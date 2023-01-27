ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Related
Daily Beast

Disturbing Video Shows Ohio Cop Repeatedly Punch Black Woman

Two Ohio police officers are under investigation after a witness filmed a cop viciously punch a Black woman in the face while making an arrest. The video came to light on Tuesday, when local news outlet Dayton 24/7 shared footage on Facebook from a bystander showing a Butler Township officer repeatedly punching the woman.
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Florida delivery driver robbed by convicted felons with dozens of charges caught on terrifying video

Two career criminals are back behind bars after robbing a delivery driver at gunpoint earlier this month. On Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office released terrifying dashcam video of two men robbing an Amazon driver at gunpoint in broad daylight on Jan. 13.  In the video, one man is seen holding a gun to the worker’s neck before going into the back of the truck to steal packages. The other man is outside the truck for most of the video, but he pops inside the driver’s side door when his partner goes into the back to take the packages. The men were later identified as Arkimase Divinard,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Suspect arrested in slaying of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan in Florida

Police in Florida have made an arrest in the murder of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan last year and said that they believed the suspect did not work alone. On Wednesday, Jacksonville Beach Police Department Chief Gene Paul Smith, joined by State Attorney Melissa Nelson, announced the arrest of 61-year-old Henry Tenon. Tenon was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, second degree murder with a weapon, accessory after the fact to a capital felony, and child abuse, police announced. Nelson explained that Tenon was charged with conspiracy to commit murder charge because he did not act alone. The 61-year-old is set to have...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
People

Ga. Woman Was Killed Inside Car Dealership, Suspect Is Business Partner She Used to Date

Authorities arrested Wesley Vickers in connection with Courtney Owens' Dec. 9 shooting death, but are still trying to locate a second suspect, Stoney Williams A Georgia man accused of murder in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend remained on the run Monday after authorities accused him of hiring a hitman to kill her. Courtney Owens, 34, was fatally shot at about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Snellville car dealership where she worked, according to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department.  Responding officers found her...
SNELLVILLE, GA
Black Enterprise

‘It Wasn’t Me’: Black Woman Arrested for Shoplifting in Texas But Had Never Been to State

A Philadelphia woman was arrested and detained for shoplifting in Texas. The only problem was, she had never been to Texas. In a case of mistaken identity, Julie Hudson spent a week behind bars after she walked into a police station asking for assistance on Jan. 5. Applying for jobs, Hudson noticed background checks from potential employers were claiming she had a criminal record. Shortly after, she was arrested.
WEBSTER, TX

