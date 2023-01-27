Savvy Tea, 712 Boston Post Road, Madison, has a cute new sign outside, one that fits in perfectly with the rest of the streetscape. Inside, the little tea shop sells hundreds of varieties of tea and still has its small cafe area where you can sit and visit and enjoy your teas. And they are continually adding to the variety of teas we can enjoy. Judy Parda, one of the owners, has been helping to develop a new line of mushroom teas which have proven to be very popular.Find out more about those teas and upcoming events at savvyteagourmet.com.

MADISON, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO