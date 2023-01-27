ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

chainstoreage.com

Aldi supports Gulf Coast expansion with new regional HQ and DC; plans 100 stores

Aldi has opened a new distribution center to support its growth across the Gulf Coast region. The fast-growing discount grocer unveiled its new regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, Alabama, which will ultimately serve as many as 100 Aldi stores across the Gulf Coast. Aldi currently operates 30 stores in the Gulf Coast, having opened 20 stores in the area last year. It plans to add another 13 stores in 2023.
LOXLEY, AL
Fast Casual

Slim Chickens opens 2nd Maryland location

Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is opening in its second location in Maryland, in the city of California. The store is located at 22622 MacArthur Blvd., and is under the direction of multi-unit operating group D&D Slims. "We are so excited to open a new location in Maryland bringing even more opportunities...
CALIFORNIA, MD
Newnan Times-Herald

Raising the age looks to be a boon, not a budget buster

Once a national leader in criminal justice reform, Georgia is tied for dead last in one justice-related metric. It is one of only three states that automatically treats all 17-year-olds as adults in the justice system—a misguided policy that lawmakers need to reverse. There have been successive attempts to...
GEORGIA STATE
southeastagnet.com

Georgia’s Peanut Acreage Could Move Closer to 700,000 Acres in 2023

Georgia’s peanut acreage could increase back up to 700,000 acres, if not more, for the 2023 season. That will depend on how farmers approach their cotton acreage. Scott Monfort, University of Georgia Extension peanut agronomist, discussed the crop during the recent Georgia Peanut Farm Show in Tifton, Georgia. “Whether...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Bill would ban plastic grocery bags in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers could ban plastic bags at grocery stores if a Senate bill passes this session. Backers said Georgia’s inattention to the issue of disposable plastic bags hurts the environment and residents. Those thin plastic bags are mainstays at grocery and convenience stories. Critics said they’re...
GEORGIA STATE
beckersspine.com

Dr. Walter McClelland completes Georgia's 1st AR glenoid surgery

Walter McClelland, MD, performed Georgia's first glenoid surgery with Enovis' augmented reality technology, according to a Jan. 28 LinkedIn post from a principal agent with the devicemaker. Enovis' ARvis system was launched in July. It is a wearable device that helps surgeons improve precision. Dr. McClelland is a hand, wrist...
GEORGIA STATE
fallriverreporter.com

7 from southeastern Massachusetts, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida arrested in $7.5 million multi-state fraud scheme

BOSTON – Seven individuals, including three from Massachusetts, have been arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in a multi-state scheme to obtain millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program funds for themselves and others through the submission of dozens of fraudulent applications to PPP lenders. According to the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCNC

South Carolina to end SNAP benefits starting Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A key pandemic boost for families in South Carolina is finally coming to an end Tuesday causing a big concern for food banks. During the height of the pandemic, a lot of folks were struggling to make ends meet. It forced the federal government to step up by providing things like stimulus checks and a boost to programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Must-Try Wings in Maryland

Whether you are in the market for a great meal or drink, Fat Daddy's Subs and Pizza Wings is the place to be. It has a great menu, and it's a family-friendly establishment. It's not hard to see why Fat Daddy's is the go-to place for locals and tourists. You can get your hands on some of the best pizzas in town and some of the best wings. You can also take advantage of their takeout and delivery services. The best part is the place is also dog friendly! Lastly, Fat Daddy's is a local restaurant, so you know you'll be paying less than you'd find in some bigger chains. It also has the best wine list and a good beer selection.
MARYLAND STATE
chainstoreage.com

Vietnamese EV maker debuts in California malls and lifestyle centers

Vietnam’s version of the Tesla has begun its American journey on West Coast freeways. VinFast has landed its first batch of 999 electric vehicles and opened its first six showrooms in Class A malls and lifestyle centers in California. Four more have been completed and stand-alone showrooms are planned for high-income urban locations in downtown San Francisco and Santa Barbara.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

The 16 Best Maryland State Foods | Must-Try Local Dishes In Maryland

Welcome to the great state of Maryland! Known for its picturesque coastal towns, historic landmarks, and delicious seafood, Maryland is a state with a rich history and culture. But Maryland is also known for its delicious seafood, particularly crab dishes. However, the state’s food scene isn’t just about crab cakes...
MARYLAND STATE

