Two charged in Webster County drug bust
Two people are behind bars on drug charges in Webster County, Kentucky after authorities say the search of a home revealed drugs. The Webster County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Monday around 7 p.m., when deputies executed a search warrant at an apartment in the Hillcrest Apartments complex on US 41 N in Sebree.
Two charged after shooting and robbery at Evansville motel
Two people are facing charges after a violent robbery that happened at an Evansville motel back in November. Jail records show 30-year-old David Flax and 31-year-old Bobbie Collins were booked on Tuesday on several charges in connection to the incident. Police say the investigation started when they responded to a...
Evansville man arrested after being accused of firing gun inside local bar
An Evansville man faces charges related to firing a gun inside a local sports bar early Monday morning. Evansville Police said 42-year-old Tarone Johnson faces Criminal Recklessness and other charges after police responded to Rick's Sports Bar on South Green River Road around 2 A.M. for a fight in progress call.
Murder suspect pleads guilty on first day of trial
A suspect in a murder investigation out of Vanderburgh County, Indiana, plead guilty on the first day of trial.
Evansville Police Department provides details on 7 officers involved in Walmart shooting
The Evansville Police Department has released more information on each officer who was involved in the active shooter incident at the Walmart on the city's west side. On Tuesday, EPD said that the officers involved were Captain Brent Hoover, Sergeant Trudy Day, Sergeant Michael Condiff, Sergeant Crystal Thomas, Sergeant Jared LaFollette, Detective Nickolaus Henderson, and Officer Michael Rose.
EPD: Intoxicated driver crashes vehicle, leaves the scene of the crash
An Evansville man is behind bars after being accused of crashing his car while intoxicated and leaving the scene of the crash. Authorities were sent to Stockwell Rd. and Theater Dr. on Saturday morning for the report of a single-car crash. The caller told dispatch they saw a male in...
Wanted South Carolina felon arrested in Evansville
A wanted South Carolina felon is behind bars in Vanderburgh County. Evansville police say officers were sent to the Greyhound Bus Station off NW 6th St. on Friday around noon for a wanted felon. The caller told police he was picking up his friend, who was with Argelius C. Croft,...
KSP warns public of recent phone scam
Kentucky State Police are warning Henderson residents of a recent scam circulating the area. Kentucky State Police say the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions to try and get personal information over the phone. We're told at some point the scammer request the person to send in...
1 dead, 2 injured in single-vehicle crash
One person is dead, and two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Daviess County, Kentucky. Deputies say they were sent to a crash with injuries in the 2100 block of Highway 140 E. in Utica, Kentucky, on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. Authorities say...
Back roads in Posey county are still dangerously icy
Crews continue to try and melt every road but some roads are still icy which could make it dangerous to drive on. Crews in Posey County continue to try and melt icy roads. With over 700 miles of roadways throughout Posey County, crews are hard at work to try and get to every road in the county.
Crews in Posey County continue to try and melt icy roads
Crews throughout the tri-state are working hard to get to all of the roads and try and melt the ice covering them. With so many streets to get to it may take time before they can get to some of the secondary back roads in counties. "When all hands are...
Crews battle storage unit fire on Kratzville Road
Crews are at the scene of an active fire in Evansville. Dispatch tells us this is at a storage unit on Kratzville Road. We're told the call came in shortly before 6 a.m. Monday morning. Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time. 44News currently has a crew...
EvansvilleWatch surprises fire officials with framed print
Members of the community are giving back to first responders in a meaningful way. Over the weekend, the EvansvilleWatch team surprised Local 357 Executive Borad with a large-framed print. The photo which was captured by Evansville aerial shows firefighters working during the North Garvin Street Warehouse Fire on December 31st,...
Firefighters battle three house fires on North Elliot Street on Saturday evening
Evansville firefighters were dispatched to the 1400 block of N. Elliot St. for three houses that were on fire on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. Authorities say residents living next door to the home heard popping outside and saw flames. Officials say crews found a heavy fire visible in the back...
Tri-State Treasures: Lighting the Blue Bridge
We chat with an Owensboro City planner about the vision of the Blue Bridge project. Tri-State Treasures: Lighting the Blue Bridge in Owensboro. The Glover H. Carey bridge was opened in 1940 and dedicated to the home of the U.S. Representative member.
EFD: Crews battle apartment fire at Kennedy Apartments
Evansville fire officials say crews were sent to the Kennedy Towers Apartments for a fire on Saturday around 8:00 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke in the hallway on the 7th floor and saw smoke coming from one residence on the floor, according to a press release. The fire was in...
Evansville organization set to open applications for energy assistance program in February
The Community Action Program of Evansville, otherwise known as CAPE, is set to begin its energy assistance program in February. CAPE will start scheduling in-person appointments for the program on Feb. 6, with the program and appointments themselves taking place later in the month on Feb. 20. Once applications open,...
CAPE sets date for start of Energy Assistance Program
Local non-profit that helps with payment on energy bills has set a date in February to help area residents. Community Action Program of Evansville, or CAPE, will begin taking in-person appointments for their Energy Assistance Program in February. Vanderburgh County applicants can call CAPE beginning on February 6th to schedule...
Dolly Parton Imagination Library brought to Warrick County
Warrick Literacy and Education Connections is excited to be a part of early discussions that led to the writing of Indiana senate bill 340. The proposal would establish a state-wide imagination library. The idea came about from a group of middle schoolers at Castle North in 2017 when deciding what...
Dr. Karl Sash of Ascension St. Vincent is this week's Hometown Hero
He's a healthcare hero day in and day out, but he's also inspiring other to take a chance. Dr. Karl Sash is a familiar face at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville. When he's not at the office, he works at five different nursing homes seeing patients and involved with Heart-to Heart Hospice.
