Jackson, WY

buckrail.com

Best of Jackson Hole 2023 wrapping in 4 short days!

JACKSON, Wyo. — Make these last four days of voting really count!. This year is well on its way to be the BIGGEST voting year yet. Vote for them before this Friday, Feb. 3 at midnight MST!. Are you a local business or organization? Vote for yourself or others...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Public comment opens for five proposed projects in Curtis Canyon area

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest (BTNF) is inviting comments on five proposed projects in the Curtis Canyon area. The projects range from road repairs, increasing the size of the Curtis Canyon Campground, to relocating the Goodwin Lake Trailhead. The comment deadline in...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Preliminary work begins on new Snake River Bridge

WILSON, Wyo. — This week, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and contract crews from Ames Construction, Inc., will begin extracting gravel and clearing trees in preparation for the work that will take place over the next two seasons for the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22.
TETON COUNTY, WY
buckrail.com

All power restored in town

JACKSON, Wyo. — Let there be light (and warmth)!. As of 4 a.m. this morning, Jan. 30, Lower Valley Energy (LVE) reports that all power has been restored in the Town of Jackson following outages that began Sunday morning. LVE asks customers in East Jackson and Gros Ventre Street...
buckrail.com

Lower Valley Energy shares cause of outage, provides updates

JACKSON, Wyo. — Lower Valley Energy (LVE) experienced a transformer failure in the East Jackson substation yesterday at approximately 7:40 a.m. According to LVE the original fault was on an underground feeder in front of Jackson Hole Lumber which caused some issues with the controls in the transformer in the substation.
JACKSON, WY
eastidahonews.com

Extreme freezing temperatures break records in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – Extreme cold weather shattered records across eastern Idaho Monday, with bone-chilling temperatures reported in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Stanley and Challis. While many places were dozens of degrees below zero, just wait a few days and you’ll see quite a warm-up. The National Weather Service is...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
buckrail.com

START Bus announces new “Transit” app launch

JACKSON, Wyo. — This morning, START Bus announced “Transit” as its official app for trip planning and real-time information about buses in Jackson and the surrounding areas. “Transit” provides real-time arrival information for all START routes including bus locations, arrival and departure times, notifications and alerts, route...
buckrail.com

Town officials caution safe heating practices during outage

JACKSON, WYO – Power remains out in several areas in the Town of Jackson. Lower Valley Energy (LVE) worked to restore power to approximately 70 percent of customers affected by the outage. Town officials would like to remind the public not to use combustible devices indoors to warm homes...
JACKSON, WY
svinews.com

Power restored after outage hits Jackson and Teton County

Lower Valley Energy reports that as of 4:00 a.m. on 1/30, all power in Teton County and the Town of Jackson is restored. If you are still experiencing an outage, please contact the LVE power outage hotline at 800-882-5875. Teton County School District advises that school will operate as normal as well. LVE and Teton County Emergency Management thank the public for their patience and resilience through this incident.
TETON COUNTY, WY
eastidahonews.com

Police shoot mountain lion at Teton County home

VICTOR — A mountain lion was shot by law enforcement after it killed a family’s pet and was deemed a public safety concern. Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police tells EastIdahoNews.com the incident happened Monday in Teton County outside Victor. ISP arrived around 10:30 a.m. after a family reported a mountain lion had killed their dog in their yard.
TETON COUNTY, ID
buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Powder panic brings belly sledding, pups, lift lines to JHMR

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — On Saturday morning, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) reported that they had received a whopping 27 inches of snow in 24 hours, with storm totals from Thursday to Sunday totaling four feet of fresh powder. However, big snow totals made for a delayed resort opening...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Speech and Debate takes third in Casper

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole High School Speech and Debate Team maintained its successful season and earned third place at the Mustang Classic this past weekend in Natrona County High School in Casper Jan. 27-28. This meet saw seven schools in attendance with over 200 total entries. Jackson’s third-place finish was achieved with only half the team in attendance. The team, coached by Londe and Peggy Gagnon, finished behind Riverton and Green River in the 3A category but did earn more overall points than first-place 4A finisher, Rock Springs.
CASPER, WY
buckrail.com

Malo leads in first two legs of Stage Stop

LANDER, Wyo. — Four-time Stage Stop champion Anny Malo has maintained a lead in the first two stages of the 28th Annual Pedigree Stage Stop Race that kicked off in Jackson’s Town Square on Friday night. Yesterday, Malo turned in a winning time of 2:26:02 to finish the...
JACKSON, WY
KOOL 96.5

Head-on Crash Claims One in East Idaho as Pickup Tries to Pass Snowplow

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and several others injured Friday morning when a pickup attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snowplow and hit another truck head-on. According to the Idaho State Police, a 51-year-old Idaho Falls man was killed in the crash that happened at around 7 a.m. on SH-33. ISP said several cars were lined up behind a snowplow when the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado attempted to pass. The pickup ended up hitting head-on a Ford box truck driven by the Idaho Falls man. The Chevrolet then spun out and struck a Toyota Yaris. The driver of the pickup, a 32-year-old St. Anthony man and his two passengers were taken to the hospital. Everyone involved had been wearing seat belts. ISP said the highway was blocked for five hours while crews with the Teton County Sheriff's Office, Teton County Fire and Rescue, and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man killed in crash remembered as ‘happy, genuine light who will be missed’

TETONIA — An Idaho Falls man killed in a crash on Highway 33 Friday is being remembered as a “happy, genuine, great light.”. Brian Wright, 52, was driving westbound in a 2017 Ford commercial box truck around 7 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 32-year-old St. Anthony man driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado in the eastbound lane attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snow plow. He slammed into the box truck head-on and Wright died at the scene.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
My Country 95.5

California Wants To Tax Teton County Wyoming

Teton County, Wyoming is where the billionaires are pushing out the millionaires. Many of the mega-rich that live there, moved there to get away from California's outrageously high taxes. Wyoming doesn't even have a state income tax. But California can't afford to let all of that money go. The state...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Idaho State Journal

One dead, three injured in crash that shut down local highway for five hours

Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred on State Highway 33 at milepost 131 in Teton County at approximately 7:00 a.m. Friday. A snowplow was the lead vehicle in a line of cars travelling eastbound. A 32-year-old male from St. Anthony, ID, driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup attempted to pass the line of cars. A 52-year-old male from Idaho Falls, ID, driving a 2017 Ford commercial box...
TETON COUNTY, ID

