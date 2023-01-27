Read full article on original website
zip06.com
Lynn Hidek: A Legacy of Service
Editor’s Note: At the time of publication, Lynn Hidek intended to step down from the Board of Police Commissioners in February. She has since decided to remain on the board until the end of her term. Members of the Board of Police Commissioners are charged with one of the...
zip06.com
Owen Little: Just Be Nice to Animals
Even after 31 years at East Haven Animal Control, it was not easy for former East Haven Animal Control Chief Owen Little to make a definitive departure. Despite stepping down as chief, Owen is only semi-retired. “I actually love doing this job; I still love it,” Owen says. “I kind...
zip06.com
New Elementary School Inches Toward Groundbreaking
As the plans for the voter-approved renovations and building projects pick up momentum, members of the New Elementary School Building Committee (NESBC) are asking residents to continue to get informed and be involved in the project. The overall plan, which calls for a new elementary school to be built along Mungertown Road and for significant upgrades to both the Polson Elementary and Daniel Hand High schools, is steadily beginning to formulate, according to Committee members.
zip06.com
Paige Classey Przybylski: Filling the Shelves
Polson Elementary School’s Media Specialist and school librarian Paige Classey Przybylski is helping fill the library shelves by writing her own books. Paige has just published a Young Adult (YA) project that is garnering attention and awards before it even hits the streets. Paige has been an educator for...
zip06.com
Kenna Launches ‘Artemis Sparke and the Sound Seekers Brigade’
A salt marsh in distress, ghosts of ecologists past, and a very determined 12-year-old populate, Branford author Kimberly Behre Kenna’s new novel, Artemis Sparke and the Sound Seekers Brigade (Fitzroy Books / Regal House, Feb. 2, 2023). This Saturday, Feb. 4, Kimberly, a former 5th-grade teacher, will launch her...
zip06.com
Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises
Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
zip06.com
Kyle Was Small But Mighty as State Champion for ND-WH Football
For Max Kyle, when it comes to any tale of the tape on the gridiron, it is a moot point for him. And that is because no matter the size of an obstacle or adversary, he has the right mindset and mental intangibles to outwork and overcome them–leading to him becoming a state champion.
zip06.com
New Year. New Sign. More Great Tea
Savvy Tea, 712 Boston Post Road, Madison, has a cute new sign outside, one that fits in perfectly with the rest of the streetscape. Inside, the little tea shop sells hundreds of varieties of tea and still has its small cafe area where you can sit and visit and enjoy your teas. And they are continually adding to the variety of teas we can enjoy. Judy Parda, one of the owners, has been helping to develop a new line of mushroom teas which have proven to be very popular.Find out more about those teas and upcoming events at savvyteagourmet.com.
zip06.com
A Strong Week for Hand Sports
Tigers boys’ basketball split the week, posting both a non-conference win and a loss against a conference opponent. The team traveled to Shelton on Jan. 24, snagging a convincing 86-60 win. On Jan. 26, they traveled to neighboring Guilford, taking a narrow 45-42 loss. The team stands at 8-5 on the season and 1-1 in conference play. They traveled to North Haven on Jan. 31 (after press time) and will travel to West Haven to face Notre Dame on Friday, Feb. 3.
zip06.com
North Haven Wrestling Takes Big Win
On Jan. 26, the North Haven wrestling team took to the road to take on Derby/Oxford/Holy Cross. The Nighthawks won the contest by a score of 40-33. Sophomore Luke Asbury earned a major decision during his match at 152 pounds, winning 13-4, which was crucial in the team victory as it earned North Haven four team points. Junior captain Nate Ruggiero was able to secure a first-period pin in his match at 170 pounds, giving the Nighthawks six more points.
zip06.com
Sugar Season is Coming Soon
Early to mid-February usually marks the beginning of the maple sugaring season in Connecticut, weather permitting. The folks running the Parmelee Farm Sugarhouse at Parmalee Farm, 465 Route 81, Killingworth, expect their season to start in mid-February and run through mid-March. Stay tuned, and we’ll let you know when we hear more!
