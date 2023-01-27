Gravity closes West Broad marketplace concept, space to "live on in another form"

Gravity's retail concept and pop-up marketplace on West Broad Street has closed.

The Marketplace at Gravity, launched last June , featured dining, music, art installations and Columbus retailer pop-ups every weekend, including the dinner series Seeded and emerging designers vending in partnership with the Columbus Fashion Alliance . The marketplace officially closed last week.

The space sits across from Gravity's first phase, at 501 W. Broad St. Gravity's developer, Kaufman Development, said the concept was always intended to be short-term. There are plans to explore different uses for the space moving forward, as the developer prepares for the opening of its second phase this spring .

"We'll continue to find other unique and meaningful ways to further activate the Gravity neighborhood while uplifting local artists," said Marina Grandey, head of Marketing at Kaufman. "We are so grateful for the community's support around Marketplace, and we look forward to what's next."

