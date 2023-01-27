Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Spots in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Man Killed By Wrong Way Driver In Long beachWestmont Community NewsLong Beach, CA
Disneyland Resort celebrates 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company2UrbanGirlsAnaheim, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Come To The Beach With MeSarah RoseLaguna Beach, CA
Related
California Resident Wins Big In Multi-Million Dollar Powerball Drawing
Here's how much they won.
orangejuiceblog.com
Big Bad Serrano targets more young Santa Ana Ladies.
When Santa Ana Police Union chief Gerry Serrano doesn’t get his way, he morphs into a Chupacabra. “If I don’t get everything I want, I will burn this city down,” he has famously snarled, and then he sets forth on a path of destruction, SANTA ANA BE DAMNED. His eyes turn a blazing blue and fangs sprout from his cavernous maw, as you can clearly see in the illustration above. And lately, he has been getting his way LESS AND LESS.
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. County to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners
New rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Jan. 24 co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the...
Update: Water usage restricted for all Dist 29 customers from Feb 1 to Feb 2
Updated information: LA County Waterworks District 29 notified the City of Malibu that all District No. 29 customers must restrict water use to essential drinking and sanitation needs Wednesday, February 1, 2:00 PM – Thursday, February 2, 2:00 PM due to a Los Angeles County Public Works project that will impact water supplies. (It was […] The post Update: Water usage restricted for all Dist 29 customers from Feb 1 to Feb 2 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Eater
Wolfgang Puck to Close Upscale Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air After More Than a Decade
Chef Wolfgang Puck, one of America’s most recognizable culinary figures, is moving on from Hotel Bel-Air at the end of March, ending an 11-year run overseeing a high-end restaurant at the LA hospitality landmark. The Dorchester Collection-owned property has mutually agreed to part ways with Puck as of March 31, with no new tenant listed for the property as of yet.
Alhambra honors hero who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer
A week after the slaying of 11 people at a Monterey Park dance studio, the neighboring city of Alhambra held a daylong Lunar New Year festival Sunday, including a special ceremony honoring the man who disarmed the Monterey Park gunman. Brandon Tsay, 26, received a “medal of courage” from the...
Investigation Underway After Anti-Armenians Flyers Were Posted Around Beverly Hills
An investigation is underway after multiple anti-armenian flyers were posted in Beverly Hills over the weekend. On the morning January 28th, Beverly hills PD were investigating multiple reports of a anti-armenian flyers posted in the area of La Cienega blvd & Wilshire blvd.
USC Researcher Seeking Input From SoCal, Santa Clarita Veterans
Ed. Note: The following information was provided to KHTS by a press release posted on SCV News. A researcher from the University of Southern California is seeking input from Southern California veterans, including Santa Clarita veterans, for a study. Sara Kintzle, a research associate professor at the USC Dworak-Peck School of Social Work, is looking ...
Former Pasadena Symphony Music Director Sues for Religious Discrimination
A former music director for the Pasadena Symphony Association who is member of Church of Christ, Scientist, is suing the association, alleging he was wrongfully stripped of his job in 2021 for seeking a religious and medical exemption to its mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy
Before and After: This Old Kitchen Gets a Santa Monica-Meets-Sussex Update
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When Laurel Gallucci, the co-founder of Sweet Laurel in Los Angeles, daydreamed about her ideal baking headquarters (and home kitchen!), the dated cook space in her newly-purchased home wasn’t exactly what she had in mind. “The kitchen was tiny — about an eighth of the size of what it is now!” says Gallucci. “All I remember thinking was the kitchen was quaint and definitely not [at] its full potential, and the appliances would need a major upgrade if I was going to do all the baking and entertaining like I normally do.” With big things on the horizon for the Sweet Laurel business — boxed baking mixes, workshops, photo shoots, and more — Gallucci was ready to tackle a redo that would inspire her, function efficiently for her family, and serve as a beautiful backdrop for all the things she needed professionally. Luckily, she knew exactly who to call for help getting the aesthetics, layout, and appliance choices just right: Claire Thomas, her Sweet Laurel bakery co-founder, designer, and creative director.
NBC Los Angeles
No Valentine's Day Plans Yet? Here Are 10 Affordable Places to Check Out
As Feb.14 approaches, stress levels can get higher. The thought of having to decide on a place, food, outfits and everything else can be overwhelming. To alleviate the stress of where or what to do this Valentine’s Day, here are 10 cute and affordable places to attend with your partner or with friends.
Costco's newest California store to look very different
The new model has caught the eye of realtors in California.
Powerball ticket worth nearly $4 million sold at Fontana gas station
A ticket with five numbers in the Powerball lottery drawing was sold at a Fontana gas station-convenience store and is worth $3,987,249.
Local, sustainable fashion brand 3 Women will close storefront this month
Crystal Early and Natalie Mumford have spent the past five years building community in the East Village Arts District through their shop, 3 Women. Now, it's coming to an end. The post Local, sustainable fashion brand 3 Women will close storefront this month appeared first on Long Beach Post.
laguestlist.com
Cult Gaia Throws Epic Party to Celebrate the Opening of their First LA Flagship Store
LA native brand, Cult Gaia has opened their first LA flagship on Melrose Ave. On January 26th, Founder and Creative Director of Cult Gaia, Jasmin Larian Hekmat hosted Olivia Perez, Sami Miro, Shanina Shaik, Sara Sampaio, and more to celebrate the opening of “THE TEMPLE” on 8440 Melrose Avenue. Cult Gaia shut down the block to throw a party like no other to celebrate this pivotal moment for the brand. Throughout the night guests walked through the store where cocktails by Whispering Angel were being served and music from Mills and Relo kept the celebration vibes high. Guests danced the night away and walked away with a gift bag full of goodies. THE TEMPLE is an experiential retail space that is made to be a Cult Gaia sanctuary in the heart of the brand’s hometown with a clean, neutral palette allowing the product to stand out like artwork.
Laist.com
Southern California Loses Another Historic Drive-In Movie Theatre: The Mission Tiki
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. The...
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Tuesday
A cold storm system will move through the region, starting today and going into at least Monday evening for the most part, but hanging onto the Low Desert zones into Tuesday. This rare system will show you how diverse Southern California really is and how hard it is to forecast zones because Santa Ana Winds will be in progress at the same time rain/snow is falling in other parts so for the SCWF rain and snow maps read on for details and click any highlighted link for additional information.
Ex-Pasadena Symphony music director sues over vaccine mandate
A former music director for the Pasadena Symphony Association who is member of Church of Christ, Scientist, is suing the association, alleging he was wrongfully stripped of his job in 2021 for seeking a religious and medical exemption to its mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy. David Lockington’s Los Angeles Superior Court...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in California that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
What Happens When You Call 911 With A Mental Health Problem?
We unraveled the vast network of mental health emergency services in California.
Comments / 0