buckrail.com
Best of Jackson Hole 2023 wrapping in 4 short days!
JACKSON, Wyo. — Make these last four days of voting really count!. This year is well on its way to be the BIGGEST voting year yet. Vote for them before this Friday, Feb. 3 at midnight MST!. Are you a local business or organization? Vote for yourself or others...
buckrail.com
Public comment opens for five proposed projects in Curtis Canyon area
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest (BTNF) is inviting comments on five proposed projects in the Curtis Canyon area. The projects range from road repairs, increasing the size of the Curtis Canyon Campground, to relocating the Goodwin Lake Trailhead. The comment deadline in...
buckrail.com
Preliminary work begins on new Snake River Bridge
WILSON, Wyo. — This week, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and contract crews from Ames Construction, Inc., will begin extracting gravel and clearing trees in preparation for the work that will take place over the next two seasons for the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22.
buckrail.com
Town releases new map showing streets, sidewalks that receive priority plowing
JACKSON, Wyo. — In an effort to better inform the public about what to expect when snow hits the valley floor, the Town of Jackson has created maps with the streets and sidewalks that the community and visitors can rely on to be plowed within 24 hours of snow storms.
buckrail.com
All power restored in town
JACKSON, Wyo. — Let there be light (and warmth)!. As of 4 a.m. this morning, Jan. 30, Lower Valley Energy (LVE) reports that all power has been restored in the Town of Jackson following outages that began Sunday morning. LVE asks customers in East Jackson and Gros Ventre Street...
buckrail.com
Lower Valley Energy shares cause of outage, provides updates
JACKSON, Wyo. — Lower Valley Energy (LVE) experienced a transformer failure in the East Jackson substation yesterday at approximately 7:40 a.m. According to LVE the original fault was on an underground feeder in front of Jackson Hole Lumber which caused some issues with the controls in the transformer in the substation.
eastidahonews.com
How a local construction crew is surviving the blistering cold temperatures
IDAHO FALLS – Though numerous schools across eastern Idaho are closed Monday due to record-breaking freezing temperatures, for many people it’s just another working day, and some are outside battling the extreme cold trying to stay warm. Montana Kottkey, 23, and his crew of 12 with NV Construction...
eastidahonews.com
Extreme freezing temperatures break records in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Extreme cold weather shattered records across eastern Idaho Monday, with bone-chilling temperatures reported in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Stanley and Challis. While many places were dozens of degrees below zero, just wait a few days and you’ll see quite a warm-up. The National Weather Service is...
Power lines down, avoid N Yellowstone Highway
The Idaho Falls Fire Department, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Transportation Department responded to N. Yellowstone Highway just before 1 p.m. Monday to address an issue with a power line that was about to fall across the roadway.
buckrail.com
START Bus announces new “Transit” app launch
JACKSON, Wyo. — This morning, START Bus announced “Transit” as its official app for trip planning and real-time information about buses in Jackson and the surrounding areas. “Transit” provides real-time arrival information for all START routes including bus locations, arrival and departure times, notifications and alerts, route...
buckrail.com
Town officials caution safe heating practices during outage
JACKSON, WYO – Power remains out in several areas in the Town of Jackson. Lower Valley Energy (LVE) worked to restore power to approximately 70 percent of customers affected by the outage. Town officials would like to remind the public not to use combustible devices indoors to warm homes...
svinews.com
Power restored after outage hits Jackson and Teton County
Lower Valley Energy reports that as of 4:00 a.m. on 1/30, all power in Teton County and the Town of Jackson is restored. If you are still experiencing an outage, please contact the LVE power outage hotline at 800-882-5875. Teton County School District advises that school will operate as normal as well. LVE and Teton County Emergency Management thank the public for their patience and resilience through this incident.
eastidahonews.com
Police shoot mountain lion at Teton County home
VICTOR — A mountain lion was shot by law enforcement after it killed a family’s pet and was deemed a public safety concern. Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police tells EastIdahoNews.com the incident happened Monday in Teton County outside Victor. ISP arrived around 10:30 a.m. after a family reported a mountain lion had killed their dog in their yard.
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Powder panic brings belly sledding, pups, lift lines to JHMR
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — On Saturday morning, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) reported that they had received a whopping 27 inches of snow in 24 hours, with storm totals from Thursday to Sunday totaling four feet of fresh powder. However, big snow totals made for a delayed resort opening...
buckrail.com
Speech and Debate takes third in Casper
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole High School Speech and Debate Team maintained its successful season and earned third place at the Mustang Classic this past weekend in Natrona County High School in Casper Jan. 27-28. This meet saw seven schools in attendance with over 200 total entries. Jackson’s third-place finish was achieved with only half the team in attendance. The team, coached by Londe and Peggy Gagnon, finished behind Riverton and Green River in the 3A category but did earn more overall points than first-place 4A finisher, Rock Springs.
buckrail.com
Malo leads in first two legs of Stage Stop
LANDER, Wyo. — Four-time Stage Stop champion Anny Malo has maintained a lead in the first two stages of the 28th Annual Pedigree Stage Stop Race that kicked off in Jackson’s Town Square on Friday night. Yesterday, Malo turned in a winning time of 2:26:02 to finish the...
TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and several others injured Friday morning when a pickup attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snowplow and hit another truck head-on. According to the Idaho State Police, a 51-year-old Idaho Falls man was killed in the crash that happened at around 7 a.m. on SH-33. ISP said several cars were lined up behind a snowplow when the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado attempted to pass. The pickup ended up hitting head-on a Ford box truck driven by the Idaho Falls man. The Chevrolet then spun out and struck a Toyota Yaris. The driver of the pickup, a 32-year-old St. Anthony man and his two passengers were taken to the hospital. Everyone involved had been wearing seat belts. ISP said the highway was blocked for five hours while crews with the Teton County Sheriff's Office, Teton County Fire and Rescue, and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.
eastidahonews.com
California Wants To Tax Teton County Wyoming
Teton County, Wyoming is where the billionaires are pushing out the millionaires. Many of the mega-rich that live there, moved there to get away from California's outrageously high taxes. Wyoming doesn't even have a state income tax. But California can't afford to let all of that money go. The state...
Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred on State Highway 33 at milepost 131 in Teton County at approximately 7:00 a.m. Friday. A snowplow was the lead vehicle in a line of cars travelling eastbound. A 32-year-old male from St. Anthony, ID, driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup attempted to pass the line of cars. A 52-year-old male from Idaho Falls, ID, driving a 2017 Ford commercial box...
