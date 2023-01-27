Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Disturbing Video Shows Ohio Cop Repeatedly Punch Black Woman
Two Ohio police officers are under investigation after a witness filmed a cop viciously punch a Black woman in the face while making an arrest. The video came to light on Tuesday, when local news outlet Dayton 24/7 shared footage on Facebook from a bystander showing a Butler Township officer repeatedly punching the woman.
Man accused of forcing teen girl into car at gunpoint, assaults her '8-10 times,' court docs read
The 24-year-old suspect openly admitted to picking up the 13-year-old, forcing her into an apartment, and "assaulted her 8 to 10 times," court documents read.
Florida delivery driver robbed by convicted felons with dozens of charges caught on terrifying video
Two career criminals are back behind bars after robbing a delivery driver at gunpoint earlier this month. On Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office released terrifying dashcam video of two men robbing an Amazon driver at gunpoint in broad daylight on Jan. 13. In the video, one man is seen holding a gun to the worker’s neck before going into the back of the truck to steal packages. The other man is outside the truck for most of the video, but he pops inside the driver’s side door when his partner goes into the back to take the packages. The men were later identified as Arkimase Divinard,...
15-year-old holds man at gunpoint during Whispering Hills Drive Robbery
Metro Nashville Police have arrested a 15-year-old who held a man at gunpoint during a robbery on Whispering Hills Drive.
Suspect arrested in slaying of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan in Florida
Police in Florida have made an arrest in the murder of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan last year and said that they believed the suspect did not work alone. On Wednesday, Jacksonville Beach Police Department Chief Gene Paul Smith, joined by State Attorney Melissa Nelson, announced the arrest of 61-year-old Henry Tenon. Tenon was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, second degree murder with a weapon, accessory after the fact to a capital felony, and child abuse, police announced. Nelson explained that Tenon was charged with conspiracy to commit murder charge because he did not act alone. The 61-year-old is set to have...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Walmart ‘thief arrested using new version of the banana trick’ after store’s deterrent policy works
A SUSPECTED thief has been arrested in Walmart after police say he filled a dog food bag with stolen goods from the store. Stanton Powell was caught on camera on December 28 attempting to walk out of the shop in Ogden, Utah, without paying for the hidden items, according to cops.
Rapper, 49, was escorting 18-yr-old gang member out of Iowa school when teen 'opened fire'
Two students were killed and a staff member injured after shooters opened fire at a Des Moines school founded by local rapper Will Keeps for at-risk youth. Three suspects have been arrested.
Idaho killings suspect followed 3 female victims on Instagram and 'repeatedly' messaged one, People reports
Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, followed "all three of the female victims on Instagram," but they didn't follow him back, PEOPLE reported, citing an investigator familiar with the case and their own review of the now-deleted account.
Ga. Woman Was Killed Inside Car Dealership, Suspect Is Business Partner She Used to Date
Authorities arrested Wesley Vickers in connection with Courtney Owens' Dec. 9 shooting death, but are still trying to locate a second suspect, Stoney Williams A Georgia man accused of murder in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend remained on the run Monday after authorities accused him of hiring a hitman to kill her. Courtney Owens, 34, was fatally shot at about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Snellville car dealership where she worked, according to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department. Responding officers found her...
Man who allegedly fled N.H. police at 127 mph caught later because he was driving a rental car
The man rented the car he was speeding in through Turo, a rental car app. After an investigation that took over a month, New Hampshire State Police have arrested a Connecticut man they say drove 127 mph before fleeing police in early December. The man initially evaded police, but was...
‘It Wasn’t Me’: Black Woman Arrested for Shoplifting in Texas But Had Never Been to State
A Philadelphia woman was arrested and detained for shoplifting in Texas. The only problem was, she had never been to Texas. In a case of mistaken identity, Julie Hudson spent a week behind bars after she walked into a police station asking for assistance on Jan. 5. Applying for jobs, Hudson noticed background checks from potential employers were claiming she had a criminal record. Shortly after, she was arrested.
Photos show the moment a 77-year-old flipped his car over inside a car wash, getting trapped for an hour
Firefighters cut off the roof of the 77-year-old's Toyota to rescue him from the car wreck inside a Pennsylvania car wash.
Man who tossed dog over fence at a Riverside cell tower arrested
Authorities on Thursday announced they had taken the man caught on video tossing his dog over a razor wire-topped fence at a Riverside County cell service tower into custody.
Louisiana woman arrested in stabbing death of ex-girlfriend after changing story to police
A Louisiana woman who allegedly altered her story multiple times to police has been charged in the stabbing death of her ex-girlfriend after being found trying to put the corpse in her car.
18 Louisianans have been charged with joining a deadly gang
The St. Tammany Parish grand jury delivered a historic 49-count felony indictment and 12 misdemeanor charges on Monday, charging 18 people with racketeering for their involvement in a violent gang that operated in the West 30s neighborhood, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery.
Policeman pulls over a woman and instructs her to open the trunk, unaware that he is being recorded.
When he saw a driver in trouble, the county officer stopped his car and did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker. Not only did the police officer tell her that her brake light was out, but he also did something else that shocked her and made her want to tell everyone about it on Facebook.
Woman Receives Prison Sentence for Raising $400,000 for Homeless Man That Was Not Homeless
A New Jersey woman who admitted to assisting her boyfriend in spreading a positive narrative about a homeless Marine veteran that brought in more than $400,000 in donations online was given a three-year jail sentence on state theft charges.
Man Dismembered, Put in Barrel After Being Forced to Do Fentanyl—Police
Police have said a Las Vegas man forced another man to either overdose on fentanyl or be killed.
