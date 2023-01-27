Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NFL Twitter Destroys Tony Romo For Bengals-Chiefs Game Call
Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game was a classic, but for some, the viewing experience was diminished due to the broadcast. Tony Romo didn’t exactly put on a masterclass of announcing as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals did battle at Arrowhead Stadium. Between his weird sounds, cringeworthy improv and incessant yelling, CBS’ play-by-play voice added a sour note to what was a fantastic game between two of the NFL’s premier teams.
Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Pulls Joe Burrow Move After Chiefs Beat Bengals
Patrick Mahomes took a clear dig at Joe Burrow after the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game win, pointing out there weren’t any cigars in the Kansas City locker room. The same can’t be said for the suite level at Arrowhead Stadium, where someone very close to the star quarterback lit up a victory stogie after the Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII.
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Patriots Sign Versatile Receiver To Future Contract Ahead Of Free Agency
The Patriots are giving another member of their 2022 practice squad a shot at sticking on the roster in 2023. New England on Monday signed wide receiver Lynn Bowden to a future contract. The move came three weeks after the Patriots locked up most of their final 16-man practice squad to future deals.
Brittany Mahomes Rips Cincinnati Mayor For ‘Weak’ Proclamation
The Mayor of Cincinnati tried to trash-talk Chiefs fans earlier this week, and it didn’t sit well with Brittany Mahomes. Aftab Pureval tweeted out a “WHO DEY proclamation” Friday, two days before the Bengals visited Patrick Mahomes and company for the AFC Championship Game. Within the address, Pureval called for a paternity test to see if Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is Mahomes’ father. The third-year pro is 3-0 in his career against the 2018 MVP, including a victory at Arrowhead Stadium in last season’s AFC title game.
How Bengals, Joseph Ossai Reacted To Game-Losing Penalty
The Cincinnati Bengals were just seconds away from forcing overtime in their AFC Championship matchup the Kansas City Chiefs. Then Joseph Ossai happened. With the game knotted at 20 in the closing seconds, the Chiefs needed about 15 yards to get into Harrison Butker’s range for a potential game-winning field goal. Patrick Mahomes broke loose on a third-and-4 and got first down yardage before stepping out of bounds. Unfortunately for the Bengals, that is where he was met by Ossai, who shoved Mahomes from behind before being called for unnecessary roughness.
What Patrick Mahomes Told Joe Burrow After AFC Title Game
Patrick Mahomes is confident Sunday wasn’t the last time he’ll see Joe Burrow in an AFC Championship Game. Mahomes has every reason to believe that, as the clash at Arrowhead Stadium over the weekend was a rematch of last season’s conference championship showdown. But unlike the late-January tilt last year, it was Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs who claimed the Lamar Hunt Trophy this time around and reserved a spot in Super Bowl LVII.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Bill Belichick Lauded For Hands-On Coaching At Shrine Bowl
Bill Belichick is entering his 49th season in the NFL, but that doesn’t appear to mean the New England Patriots head coach is slowing down. Though the Patriots coaching staff is being led by Troy Brown during East-West Shrine Bowl week, Belichick has been especially present in helping prepare the West team for Thursday’s all-star game. The Patriots have been given an opportunity to get an early look at some intriguing NFL draft prospects, and though Belichick’s is only an advisory role, he’s taken a hands-on approach at practices.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow: “This One Hurts, But We Will Come Back Stronger”
Aiming for a second consecutive Super Bowl berth, the Cincinnati Bengals came up just short Sunday, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs 23-20 in the AFC Championship. The loss was Joe Burrow’s first against fellow star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the former having been a perfect 3-0 against his counterpart before Sunday’s showdown.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Brock Purdy Status In Question Vs. Eagles After First-Quarter Injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was sidelined midway through the first quarter after suffering an injury during Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers deemed Purdy questionable to return due to an right elbow injury suffered on San Francisco’s first offensive possession. He remained on...
Does This Tom Brady Report Prove QB’s Buccaneers Exit Inevitable?
Are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers already in Tom Brady’s rearview mirror?. While Brady hasn’t publicly committed to returning for a 24th season, there’s been plenty of debate about where the quarterback will play in 2023 if he continues his NFL career and leaves the Bucs as a free agent, a scenario that feels increasingly likely with Tampa Bay eliminated early from the NFL playoffs.
49ers’ Brock Purdy Forced To Make NFC Championship Return
The San Francisco 49ers have officially hit desperation territory as they look to save their season. Already on their third-string quarterback entering an NFC Championship matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, the 49ers were forced to make a switch to veteran fourth-stringer Josh Johnson after Brock Purdy went down with an elbow injury in the first quarter.
Kyle Shahan Distraught As 49ers’ Injuries Play Key Role In NFC Title Game
Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers certainly will look back on the conclusion to their 2022-23 season with a what-could-have-been mindset. The 49ers on Sunday saw both their two quarterbacks suffer injuries and it’s fair to think it halted any chance San Francisco had in advancing to Super Bowl LVII. The top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles earned a 31-7 victory in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field, scoring the final 24 points of the game.
NHL Best Bets: Blues vs. Jets Game Picks
Two struggling Central Division clubs will face off tonight, with the St. Louis Blues paying a visit to the Winnipeg Jets. St. Louis Blues (+184) vs. Winnipeg Jets (-225) Total: 6 (O -110, U -110) The Jets sit in a much better position than the Blues, but both teams are...
Patriots Draft Rumors: Pats ‘Enamored’ With These Two Prospects
The New England Patriots aren’t just coaching NFL draft prospects at this week’s East-West Shrine Bowl. They’re also, of course, evaluating them. And two reportedly have caught their eye in Las Vegas. The Draft Network’s Tony Pauline on Tuesday reported members of New England’s staff “are telling...
