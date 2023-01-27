ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Comments / 1

Related
WTVC

Man convicted of raping 6-year-old child by Whitfield County jury

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A jury in Whitfield County convicted a 37-year-old man for raping a 6-year-old child Tuesday. William Gilberto Gaspar-Mateo was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison, according to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston, but he will be eligible for parole in 30 years.
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

UPDATE: HCSO Investigating Shooting on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is offering the following update in regard to Monday’s shooting near the 6400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road. Yesterday evening at approximately 7:00 pm (EST), the suspect wanted in connection to this shooting was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting suspect, Brian Stone, and an accomplice, left Hamilton County and proceeded to Marion County where he perpetrated additional crimes.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

2 charged with DCS van carjacking at Marion County gas station

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men face charges after authorities say they carjacked a Department of Children's Services (DCS) van taking a sentenced juvenile headed to west Tennessee at a gas station in Marion County. We also learned from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office that investigators believe one of...
MARION COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Ooltewah shooting results in carjacking and high-speed chase

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The shooting suspect on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road was arrested Monday by Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Police arrested the man on I-24 after a high-speed chase. Ooltewah Shooting. The shooting suspect was Brian Stone, who had an accomplice with him, according to Hamilton County police. Richard...
MARION COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Walker County Sheriff’s Office addresses Fentanyl overdose deaths

From Local 3 News: In less than 24 hours, six people in North Georgia overdosed from Fentanyl. Three in Catoosa County survived, but three were found dead Monday morning in Walker County. The Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson held a press conference addressing the investigation. He said consuming just 2...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
mymix1041.com

HCSO investigates double shooting in Ooltewah

From Local 3 News: The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting in Ooltewah on Monday. It happened at a home in the 6400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road shortly after 4:00pm. Sheriff Austin Garrett says the two people who were shot have been taken to a hospital...
OOLTEWAH, TN
WDEF

Fentanyl Overdoses in Catoosa and Walker Counties

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – Investigators are dealing with two potentially deadly overdose incidents in northwest Georgia. The worst happened Monday morning in a rural location in Kensington, Georgia. The Walker County Sheriff says officers found three people dead from what appeared to be fentanyl overdoses. He tells us the...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
southerntorch.com

Police Pursuit Vehicles for DCSO

FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) The DeKalb County Commission held its second meeting of the new year on Tuesday, January 24. The Commission is resuming its pre-covid schedule with two monthly meetings, on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. County Administrator Matt Sharp brought...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WDEF

Three dead in Walker County following fentanyl overdose

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Monday afternoon, the Walker County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that three people in the Kensington community passed away from a fentanyl overdose. Sheriff Steve Wilson then addressed his community promoting safety, saying that too many lives have already been lost to the drug. Wilson identified the...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Chattanooga NAACP endorses Tyre Nichols inspired bill

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The local branch of the NAACP is supporting a call from the family of the man killed in Memphis by police officers for a new piece of legislation. Members of the state and Memphis NAACP proposed the Tyre Nichols Criminal Justice Reform Bill on Sunday. They...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Driver of hit-and-run accident arrested in Bradley County

On Monday, at around 3:18 p.m., the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hit and run accident on APD-40. An alleged road rage incident was described as leading to the crash which left one vehicle on the side of APD-40 while the other, a Dodge Charger, fled the scene.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
weisradio.com

Woman Dies in Chattooga County Accident

The Georgia State Patrol post in Rome has confirmed that a woman died in a tragic accident on Gore-Subligna Road in Chattooga County last Friday. The woman reportedly fell from the back of a vehicle and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. We’ll have more information on the...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Three Chattanooga Teens Accused of Carjacking

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- We have learned more about the circumstances surrounding a dramatic crash on Brainerd Road Saturday. Chattanooga Police say the incident stemmed from a reported carjacking. Police say that they were notified that a car was stolen at 1 p.m Saturday on the two-thousand block of Roanoke Avenue.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy