ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Republican think tank leader Matt Mayer says he's running for Ohio governor in 2026

By Laura A. Bischoff, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WrKP8_0kTlzoTQ00

Matt Mayer would be the first to tell you that he's a data and policy nerd and he doesn't like Ohio's numbers.

Outside the Columbus and Cincinnati areas, the job losses over the past two decades have been staggering and rural areas have seen an exodus of residents in the past 10 years. Mayer stabs his finger at color maps and charts and says "I'm just fed up. Things have got to change."

Mayer, 51, of Dublin, decided he's the guy to make the changes. A Republican, Mayer is announcing that he's running for Ohio governor in 2026.

Mayer ran the Buckeye Institute for two years and currently heads Opportunity Ohio − two conservative-leaning think tanks.

He pledges to focus on nearly two dozen agenda items, that he says will improve Ohio's trajectory.

What does he want to do? Make Ohio a right-to-work state, ramp up regulatory reforms, freeze state spending, eliminate the state income tax, get rid of JobsOhio , put a 20-year limit on holding all state offices, and cut the pay of the governor and lawmakers and replace it with a pay-for-performance system.

If Mayer stays in the race, he may face well-known Republican officeholders such as Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Attorney General Dave Yost. Gov. Mike DeWine cannot run again because of term limits.

Mayer holds a bachelor's degree from University of Dayton and law degree from Ohio State University.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Republican think tank leader Matt Mayer says he's running for Ohio governor in 2026

Comments / 15

American Patriot
4d ago

As we get closer to the next Governor's race people will want to know the Republican candidates stances on a lot of issues. Taxes, Abortion, CRT in schools, Second Amendment rights, and the list goes on. Republicans have a list of criteria that were not willing to negotiate on. any Republican candidate for governor would do well to remember that.

Reply(2)
5
Related
perrysburg.com

Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted plan to cut one-third of Ohio Administrative Code

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted shared a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted, Ohio’s Common Sense Initiative (CSI) was tasked with identifying sections of the OAC that are no longer…
OHIO STATE
WOUB

A new candidate announces he’s planning a run for Ohio governor in 2026

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — The November election was just a few weeks ago, with Republicans sweeping the statewide offices, starting with governor. But already, there’s a potential Republican candidate for the next race for governor in 2026. Matt Mayer used to head up the conservative think...
OHIO STATE
wchstv.com

Ohio officials condemn Nazi homeschooling group that has thousands of members

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WKRC) — After a couple of reports highlighted a so-called "Nazi homeschooling group" that was operating out of northwest Ohio, lawmakers in the state are openly condemning and calling for investigations into the practice. Huffpost and Vice News both recently reported their findings on the "Dissident Homeschool"...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine proposes new $2,500 tax deduction for parents, exemptions for baby essentials

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is proposing new tax cuts for parents, he announced Tuesday while rolling out his new two-year state budget plan. DeWine said he wants to adopt a new state income-tax deduction worth $2,500 per child and eliminate the state sales tax for “critical infant supplies,” including diapers, wipes, cribs, car seats, strollers and safety equipment.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Ohioans continue to foot the bill of not just former Speaker of the […] The post Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

New Ohio law allows fracking under state land

Last-minute changes to a poultry bill during the Ohio General Assembly’s lame-duck session make it easier for companies to drill for oil and gas in state-owned land and parks. It also included language labeling natural gas as "green" energy. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law earlier this...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio hands out final round of demolition grants

The DeWine administration is handing out $54.5 million to fund demolition projects around Ohio. The money comes from a $150 million revitalization program set up in the 2021 budget. Friday’s announcement covers nearly 600 sites in 15 counties. The majority of those projects are vacant single family homes — many in Montgomery and Trumbull counties. […] The post Ohio hands out final round of demolition grants appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Study: Ohio could have more in budget for families with tax changes

An Ohio-based think tank said changes to the tax system in the state could bring home more money for families and represent better budgetary priorities. The analysis came as Gov. Mike DeWine is set to give his “State of the State” on Tuesday, followed by a formal introduction of his budget priorities to the state’s […] The post Study: Ohio could have more in budget for families with tax changes appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
ideastream.org

Ohio labor union leader is asked to testify for Householder in bribery case

Timothy Burga, Ohio AFL-CIO president, has been asked to testify in federal court as a witness for Republican former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder. In a court filing Monday, Burga’s attorneys asked the court to quash the subpoena and not require Burga to take the stand for Householder, who is accused of playing a role in a $61 million bribery scheme.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Fix Ohio’s new photo voter ID law to make sure veterans, suspended drivers can vote: editorial

Thanks to a bill Republicans rammed through the General Assembly during the December lame duck, and that Gov. Mike DeWine signed Jan 6, Ohio is saddled with what The Washington Post termed “one of the most restrictive voter-ID laws in the country” -- House Bill 458. The Columbus Dispatch found the new Ohio law to be stricter than other states that require an ID.
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Dinosaurs that Lived in Ohio (And Where to See Fossils Today)

Dinosaurs that Lived in Ohio (And Where to See Fossils Today) Ohio’s fossil record starts in the Cambrian Period, as no Precambrian fossils have been found in the region so far. On top of that, in the Late Cambrian, Ohio was submerged and entirely covered by seawater. During the...
OHIO STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy