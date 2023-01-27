Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
Hurst throws down the gauntlet and runs for mayor of Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – City Councilor Justin Hurst made his campaign official on Jan. 25 with a kick-off event that drew almost a full house to the Cedars Banquet Facility. Reminder Publishing reported Hurst’s initial announcement through a post on Facebook several weeks ago. For residents who remember the race...
Daycare facility asking for donations after massive fire in Springfield
That massive fire in the North End of Springfield on Saturday night forced a childcare facility to relocate.
Hot lunch program for Springfield’s older adults returns
SPRINGFIELD — The city’s hot lunch program for older adults in Springfield will resume Wednesday. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was discontinued when senior centers were forced to close. In response to the closing of the senior centers, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno developed a meal distribution program for older adults who were registered with the Department of Elder Affairs.
Chicopee Committee deadlocks in effort to name Chicopee School superintendent
CHICOPEE — The School Committee deadlocked in an attempt to select a superintendent Tuesday night, debating between the current interim superintendent and the executive director for a Connecticut school district. After a long and sometimes contentious debate, six members of the School Committee voted to hire Marcus Ware, the...
Removed by mayor, former Holyoke Historical Commission chair explores legal options
HOLYOKE — After a recent 90-minute hearing, Mayor Joshua A. Garcia dismissed Paola Ferrario from the Holyoke Historical Commission on Jan. 27. Paola Ferrario’s time as the commission’s chair ended with a single line: “I hereby remove you from the Historical Commission effective immediately.”. Ferrario’s three-year...
Single family residence in South Hadley sells for $408,000
Victor Perpetua acquired the property at 31 Ashfield Lane, South Hadley, from M Detoma Ret Janice on Jan. 11, 2023. The $408,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $248. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 23,147 square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
Chicopee’s Faded Barber Lounge, 8 other businesses get grants from Latino Economic Development Corp.
CHICOPEE – Ricardo Diaz-Vargas opened Faded Barber Lounge in 2020. It was not – with COVID-19 protocols in place — an ideal time to open a business requiring customers be physically present to get haircuts. “The first year was not great,” he said. But the business...
Single-family residence in Amherst sells for $850,000
Andrew Spielvogel and Jessica Keene bought the property at 33 Red Gate Lane, Amherst, from Jason J Weakley and Jane K Weakley on Jan. 12, 2023, for $850,000 which works out to $268 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.4-acre lot.
Deadline nears in most Massachusetts communities to apply for a property tax abatement
The average property tax bill for a single-family home in Massachusetts went up by almost $400 this year. If a homeowner believes their property has been overvalued by their local assessors office, an abatement may be the only way to reduce their tax bill. The deadline to apply for a...
Woman found stabbed in parking lot on Liberty Street in Springfield
A woman has died after being stabbed in Springfield early Sunday morning.
Westfield behavioral health clinic, part of statewide network, extends hours of service
WESTFIELD — Behavioral Health Network Inc.’s new WellBeing Center in Westfield will fill a gap in health coverage locally, Mayor Michael McCabe said at the clinic’s grand opening last week. One of two Community Behavioral Health Centers opened by BHN on Jan. 27, it also fills a...
Detached house in Longmeadow sells for $865,800
Stassen Ft acquired the property at 951 Longmeadow Street, Longmeadow, from Aaron D Kugelmass and Karen E Ambrose on Jan. 13, 2023. The purchase price was $865,800. The house sits on a 1.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:. In April 2022, a 1,734-square-foot home on Morningside Drive...
Springfield crews respond to rollover accident on Berkshire Ave.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Berkshire Avenue Monday night after a vehicle got into an accident that caused it to rollover onto its side. Our Western Mass News crew arrived just before 10:15 p.m. and saw a single SUV rolled onto its side on the grass with its roof removed.
Ware school board names Michael Lovato as new superintendent
WARE — By unanimous vote Wednesday, the Ware School Committee selected Michael Lovato as superintendent of schools. Lovato’s most recent job was assistant superintendent in the City of Chelsea’s school district. The five Ware school committee members said Lovato was their number one choice out of the...
New Community Behavioral Health Center opens in Chicopee
CHICOPEE – The Center for Human Development opened a new Community Behavioral Health Center (CBHC) called Gateway on Jan. 3. Located at 1109 Granby Rd., the Gateway CBHC provides extensive resources in treating mental health. The Gateway service hub is one of 25 behavioral health and substance use providers...
Co-op Corner: Elm Electrical
From left, Westfield Technical Academy electrical wiring instructor Gary Martineau, co-op senior Evan Pighetti, Elm Electrical Senior Project Manager Paul Asselin, co-op seniors David Hernandez and Hunter Boisseau, and WTA Assistant Principal Kevin Daley. (AMY PORTER / THE WESTFIELD NEWS)
Three-bedroom home sells in Easthampton for $411,100
Richard Brown and Anita Loose brown acquired the property at 15 Lyman Street, Easthampton, from Daniel J Noonan and Teresa L Noonan on Jan. 11, 2023. The $411,100 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $327. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Holyoke crews respond to accident between school bus and scooter
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Holyoke responded to an accident Monday on Main and South Streets that involved a school bus and a scooter. No students were on board the bus at the time of the accident. Police said that the scooter operator only suffered minor injuries. The cause...
Residents reacting from sticker shock as home heating bills continue to rise
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Many people are starting to get their home heating bills for January and are concerned about how much their costs have gone up. Western Mass News is getting answers on the increase and what customers can do to ease the pain on their wallets. Western Mass....
Seniors learn options of selling their home and moving
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Selling homes and moving into a retirement community is among the many important decisions older couples have to make. West Springfield Council on Aging director Sarah Long knows what’s on the minds of her people and she acts accordingly inviting speakers on the issues. Realtor Laura Kuhnel explained the somewhat […]