zip06.com
Yellowjackets Take Down Hand, Perform at Jonathan Law Invitational
The East Haven wrestling team hosted Hand in a very competitive match on Jan. 25. In a contest that came down to the wire, the Yellowjackets pulled out a 40-34 win. In the 126-pound bout, Braeden Simmons of Hand defeated East Haven’s Chris Doheny by an 8-2 decision. Hand also won the 132-pound bout (Jack Wiesbrock over Elijah Trufan by pin).
zip06.com
Westbrook’s Basketball Teams Drop a Couple of Contests
Southington-Coginchaug-Westbrook boys’ ice hockey suffered a 3-2 loss on Jan. 27 against Enfield-East Granby-Stafford. The team is 0-11 on the season. They traveled to Cromwell to play the Rocky Hill co-op on Jan. 30 and Milford on Feb. 1 (after press time). They will travel to Ridgefield on Friday, Feb. 3, to take on Wilton.
zip06.com
H-K Sports: A Week in Review
The Cougars improved their conference record, adding two wins and a loss to their record sheet. The team, now 8-6 overall and 6-5 in conference play, took a 63-46 loss at home to Coginchaug on Jan. 24. They bounced back on Jan. 27, taking a decisive road victory at Portland 63-28, and a 75-63 win at North Branford. They traveled to East Hampton on Jan. 31 (after press time) and will host Morgan on Friday, Feb. 3 and North Branford on on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
zip06.com
East Haven Boys’ Hoops Takes OT Defeat to Branford; Girls’ Basketball Drops Two Contests
Girl’s ice hockey split the week, taking a win on the road and a loss at home. In its game on. Jan. 23 against Fairfield Ludlowe/Warde, the Guilford girls’ ice hockey co-op took a 4-2 win on the road. The team hosted the Hamden co-op on Jan. 26, falling in an 0-2 loss. Now 5-8 on the season, they take the ice again on Saturday, Feb. 4, at home against the Masuk Co-op.
zip06.com
Branford Boys’ Hoops Edges East Haven in Overtime; Boys’ Hockey Earns Win Versus North Branford
The Hornets split the week, taking both a win on the road and a loss at home. The team hosted Cheshire on Jan. 24, falling to the visitors 60-49, before hitting the road to edge out a 67-66 victory over East Haven on Jan. 27. At 3-9 on the season and 0-2 in conference play, the Hornets traveled to New Haven to play Career Magnet on Jan. 31 (after press time). They’ll host Fairfield Prep on Friday, Feb. 3.
zip06.com
D’Amato Displays Sharp Shooting Prowess for East Haven Hoops
When speaking about his assignment on the court, Angelo D’Amato loves to roam freely as a guard. That love has enabled him to run free and shoot his shot openly and often, to rousing success for the East Haven boys’ basketball team. The Yellowjackets’ senior and shooting guard...
zip06.com
Yellowjackets Boys’ Hockey Fights to the Finish
On Jan. 26, the East Haven boys’ ice hockey co-op team faced Masuk at home, losing a back-and-forth contest by a score of 5-3. To open the scoring, Tyler Weinzimmer (Morgan) took a pass from Cameron Lacroix (East Haven) and Dylan Ingram (Valley Regional) into the net at the 0:55 mark of the first period to get the Yellowjackets on the board. At 7:27, Joe Vocatura (East Haven) found Allan Schroeter (East Haven), who knocked it into the net to give East Haven an early 2-0 lead.
zip06.com
Branford Track Teams Shine at West Conference Championship
On Jan. 24, the Branford boys’ and girls’ indoor track teams competed in the SCC West Track Championships, with impressive showings on both sides. On the girls’ side, the Hornets scored 27 points and took ninth place. Top performances included Joelle Budz in the 55-meter run, who...
zip06.com
Valley’s Sharp-Shooting Quinn Has Opposing Defenders Quivering
When Conor Quinn decided he needed a change of pace with his sport of choice, he picked a more sped-up game. And it has proven to be the right choice, as he is well on the fast track to being a sharpshooter for the Valley Regional boys’ basketball team–serving as a crucial part of the Warriors’ midseason resurgence.
