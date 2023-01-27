ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

thereminder.com

Hurst throws down the gauntlet and runs for mayor of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – City Councilor Justin Hurst made his campaign official on Jan. 25 with a kick-off event that drew almost a full house to the Cedars Banquet Facility. Reminder Publishing reported Hurst’s initial announcement through a post on Facebook several weeks ago. For residents who remember the race...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Hot lunch program for Springfield’s older adults returns

SPRINGFIELD — The city’s hot lunch program for older adults in Springfield will resume Wednesday. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was discontinued when senior centers were forced to close. In response to the closing of the senior centers, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno developed a meal distribution program for older adults who were registered with the Department of Elder Affairs.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family residence in Amherst sells for $850,000

Andrew Spielvogel and Jessica Keene bought the property at 33 Red Gate Lane, Amherst, from Jason J Weakley and Jane K Weakley on Jan. 12, 2023, for $850,000 which works out to $268 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.4-acre lot.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house in Longmeadow sells for $865,800

Stassen Ft acquired the property at 951 Longmeadow Street, Longmeadow, from Aaron D Kugelmass and Karen E Ambrose on Jan. 13, 2023. The purchase price was $865,800. The house sits on a 1.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:. In April 2022, a 1,734-square-foot home on Morningside Drive...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to rollover accident on Berkshire Ave.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Berkshire Avenue Monday night after a vehicle got into an accident that caused it to rollover onto its side. Our Western Mass News crew arrived just before 10:15 p.m. and saw a single SUV rolled onto its side on the grass with its roof removed.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Ware school board names Michael Lovato as new superintendent

WARE — By unanimous vote Wednesday, the Ware School Committee selected Michael Lovato as superintendent of schools. Lovato’s most recent job was assistant superintendent in the City of Chelsea’s school district. The five Ware school committee members said Lovato was their number one choice out of the...
WARE, MA
thereminder.com

New Community Behavioral Health Center opens in Chicopee

CHICOPEE – The Center for Human Development opened a new Community Behavioral Health Center (CBHC) called Gateway on Jan. 3. Located at 1109 Granby Rd., the Gateway CBHC provides extensive resources in treating mental health. The Gateway service hub is one of 25 behavioral health and substance use providers...
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Co-op Corner: Elm Electrical

From left, Westfield Technical Academy electrical wiring instructor Gary Martineau, co-op senior Evan Pighetti, Elm Electrical Senior Project Manager Paul Asselin, co-op seniors David Hernandez and Hunter Boisseau, and WTA Assistant Principal Kevin Daley. (AMY PORTER / THE WESTFIELD NEWS)
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells in Easthampton for $411,100

Richard Brown and Anita Loose brown acquired the property at 15 Lyman Street, Easthampton, from Daniel J Noonan and Teresa L Noonan on Jan. 11, 2023. The $411,100 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $327. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke crews respond to accident between school bus and scooter

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Holyoke responded to an accident Monday on Main and South Streets that involved a school bus and a scooter. No students were on board the bus at the time of the accident. Police said that the scooter operator only suffered minor injuries. The cause...
HOLYOKE, MA
WWLP

Seniors learn options of selling their home and moving

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Selling homes and moving into a retirement community is among the many important decisions older couples have to make. West Springfield Council on Aging director Sarah Long knows what’s on the minds of her people and she acts accordingly inviting speakers on the issues. Realtor Laura Kuhnel explained the somewhat […]
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
