wcsx.com
Michigan Teacher’s Snow Sharks! She’s going to need a bigger yard!
A Michigan teacher, Jennifer Ramirez, from Madison Heights, is taking snow sculpting to new heights! Or DEPTHS! Check out her snow sharks!. She took a freezing cold snowstorm and perfect snowman-building weather and made amazing SHARK sculptures. According to WXYZ.com, these incredible sculptures are blowing up all over the internet.
Make VERNOR’S The Official Drink of Michigan
Vernor’s fans, it is time to unite and rise up. Let’s make Vernor’s the official drink of Michigan. Please sign my petition and show your support for the 150+ year Michigan tradition. Here’s a snippet from my petition:. James Vernor was a pharmacist who created this...
Let’s Make Faygo Michigan’s Official Drink! Sign The Petition
We had the debate last week about which pop should be the official drink of our great state of Michigan. Faygo won the overall voting, so now we have a petition to make it happen! Last week we found out that Michigan does not have an official drink, it is time to change that! Below you will find a petition we created to help Faygo gain the honor of being our states drink!
Michigan Temperatures to Get Dangerously Cold – Here’s Where
Michigan, at long last, got some snow over the past weekend, at least most of the lower region. It wasn’t quite the massive snowstorm that was predicted, but we do have a good amount of the white stuff on the ground. Now that the snow has passed, Michigan gets...
Michigan Forecasters Can’t Predict Yesterday Let Alone Tomorrow- Screamin
We can put a drone on Mars but we can’t forecast tomorrow’s weather. Truthfully I think it would be more fun if we include the weather in sports betting online. Just think of the odds and the payoff when forecasters are incorrect yet again. I really don’t think it’s the weather person’s fault. Like odds makers in sports betting, there are variables that all add up to a prediction. Cold fronts, high-Pressure systems, dew Points, and a lot of lingoes that are confusing but sound so cool.
Michigan Chefs and Restaurants Up for Prestigious James Beard Awards
The James Beard Foundation has announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards presented by Capital One, and some Michigan names are on the list. Nominees will be announced on Wednesday, March 29, and winners will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
Screamin’ Scott at the Grand Opening of Meijer Store 681
Another beautiful Meijer store just opened in Macomb Township, Store 681! Screamin’ Scott and the WCSX promotions crew were there blasting some rock and giving out swag! Check out these great photos provided by the amazing promotions team. We're here at Meijer Store 681's grand opening. Where are you?
