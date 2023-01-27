ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Hot lunch program for Springfield’s older adults returns

SPRINGFIELD — The city’s hot lunch program for older adults in Springfield will resume Wednesday. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was discontinued when senior centers were forced to close. In response to the closing of the senior centers, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno developed a meal distribution program for older adults who were registered with the Department of Elder Affairs.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Seniors learn options of selling their home and moving

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Selling homes and moving into a retirement community is among the many important decisions older couples have to make. West Springfield Council on Aging director Sarah Long knows what’s on the minds of her people and she acts accordingly inviting speakers on the issues. Realtor Laura Kuhnel explained the somewhat […]
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Bail reduced for suspect in deadly Holyoke hit-and-run

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of a man killed after a hit-and-run crash in Holyoke earlier this month filled a Springfield courtroom Tuesday morning as the driver charged in the case asked for his bail to be lowered. In that courtroom, Byron Salgado Melendez requested a bail reduction as...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to rollover accident on Berkshire Ave.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Berkshire Avenue Monday night after a vehicle got into an accident that caused it to rollover onto its side. Our Western Mass News crew arrived just before 10:15 p.m. and saw a single SUV rolled onto its side on the grass with its roof removed.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

GoFundMe created to pay for Trung Tran’s funeral after Holyoke Mall shooting

A GoFundMe account was launched Monday night to support funeral costs for Trung Tran after he was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall Saturday night. Tran, 33, of West Springfield, who also went by the name Michael, according to the GoFundMe page, worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Spa in the Holyoke Mall. He was shot after his customer allegedly started to argue with a man who came into the salon, court records indicate.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family residence in Amherst sells for $850,000

Andrew Spielvogel and Jessica Keene bought the property at 33 Red Gate Lane, Amherst, from Jason J Weakley and Jane K Weakley on Jan. 12, 2023, for $850,000 which works out to $268 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.4-acre lot.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
