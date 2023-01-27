Read full article on original website
Carla Girvin
3d ago
look at central washington for crying out loud! western wa doesn't need another airport. you think the rest of the state doesn't fly? spokanes airport doesn't cut it
Reply
4
Carol Thorne
4d ago
same question as before - why is there a need for another airport? travelers will just need to be patient!
Reply
5
Shari Burns
4d ago
thought we wanted to lower emissions. I guess that is only when it doesn't cause any inconvience.
Reply
6
Related
Can You Legally Burn Leaves in Your Washington State Backyard?
Now that the snow is gone, there are leaves all over the Tri-Cities and Washington State. Can you burn leaves legally on your property or do you have to bag them up for the trash in Washington State?. I Grew Up in Rural Washington State. Most of my life, I...
U.S. Navy Halting Some Dry Dock Ops in Washington State
The United States Navy announced yesterday that they are temporarily suspending operations at four dry docks in western Washington. The suspensions come on the heels of the results from a planned seismic study of the area, along with the study analysis. The seismic assessment, which was done as a part...
A New Bill in Washington State Seeks to Reduce Unneeded Packaging
The potato chip bag. The toothpaste tube. The pizza box. These are some of the most common household packages, and yet, they often aren’t recyclable. Instead, they end up in landfills. That, according to Washington state Rep. Liz Berry, needs to change. “We're leaving so much material on the...
MyNorthwest.com
WSDOT breaks ground to fix one of worst chokepoints in WA
The state is finally breaking ground on a project addressing one of the worst chokepoints in the region, the connection between Interstate 90 and Highway 18 in Snoqualmie. Work on a new interchange is about to begin this week. The congestion at this interchange has become unbearable. On some days,...
Chronicle
Inslee Wants Washington to Borrow $4B to Build Housing and Shelter; How Would That Work?
OLYMPIA — It's the centerpiece of Gov. Jay Inslee's 2023-25 budget proposal: a plan to borrow $4 billion to fund an aggressive push to build affordable housing and shelters in Washington. A few weeks into the 2023 legislative session, it's not clear whether Inslee's proposal will get the necessary...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
1ST SECURITY BANK ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF REGULATORY APPROVALS TO BUY SEVEN WASHINGTON AND OREGON BRANCHES FROM COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INCLUDES MANZANITA & TILLAMOOK BRANCHES
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. ― January 17, 2023 ― FS Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSBW, ) the parent company of 1st Security Bank of Washington (“1st Security Bank”) announced January 17, 2023 that all required regulatory approvals had been received for 1st Security to purchase seven branches from Columbia Bank, a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System, in Oregon and Washington.
Here’s your chance to say what you think of this proposed huge Tri-Cities wind farm
Here are the online links to watch or you can attend a live event organized by Benton County.
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy Closes Four Drydocks at Puget Sound Shipyard Over Quake Risk
The U.S. Navy is temporarily idling four submarine repair drydocks in Washington due to earthquake risk, the service announced Sunday. The Navy recently commissioned a seismic assessment for Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as part of its long-term Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. The objective was to assess any risks associated with the occurrence of an earthquake while a nuclear sub is undergoing maintenance in one of the docks. The Navy did not go into details on the outcome of the assessment, but three drydocks at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton and one drydock at the Trident Refit Facility in Bangor will be kept empty until the conclusion of further investigations.
Bill aimed at changing traffic stops intended to reduce fatalities, increase racial equity
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill aimed at reducing inequity in traffic stops and increasing safety on the road had a hearing in committee on Monday. House Bill 1513, also called Traffic Safety For All, would reprioritize the types of stops officers make to focus on safety issues such as DUIs, distracted driving, and speeding.
Tri-City Herald
Lobbyist barred from state Capitol after ruling he stalked state representative
As the Washington Legislature returns to an in-person session for the first time in two years, the usual flock of lobbyists is back, too, pressing lawmakers to pass, kill or amend bills on behalf of their clients. But one prominent lobbyist is barred from the Capitol campus after a judge...
spokanepublicradio.org
WA lawmakers consider changes to "Death with Dignity Act"
Washington’s 14-year-old assisted suicide law may get an update. A state House committee is scheduled to vote this week on a bipartisan bill designed to make it easier for terminally ill people to peacefully end their lives. “This bill has been in development for more than three years,” said...
Washington’s overfunded public pension system could cost taxpayers, officials say
OLYMPIA – While other state public pension systems face large unfunded liabilities, Washington's faces the opposite problem: potential overfunding due to strong long-term returns on investment and a combination of state and public employee contributions. However, the situation could still lead to budgeting problems for various reasons. The underlying...
seattlerefined.com
The return of the Washington Sportsmen's Show
If you're a hunter, fisherman or outdoor enthusiast, you won't want to miss the biggest sportsmen's show in the state of Washington. The Washington Sportsmen's Show, presented by Leupold, returns to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2023. About the Washington Sportsmen's...
Local news you missed this weekend
Outbreak that sickened 10 diners forces Washington restaurant to close, officials say. Three different dinner parties reported getting sick, officials said. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife 'Tips for living with coyotes'
Tri-City Herald
Working Families Tax Credit applications to open as lawmakers introduce ideas to expand it
One day ahead of when the Working Families Tax Credit is set to open for applications in Washington state, lawmakers held public hearings on three different bills to expand the program. In 2021, legislators provided funding for the credit, which will affect approximately 400,000 households in the state. The program...
KXL
Historic Choice To Lead Washington State Democrats
SEATTLE (AP) – The Washington State Democratic Party has chosen the former leader of the King County Democrats as its new chair. The Seattle Times reports 38-year-old Shasti Conrad was chosen Saturday. Conrad is a political consultant who ran unopposed with the support of Gov. Jay Inslee, Washington’s Democratic...
Chronicle
Washington State Sheriffs, Police Chiefs Shift Gears for Police Pursuit Bills
The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs was not pleased to hear criticism of proposed bills that seek to rebalance the state’s controversial vehicle pursuit law. Both the Washington state Senate and House have sponsored bills that seek to roll back House Bill 1054 that upped the threshold...
KOMO News
Light lowland snow falls in parts of western Washington Tuesday morning
SEATTLE — Lowland snow fell in parts of the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, creating the possibility of slick roads for drivers as temperatures remained below freezing. The National Weather Service first reported “some very light snow showers” in the north interior around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Around the same time, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported “light snow accumulation” in Skagit and Whatcom counties.
Permit-to-purchase, assault weapons ban pass out of Washington House Committee
Two controversial firearms bills have passed out of the Washington House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1143 prohibits firearm dealers from selling or transferring guns unless the person has a valid permit to purchase firearms, mandates background checks and 10-day waiting periods for all transfers of firearms, and requires dealers to record every transfer. The bill also requires prospective gun buyers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit prior to approaching any seller. ...
610KONA
Which Washington Apple is America’s Favorite?
Washington feeds the rest of the country and the world. While world-famous for our trees and coffee, we make the best apples on the continent. How many apples are grown in Washington each year?. Washington will harvest about 12 billion apples this year, and every year actually. That's 12 billion...
Comments / 10