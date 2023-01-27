Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | More rounds of wintry weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few more light waves of wintry weather will pass through our skies. The first round of wintry weather will wind down as the day plays out. A couple of minor events will follow this one up with more periods of light snow, a mix and soem more plain old rain.
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tonight: Another round of wintry weather on tap Tuesday night
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After an icy and dicey start to this Tuesday, areas of patchy drizzle continue this afternoon and could lead to additional slick spots and a glaze of ice for some, especially south and east. Temperatures remain cold for all of central and eastern Kentucky this afternoon with thermometers only in the 30s.
14news.com
Milder Wednesday, wintry mix possible Thursday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sleet and freezing rain caused travel problems on Tuesday morning as temperatures hovered in the mid 20s throughout the day. Slow clearing Tuesday night with lows dropping into the teens on Wednesday morning. Partly to mostly sunny skies on Wednesday will help temps to climb above freezing and melt the remaining ice. Another system will clip the southern edge of the Tri-State on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet will again be possible, with the greatest impacts expected over Western Kentucky. We finally break out into partly sunny and milder conditions for Friday and the weekend. Highs on Friday will stay in the lower 30s, but will rise into the middle 40s on Saturday and the mid 50s for Sunday into Tuesday next week.
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Winter weather advisory, icy mix for Tuesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A messy wintry system is heading our way and travel conditions will worsen as we head into the overnight. A wintry mix of rain/sleet/snow will move into the state after 7 p.m. Rain will turn to a freezing mix as temperatures continue to drop. The rain/sleet/snow will end by midday Tuesday.
14news.com
On alert for sleet and freezing rain Monday night, early Tuesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -January will end on a wintry note as sleet and freezing rain move into the Tri-State late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the southern half of the Tri-State tonight through Tuesday morning. Heaviest amounts will fall over Western Kentucky, where up to 2 tenths of an inch could accumulate...this would be enough to cause a few power outages and slick roads. Areas north of I-64 may not see any measurable precip with this event. Sharply colder air will move in Tuesday night as lows fall into the teens by Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday should recover into the middle 30s. Mainly dry for the rest of the week with temps climbing back into the 40s on Saturday and into the lower 50s on Sunday.
wmky.org
Second Wave of Wintry Weather Moving Into Kentucky
A second wave of wintry weather with the potential for ice accumulation, creating slick roadways, is moving into Kentucky. The National Weather Service this afternoon issued a winter weather advisory for roughly the southern two-thirds of Kentucky, west to east from the Mississippi River to the Big Sandy. Forecasters said...
whvoradio.com
Winter Weather Should Bring Ice Mix Monday Night Into Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that will remain in effect until Tuesday morning as a band of mixed precipitation moves through western Kentucky. Keith Cooley, a meteorologist with the Paducah office, said freezing drizzle will continue this afternoon with a storm system on track to...
WKYT 27
Road crews prepare for another round of winter weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Road crews were out Tuesday night working to make sure the roads stay safe for anyone who has to be out. Crews were out all day Tuesday and will be all night. They are working 12-hour shifts to make sure they are monitoring the roadways at all times.
whopam.com
Winter Weather Advisory from 2 until 10 p.m. Tuesday
With many roadways still ice and sleet-covered, the National Weather Service has issued another Winter Weather Advisory for Southwestern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday. It includes Christian, Todd, Trigg, Montgomery and Stewart counties and forecasters say minor amounts of freezing rain and less than...
lakercountry.com
Crews ready for next winter weather event
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 8 snowfighters snow and ice removal crews will remain on duty this evening ready for the next round of winter weather expected to move into the area later tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all ten counties in District...
radionwtn.com
Kentucky Snow & Ice Team Out In All 12 Western Counties
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 Snow and Ice Team reports trucks are out treating highways in all 12 of Kentucky’s westernmost counties. A winter weather advisory remains in effect through 9 a.m., Tuesday. The National Weather Service indicates total sleet and snow accumulations up to 1/2 inch...
wdrb.com
Watching Monday night into Tuesday for Wintry Mix
Rain today continues to push its way on off to our East, especially the widespread aspect of it. However, what we are left with through the first half of the day today is a misty/drizzle-like sky. This rain of coure won't be heavy, but you may need the umbrella and windshield wipers through the morning hours.
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Expect a chilly rain as a cold front pushes across Central and Eastern Kentucky on Sunday. The wind, still wild, from the SW, sustained at 15-20 mph, will gust up to 30 mph. I’m tracking multiple chances for unsettled weather next week. Everything from rain, snow,...
wevv.com
Snow and ice make for slick roads
The National Weather Service has placed much of the Tri-State under either Winter Weather Advisories or Winter Storm Warnings through this evening and early tomorrow morning. Between now and 9AM Tuesday, periods of snowfall, wintry mix, freezing rain, and sleet will affect much of the Lower Ohio Valley. The latest...
fox56news.com
Freezing precipitation makes its way through Kentucky
FOX 56's Tyler Melito checks on road conditions Tuesday morning after a round of freezing precipitation made its way through the area. Freezing precipitation makes its way through Kentucky. FOX 56's Tyler Melito checks on road conditions Tuesday morning after a round of freezing precipitation made its way through the...
whopam.com
Light ice accumulations possible Monday night, Tuesday morning
Winter weather could make a return to Western Kentucky Monday night, as there is a chance freezing rain may cause some travel issues in the region. The National Weather Service in Paducah says it appears there won’t be enough ice to cause any power disruptions, but it only takes a light glaze of freezing rain to cause major issues on roads.
radionwtn.com
Icy Conditions Create Hazardous Driving In West Kentucky
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 Snow and Ice Team reports accumulations of ice across Kentucky’s 12 westernmost counties have created hazardous driving conditions across the region. KYTC engineers continue to urge drivers to limit their travel. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m., CST....
kyweathercenter.com
A Soggy Sunday Before Winter Weather
Good Sunday, everyone. Rounds of rain continue to push across Kentucky, giving us a very wet end to the weekend. The front responsible for today’s rain will then slow down and play a role in the winter threats for the week ahead. Let’s start this out with the rain...
Travel advisory for much of southwestern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, much of southwestern Indiana is under a level one yellow travel advisory. The yellow level is the lowest level threat out of the three, meaning routine actives and travel may be restricted because of a hazardous situation. Those traveling during a level yellow […]
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Turning Colder with a Few Flurries & Snow Showers
Colder weather builds in overnight. As a little more energy and moisture push in from the north, a few flurries and snow showers will slide through. Temperatures will drop to near freezing by sunrise. Watch out early in the morning on the Cumberland Plateau. It’s possible there will be a minor accumulation of snow there, so please drive with caution. That will not happen in Nashville. In Nashville and most of Middle Tennessee, it’ll just be cold with the chance for a few flurries.
Comments / 0