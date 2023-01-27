Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Non-violent offenders to help increase trash pickup in Hamilton County, mayor, D.A. say
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Convicted non-violent offenders in Hamilton County will have opportunities to serve part of their sentence helping to clean up Tennessee trash. Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp announced the new initiative on Tuesday. The Wamps say the goal is...
WTVC
Man convicted of raping 6-year-old child by Whitfield County jury
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A jury in Whitfield County convicted a 37-year-old man for raping a 6-year-old child Tuesday. William Gilberto Gaspar-Mateo was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison, according to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston, but he will be eligible for parole in 30 years.
eastridgenewsonline.com
UPDATE: HCSO Investigating Shooting on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is offering the following update in regard to Monday’s shooting near the 6400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road. Yesterday evening at approximately 7:00 pm (EST), the suspect wanted in connection to this shooting was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting suspect, Brian Stone, and an accomplice, left Hamilton County and proceeded to Marion County where he perpetrated additional crimes.
WTVCFOX
2 charged with DCS van carjacking at Marion County gas station
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men face charges after authorities say they carjacked a Department of Children's Services (DCS) van taking a sentenced juvenile headed to west Tennessee at a gas station in Marion County. We also learned from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office that investigators believe one of...
WTVC
State of Tennessee now investigating suspended Brainerd High School principal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is now investigating Brainerd High School's principal after it was revealed she hired a third-party security guard without authorization from Hamilton County Schools who was later involved in an incident with a student. Hamilton County Schools placed Brainerd High Principal Dr. Crystal...
WDEF
Ooltewah shooting results in carjacking and high-speed chase
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The shooting suspect on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road was arrested Monday by Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Police arrested the man on I-24 after a high-speed chase. Ooltewah Shooting. The shooting suspect was Brian Stone, who had an accomplice with him, according to Hamilton County police. Richard...
mymix1041.com
Walker County Sheriff’s Office addresses Fentanyl overdose deaths
From Local 3 News: In less than 24 hours, six people in North Georgia overdosed from Fentanyl. Three in Catoosa County survived, but three were found dead Monday morning in Walker County. The Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson held a press conference addressing the investigation. He said consuming just 2...
mymix1041.com
HCSO investigates double shooting in Ooltewah
From Local 3 News: The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting in Ooltewah on Monday. It happened at a home in the 6400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road shortly after 4:00pm. Sheriff Austin Garrett says the two people who were shot have been taken to a hospital...
WTVCFOX
Suspect wanted for Ooltewah double shooting now in custody, sheriff's office says
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — UPDATE (Jan. 31st):. The person wanted by deputies for this shooting is now in custody, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday morning. Brian Stone is charged with 4 counts of attempted first degree murder. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Matt Lea says after the shooting,...
WDEF
Fentanyl Overdoses in Catoosa and Walker Counties
LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – Investigators are dealing with two potentially deadly overdose incidents in northwest Georgia. The worst happened Monday morning in a rural location in Kensington, Georgia. The Walker County Sheriff says officers found three people dead from what appeared to be fentanyl overdoses. He tells us the...
southerntorch.com
Police Pursuit Vehicles for DCSO
FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) The DeKalb County Commission held its second meeting of the new year on Tuesday, January 24. The Commission is resuming its pre-covid schedule with two monthly meetings, on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. County Administrator Matt Sharp brought...
WDEF
Three dead in Walker County following fentanyl overdose
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Monday afternoon, the Walker County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that three people in the Kensington community passed away from a fentanyl overdose. Sheriff Steve Wilson then addressed his community promoting safety, saying that too many lives have already been lost to the drug. Wilson identified the...
WDEF
Chattanooga NAACP endorses Tyre Nichols inspired bill
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The local branch of the NAACP is supporting a call from the family of the man killed in Memphis by police officers for a new piece of legislation. Members of the state and Memphis NAACP proposed the Tyre Nichols Criminal Justice Reform Bill on Sunday. They...
WTVCFOX
'Never looked worse:' Non-profit eyes increasing trash on Chattanooga Creek
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A local non-profit is noticing trash is collecting more and more in hotspots around the Scenic City. "Litter is increasing exponentially, it seems, everywhere," said Randy Whorton, Director of Wild Trails. During a recent Chattanooga City Council meeting Council member Carol Berz used the word trashy...
mymix1041.com
Driver of hit-and-run accident arrested in Bradley County
On Monday, at around 3:18 p.m., the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hit and run accident on APD-40. An alleged road rage incident was described as leading to the crash which left one vehicle on the side of APD-40 while the other, a Dodge Charger, fled the scene.
Fertilizer Spreader Missing from Business in Franklin County
The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is asking for your help in locating a missing Adams Fertilizer Spreader. It is missing from Fandrich Supply. The missing spreader is identical to the one in the photo, but the missing spreader has the number 6 on its side. If you have information...
WTVCFOX
Bradley County man arrested in road rage related hit and run, sheriff's office says
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Bradley County man has been arrested after a road rage related hit and run Monday, the sheriff's office says. Deputies responded to the accident on the Cleveland Bypass around 3:18p.m., the Bradley County Sheriff's Office says. Road rage is what deputies say allegedly led...
weisradio.com
Woman Dies in Chattooga County Accident
The Georgia State Patrol post in Rome has confirmed that a woman died in a tragic accident on Gore-Subligna Road in Chattooga County last Friday. The woman reportedly fell from the back of a vehicle and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. We’ll have more information on the...
WDEF
Three Chattanooga Teens Accused of Carjacking
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- We have learned more about the circumstances surrounding a dramatic crash on Brainerd Road Saturday. Chattanooga Police say the incident stemmed from a reported carjacking. Police say that they were notified that a car was stolen at 1 p.m Saturday on the two-thousand block of Roanoke Avenue.
WTVC
Teen trio charged with Saturday carjacking in Chattanooga; Second such incident in 3 days
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Chattanooga Fire Department says that a car crash in the 3800 block of Brainerd Road on Saturday was related to the car jacking on Roanoke Avenue. Depend on us to keep you updated. EARLIER:. Three teenagers sit in jail after a carjacking Saturday afternoon,...
