New Jersey Globe
Fight brewing over Board of Ed nominee’s Senate hearing
Mary Bennett, one of Gov. Phil Murphy’s nominees for the New Jersey State Board of Education, was scheduled to appear yesterday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, the first step towards her eventual confirmation to the 13-member statewide board. But at the last minute, Bennett, an educational consultant for the...
New Jersey Globe
PBA endorses Benson in Mercer county executive race
Dan Benson’s bid for the Democratic nomination for Mercer County Executive received a boost today with the endorsement of the New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association. Benson, an assemblyman from Hamilton, is challenging five-term incumbent Brian Hughes in the Democratic primary. “We know Assemblyman Benson as a man of...
insidernj.com
Former Governor Whitman Wants to Carry Her New Party ‘Forward’
Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman has not resigned herself to the history books, but has been deeply active in pro-democracy initiatives since leaving office. A staunch opponent of Donald Trump, the Garden State’s first female governor resigned from her position in 2001 to serve as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency during the George W. Bush administration. That may have been enough for most people to wrap up a successful career in public office, but Whitman has re-emerged as the co-chair of a new political party, the Forward Party, sharing the leadership position with former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang of New York.
Washington Examiner
New Jersey attorney general to open investigation into county election
New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin is set to open an investigation into a local school board election after a poll worker inadvertently counted some votes twice, the Democrat announced last week. The announcement comes after the results of a nonpartisan school board race in Monmouth County were altered due...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy names Gail Gordon as Sports Authority commissioner
Gov. Phil Murphy has nominated Gail Gordon, a Republican attorney, and fundraiser, to serve as a commissioner of the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority. She will replace Bob Yudin, a former Bergen County GOP chairman, who has served on the panel for the last dozen years. Rutherford Councilman Tom...
Top Republican in N.J. Senate surprisingly says he won’t seek re-election
State Senate Minority Leader Steve Oroho, the highest-ranking Republican in the New Jersey Legislature, announced Monday he won’t seek re-election to the Senate this fall after 16 years in office — a surprise decision that guarantees at least one leadership shakeup in Trenton next year. The move comes...
State budget cuts threaten expansion of addressing youth homelessness in New Jersey
For more than 35 years, Ocean's Harbor House has been doing some exceptional work for so many youths in our local community in Ocean County and beyond, but there is a great call to action now to help them help others. This Toms River, Ocean County-based nonprofit has helped so...
Judge says N.J.’s concealed gun carry law does not apply at some ‘sensitive places’
A federal judge on Monday extended an order preventing New Jersey officials from enforcing the state’s sweeping new concealed carry restrictions, dealing another blow to a law championed by gun control advocates, Gov. Phil Murphy and his Democratic allies in the state Legislature. Judge Renee Marie Bumb granted a...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signs executive order to improve licensing, permitting and certification processes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed another executive order on Tuesday. The governor’s office said the order improves the commonwealth’s occupational licensing, permitting and certification processes by setting deadlines for agencies to respond to applicants. One nurse said it could help with staffing problems in...
N.J. Parole Board swears in 23 new officer recruits
The New Jersey Parole Board recently swore in 23 officer recruits and 21 of them have already graduated from the state Division of Criminal Justice’s training program. Two recruits were sworn in from other law enforcement departments where they previously served, the agency announced. State Parole Board Chairman Samuel...
New Jersey Telemarketers May Face New Rules, Thanks To This 90’s Sitcom
There's really nothing worse than going about your day only to be constantly barraged by random calls on your phone trying to warn you about a car warranty for a vehicle you don't even own. Telemarketing calls, the phrase alone is enough to make some people's blood boil. I remember...
Did you file a paper ANCHOR application? You soon should be able to get confirmation, N.J. says.
While New Jersey is encouraging residents to file their application for the ANCHOR property tax benefit online, some people have to file a paper application because of their filing status. But many residents have expressed frustration that they can’t get a confirmation that their paper application has been received, and...
Compared to the rest of nation, NJ has fewer guns but more gun crimes
Anytime shootings and gun crimes go up, we hear calls for gun control. But is that really the answer?. A recent special report by 247wallst.com showed states where gun-related crimes are surging. New Jersey is one of them. The study followed gun tracing by the ATF. Guns that are traced...
My NJ E-ZPass nightmare — can you relate?
It’s amazing that in all the years of doing the Dennis & Judi Show and having people calling and complaining about E-ZPass, I am finally a victim of their incompetence and ineptitude myself. My son was driving my car on four separate occasions, (three of them at the Belmar...
NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help
🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
4 men accused of running NJ ghost gun trafficking ring
Four men were charged for running a ghost gun trafficking ring in New Jersey, according to the DOJ. Savion Clyburn, 20, Corey Jenkins Jr., 30, Richard Mullane, 26, and Julian Santiago, 26.
SNAP 'food stamp' payments are about to get smaller. NJ lawmakers want to fund the difference.
After a federal supplement ends at the end of February, families can expect to see their SNAP food stamp payments slashed. A New Jersey bill would fund the difference, and keep levels at a minimum $95 per month. New Jersey was one of the first states to set its own minimum for SNAP, beyond the federal guarantee. But it's not enough to close the gap. [ more › ]
The Howling of South Jersey’s Coyotes is Super Creepy [AUDIO]
Angie in Dennis Township posted on Facebook the sounds of coyotes howling, yipping, and barking the other night near her home. Angie's property backs up to Beaver Swamp where there is plenty of wildlife, so Angie has experienced the wonders of nature around her home. But the sounds of the...
Check Your Numbers: 4 Big Powerball Lottery Winners in Southern NJ
If you recently purchased some Powerball lottery tickets in Atlantic County, you might want to double-check your numbers. That's because not one, but two winning tickets were sold for Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. According to officials with the New Jersey Lottery, a total of five tickets matched four of...
Police beating death of Tyre Nichols spurs calls for change in N.J. ‘There’s no excuse for that cruelty.’
The latest killing of an unarmed Black man in America after being stopped by police drew outrage from New Jersey’s elected officials, residents and activists — and new calls for legislation to better train law enforcement officers and hold them accountable. Video of the police beating Tyre Nichols...
