BBC
Gareth Thomas: Former Wales rugby star settles HIV case with ex
Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with an ex-partner who accused him of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him. Ian Baum alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status and "failed to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on. The former British and...
BBC
Kyle Smaine: US freestyle skier dies aged 31 in avalanche in Japan
Former US world champion freestyle skier Kyle Smaine has died in an avalanche, his family have confirmed. Smaine, 31, was one of two skiers killed on the east slope of Mount Hakuba Norikura in Japan, when the incident happened on Sunday. His father, William Smaine, confirmed to NBC News on...
