New Jersey State

New Jersey Globe

Fight brewing over Board of Ed nominee’s Senate hearing

Mary Bennett, one of Gov. Phil Murphy’s nominees for the New Jersey State Board of Education, was scheduled to appear yesterday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, the first step towards her eventual confirmation to the 13-member statewide board. But at the last minute, Bennett, an educational consultant for the...
New Jersey Globe

PBA endorses Benson in Mercer county executive race

Dan Benson’s bid for the Democratic nomination for Mercer County Executive received a boost today with the endorsement of the New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association. Benson, an assemblyman from Hamilton, is challenging five-term incumbent Brian Hughes in the Democratic primary. “We know Assemblyman Benson as a man of...
insidernj.com

Former Governor Whitman Wants to Carry Her New Party ‘Forward’

Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman has not resigned herself to the history books, but has been deeply active in pro-democracy initiatives since leaving office. A staunch opponent of Donald Trump, the Garden State’s first female governor resigned from her position in 2001 to serve as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency during the George W. Bush administration. That may have been enough for most people to wrap up a successful career in public office, but Whitman has re-emerged as the co-chair of a new political party, the Forward Party, sharing the leadership position with former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang of New York.
Washington Examiner

New Jersey attorney general to open investigation into county election

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin is set to open an investigation into a local school board election after a poll worker inadvertently counted some votes twice, the Democrat announced last week. The announcement comes after the results of a nonpartisan school board race in Monmouth County were altered due...
New Jersey Globe

Murphy names Gail Gordon as Sports Authority commissioner

Gov. Phil Murphy has nominated Gail Gordon, a Republican attorney, and fundraiser, to serve as a commissioner of the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority. She will replace Bob Yudin, a former Bergen County GOP chairman, who has served on the panel for the last dozen years. Rutherford Councilman Tom...
NJ.com

Top Republican in N.J. Senate surprisingly says he won’t seek re-election

State Senate Minority Leader Steve Oroho, the highest-ranking Republican in the New Jersey Legislature, announced Monday he won’t seek re-election to the Senate this fall after 16 years in office — a surprise decision that guarantees at least one leadership shakeup in Trenton next year. The move comes...
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signs executive order to improve licensing, permitting and certification processes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed another executive order on Tuesday. The governor’s office said the order improves the commonwealth’s occupational licensing, permitting and certification processes by setting deadlines for agencies to respond to applicants. One nurse said it could help with staffing problems in...
NJ.com

N.J. Parole Board swears in 23 new officer recruits

The New Jersey Parole Board recently swore in 23 officer recruits and 21 of them have already graduated from the state Division of Criminal Justice’s training program. Two recruits were sworn in from other law enforcement departments where they previously served, the agency announced. State Parole Board Chairman Samuel...
New Jersey 101.5

My NJ E-ZPass nightmare — can you relate?

It’s amazing that in all the years of doing the Dennis & Judi Show and having people calling and complaining about E-ZPass, I am finally a victim of their incompetence and ineptitude myself. My son was driving my car on four separate occasions, (three of them at the Belmar...
Gothamist

SNAP 'food stamp' payments are about to get smaller. NJ lawmakers want to fund the difference.

After a federal supplement ends at the end of February, families can expect to see their SNAP food stamp payments slashed. A New Jersey bill would fund the difference, and keep levels at a minimum $95 per month. New Jersey was one of the first states to set its own minimum for SNAP, beyond the federal guarantee. But it's not enough to close the gap. [ more › ]
