Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
Related
Hot lunch program for Springfield’s older adults returns
SPRINGFIELD — The city’s hot lunch program for older adults in Springfield will resume Wednesday. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was discontinued when senior centers were forced to close. In response to the closing of the senior centers, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno developed a meal distribution program for older adults who were registered with the Department of Elder Affairs.
Springfield restarts hot lunch program for senior residents
The City of Springfield will resume the hot lunch program for Springfield seniors citizens.
Chicopee Committee deadlocks in effort to name Chicopee School superintendent
CHICOPEE — The School Committee deadlocked in an attempt to select a superintendent Tuesday night, debating between the current interim superintendent and the executive director for a Connecticut school district. After a long and sometimes contentious debate, six members of the School Committee voted to hire Marcus Ware, the...
Seniors learn options of selling their home and moving
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Selling homes and moving into a retirement community is among the many important decisions older couples have to make. West Springfield Council on Aging director Sarah Long knows what’s on the minds of her people and she acts accordingly inviting speakers on the issues. Realtor Laura Kuhnel explained the somewhat […]
Chicopee’s Faded Barber Lounge, 8 other businesses get grants from Latino Economic Development Corp.
CHICOPEE – Ricardo Diaz-Vargas opened Faded Barber Lounge in 2020. It was not – with COVID-19 protocols in place — an ideal time to open a business requiring customers be physically present to get haircuts. “The first year was not great,” he said. But the business...
Co-op Corner: Westfield Tech students learning and earning at Elm Electrical
WESTFIELD — Three Westfield Technical Academy seniors, Hunter Boisseau of Russell, David Hernandez of Springfield and Anthony Pighetti of Westfield, are currently in the cooperative education program at Elm Electrical, earning wages while continuing to learn on the job. Elm Electrical, with headquarters in Westfield and offices in Marlborough...
Weekend of violence leaves western Massachusetts shaken up
A weekend of violence here in western Massachusetts has left many in our area shaken up. And Monday night, 22News heard concerns from the local community.
westernmassnews.com
Bail reduced for suspect in deadly Holyoke hit-and-run
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of a man killed after a hit-and-run crash in Holyoke earlier this month filled a Springfield courtroom Tuesday morning as the driver charged in the case asked for his bail to be lowered. In that courtroom, Byron Salgado Melendez requested a bail reduction as...
Aftermath of massive fire on Main Street in Springfield
The families impacted are being temporarily placed in hotels nearby until they can provide other housing options.
westernmassnews.com
Westfield Freemasons organize program to provide medical equipment free of charge
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Westfield, the local Freemason chapter put together the Hospital Equipment Loan Program to help people find the equipment they need, free of charge. “We have transfer chairs, we have shower benches, we just have anything and everything you could possibly need in that category of...
Connecticut to receive millions in federal funding for SNAP, child nutrition programs
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Food insecurity is on the rise across the country and one nonprofit estimates there are nearly 400,000 people experiencing hunger in Connecticut. Now, federal funding is on the way to help eligible families and children to receive meals at school. “We simply can’t meet the need without government support,” said Jason […]
TIMELINE: How the events occurred in the Holyoke Mall shooting
A Saturday night shooting at the Holyoke Mall left one innocent bystander dead. The suspect in this deadly incident appeared in court for the first time Monday morning.
Former Westfield firefighter found not guilty for enticing minor charge
A former Westfield firefighter was found not guilty Thursday by a jury in Hampden County Superior Court for enticing a minor.
Woman Stabbed To Death In Springfield Parking Lot: Police
Springfield police are investigating the stabbing death of a woman over the weekend. Police were called to Chestnut Street just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, to a report a woman had been stabbed in a parking lot on Liberty Street, Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh tweeted. Officers provided...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to rollover accident on Berkshire Ave.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Berkshire Avenue Monday night after a vehicle got into an accident that caused it to rollover onto its side. Our Western Mass News crew arrived just before 10:15 p.m. and saw a single SUV rolled onto its side on the grass with its roof removed.
Enfield, Pittsfield among Bed Bath & Beyond closings
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said it will close all its Harmon Face Values health and beauty stores as well as 87 more of its namesake stores in addition to the 150 locations already on the chopping block. Among the Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing are locations at 20...
Miss Western Massachusetts Scholarship Pageant held in Chicopee
The Miss Western Massachusetts Scholarship Pageant took place this afternoon in Chicopee.
Holyoke Mall shooting victim identified as Trung Tran, 33, of West Springfield
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal Holyoke Mall shooting that occurred over the weekend. Trung Tran, 33, of West Springfield, was fatally shot Saturday at the Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Salon inside the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. On...
GoFundMe created to pay for Trung Tran’s funeral after Holyoke Mall shooting
A GoFundMe account was launched Monday night to support funeral costs for Trung Tran after he was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall Saturday night. Tran, 33, of West Springfield, who also went by the name Michael, according to the GoFundMe page, worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Spa in the Holyoke Mall. He was shot after his customer allegedly started to argue with a man who came into the salon, court records indicate.
Single-family residence in Amherst sells for $850,000
Andrew Spielvogel and Jessica Keene bought the property at 33 Red Gate Lane, Amherst, from Jason J Weakley and Jane K Weakley on Jan. 12, 2023, for $850,000 which works out to $268 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.4-acre lot.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 2