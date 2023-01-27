We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When Laurel Gallucci, the co-founder of Sweet Laurel in Los Angeles, daydreamed about her ideal baking headquarters (and home kitchen!), the dated cook space in her newly-purchased home wasn’t exactly what she had in mind. “The kitchen was tiny — about an eighth of the size of what it is now!” says Gallucci. “All I remember thinking was the kitchen was quaint and definitely not [at] its full potential, and the appliances would need a major upgrade if I was going to do all the baking and entertaining like I normally do.” With big things on the horizon for the Sweet Laurel business — boxed baking mixes, workshops, photo shoots, and more — Gallucci was ready to tackle a redo that would inspire her, function efficiently for her family, and serve as a beautiful backdrop for all the things she needed professionally. Luckily, she knew exactly who to call for help getting the aesthetics, layout, and appliance choices just right: Claire Thomas, her Sweet Laurel bakery co-founder, designer, and creative director.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO