Adventist Health moves to absorb secular Oregon hospital
Cash-strapped The Dalles, Ore.-based Mid-Columbia Hospital is moving ahead with plans to be absorbed into California's Adventist Health network, according to a Jan. 31 The Lund Report article. The two entities filed a joint application to the Oregon Health Authority to approve the move under that organization's Health Care Market...
12 states with legislation on deck seeking to restrict gender-affirming care for youth
Twelve states are aiming to pass dozens of bills this year that target gender-affirming healthcare for transgender and nonbinary individuals. So far, Utah is the first of the 12 to do so. Just yesterday, the state's governor signed the bill into law that "blocks minors from receiving gender-transition health care," according to The New York Times.
8 hospitals seeking CEOs
Here are eight hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CEOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center (Powell, Tenn.) 2. Good Shepherd Medical Center (Hermiston, Ore.) 3. McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center (Springfield, Ore.) 4....
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta seeks a revenue cycle analyst to be based in Brookhaven, Ga. 2. Cooper University Health Care,...
House members introduce bill to drop VA Oracle Cerner rollout
Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale, recently appointed head of the House Veterans Affairs technology oversight subcommittee, introduced a bill that would scrap the VA's $20 billion Oracle Cerner EHR rollout, FCW reported Jan. 30. The legislation is co-sponsored by Rep. Mike Bost, a congressperson who previously suggested pulling the plug on...
Russian hackers disrupt health system websites across US
Russian hacking group Killnet claimed responsibility for a cyberattack that disrupted hospital and health system websites across the U.S., according to BetterCyber, a technology company. Killnet said it hit websites for hospitals and health systems across the U.S., including:. 1. Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor. 2. Stanford (Calif.) Health Care.
Providence's 10 healthcare trends to watch in 2023
Providence, which has system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif., released its annual list of predictions Jan. 26 curated by the health system's senior executives. The list highlights the executives' healthcare predictions for 2023, which touch on issues such as cybersecurity, workplace innovation and mental health. "With high burnout...
37% of nurses in degree scheme passed NCLEX, feds say
More than one-third of aspiring nurses who allegedly purchased phony degrees to bypass coursework and training required to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination passed the test, The New York Times reported Jan. 27. The scheme involved selling more than 7,600 fraudulent diplomas and transcripts from three now-shuttered nursing...
SSM Health taps Oklahoma hospital president
SSM Health has named Stacy Coleman president of its St. Anthony Hospital-Midwest in Midwest City, Okla. Ms. Coleman has served the St. Louis-based health system for 28 years, according to a news release shared with Becker's Jan. 31. In her current role as vice president of strategy and business development, she developed the business strategy and plans for two hospitals to transition to SSM Health in the past two years, including St. Anthony-Midwest.
Arizona hospital taps CEO
Kingman (Az.) Regional Medical Center has named Heath Evans president and CEO. Mr. Evans has more than 25 years of healthcare experience, according to a Jan. 30 news release from the hospital. He most recently served as president of Panama City, Fla.-based Ascension Sacred Heart Bay. He will assume the...
HCA sends health system president to TriStar hospital
Tom Ozburn has been named CEO of Nashville, Tenn.-based TriStar Centennial Medical Center, a member of HCA Healthcare, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported Jan. 27. Mr. Ozburn replaces Scott Cihak, who resigned Jan. 3 for personal reasons after six years in the role. Mr. Ozburn currently serves as president...
Ascension to close 11 Indiana medical group locations
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent plans to partially or fully end services at 11 clinics across Indiana, ABC affiliate WRTV reported Jan. 27. Most of the affected locations will close within 90 days and patients will be notified in the coming weeks, according to a statement from St. Louis-based Ascension. The health system said it aims to ensure patients receive continuity of care during the shift.
Medical students: Sanford-Fairview merger would reduce U of Minnesota's 'academic integrity'
Medical students, state representatives and a nurses union spoke out against a proposed merger between Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health and Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services at a Jan. 30 Minnesota House meeting. Sanford and Fairview approved negotiations for a merger — which would create a joint system with 78,000 employees...
