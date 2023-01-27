Read full article on original website
wach.com
Two arrested for deadly Saluda County shooting, crash
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two men have been identified as suspects an Orangeburg man near May Branch Road in Saluda County. Deputies are on the look out for Bernard Gilliam Jr. and Tridarin Weaver who are connected to the murder of 26-year-old Alex Donaldson, who was found dead at the scene of car crash on January 20 according to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office.
2 dead in Greenville Co. home ruled murder-suicide
Two people found dead at a Greenville County home died in a murder-suicide, according to the coroner's office.
Man running from police, crashes into Greenville Co. home
A driver running from police crashed into a home Tuesday morning in Greenville County.
golaurens.com
Gray Court man now in custody, charged with murder after fatal shooting
A Gray Court man, wanted on murder charges from a shooting in Gray Court on January 24, is now in custody, according to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. Roy Degerick Irby, 35, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. LCSO deputies and EMS responded...
FOX Carolina
Mother, grandfather indicted in house fire killing 2 young children
BOSTIC, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Monday a grand jury indicted the mother and grandfather of two young children who died in a house fire in Rutherford County. Investigators said 2-year-old Nasir Littlejohn and 3-year-old Niya Littlejohn were home alone on Bostic Sunshine Highway on Jan. 13 when a fire started in the living room.
FOX Carolina
SCHP: School bus involved in crash along I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol are responding to crash on I-85 that involved a school bus in Spartanburg County. The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the GSP Airport exit, or exit 57 in Greer, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT). Crews...
Deputies locate missing man with medical conditions in Union Co.
The Union County Sheriff's Office said Wilbert Joe Wright has been located.
FOX Carolina
Coroner investigating after man found dead inside Elbert Co. home
ELBERT COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Elbert County Coroner’s Office said investigation is underway after a man was found dead as a result of violence on Jan. 27. The coroner said the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 10:21 p.m. for an unresponsive person at an address along Hester Road. Upon arrival, deputies requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) in further investigating this incident.
Part of I-77 South in York County reopens after seven-vehicle crash, sheriff’s office says
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Part of Interstate 77 Southbound in York County closed Monday morning due to a seven-vehicle crash, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened after 7 a.m. near Exit 79. Injuries are being reported, but it is unknown how many people are...
FOX Carolina
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted suspect
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a suspect with a criminal history. Deputies say Antwon McCoy is wanted for Criminal Solicitation of a Minor in Anderson County. Officials say he is also wanted for failing to register as a...
WYFF4.com
Mother, grandfather charged after 2 children left alone die in NC house fire, authorities say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A mother and grandfather of two childrenwho died in a North Carolina house fire have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse, according to Lieutenant Detective J.R. Upton with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. A citizen driving by the home on Bostic Sunshine Highway...
2 found dead in Greenville Co. home, investigation underway
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Greenville County home Monday morning. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, communications received a 911 call around 8:30 a.m. after a relative found them deceased at a home in the 200 block of Bergen Lane in Simpsonville. Deputies […]
Upstate police warn drivers of ‘prank’ that could damage vehicles
Upstate police are warning drivers of a "prank" that could damage their vehicles.
golaurens.com
Arrest Report for January 29
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Jamir Booker. -Unlawful carrying of a pistol. -Strong arm robbery. Steve Cheek...
WYFF4.com
Greenwood Police Department warns drivers of 'prank' that can damage your car
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Police in Greenwood, South Carolina, are warning drivers about a "prank" that can be dangerous and cause damage to cars. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Police said they have gotten reports of nails, screws, and other sharp objects apparently being embedded in what...
FOX Carolina
Police searching for shoplifting suspect in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said they are searching for a suspect wanted for shoplifting at a gas station. According to police, the incident happened at the Spinx near Highway 101 South and I-85 on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Officers said suspect stole two cases of beer...
One year since Alexis Ware disappears from Anderson Co.
It has been one year since an Upstate mother went missing and now her family is pushing for more answers.
FOX Carolina
Oconee County deputies find missing 16-year-old girl
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said it has found a missing Newry teen who ran away from her home. According to deputies, 16-year-old Haley Gayle Grant Watts was discovered missing from her family’s home on Palmetto Avenue late Sunday evening at around 10:30 p.m.
FOX Carolina
Police respond to detonation in Forest City
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said they along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene on Saturday. Once on scene, officers said they heard a gunshot from the backyard of the house. Police found the suspect, who eventually dropped his...
Multiple people found dead at Upstate home
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the discovery of multiple victims at a home on Worth St. in Greenville.
