Thing" ever...
MILLTOWN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy