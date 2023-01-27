ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

WLFI.com

Purdue hands No. 2 Ohio State third straight loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Abbey Ellis made a season-high five 3 pointers and Purdue earned its first top-five road victory in program history, beating No. 2 Ohio State 73-65 on Sunday. The Buckeyes (19-3, 8-3 Big Ten) lost their third-consecutive contest after winning the first 19 games of the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WLFI.com

IHSAA Girls State Tournament: First round of sectionals

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High School girl's sectionals are back. It’s time to win or go home. Many teams are hoping to advance to the state finals, but they first have to make it through their sectional to do so. Below are the scores from games around the area.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

2023 Mrs. Tippecanoe County prepares for Mrs. Indiana pagent

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Mrs. Indiana Pageant is just a little over a month away and Mrs. Tippecanoe, Rachael Stainko is preparing to take the stage March 4th for the first time in a decade. She shared with WLFI her unlikely start in the pageant world and what representing Tippecanoe County means to her.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Wabash Disc Golf Ice Bowl 2023 raising money for the community

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The 13th year of a Lafayette sports tournament is coming up to raise funds for a local food bank and anyone can get involved by donating or coming to watch the athletes compete. The Wabash Disc Golf Club is holding their annual Ice Bowl...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Law enforcement reacts to footage of Tyre Nichols' beating

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Frankfort Police Chief Scott Shoemaker felt the need to release a public statement after Friday's release of body camera footage from the beating of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop in Memphis because, as he said, "Bad cops get good cops killed." West Lafayette...
FRANKFORT, IN
WLFI.com

18-year-old sentenced to prison for Lafayette shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An 18-year-old West Lafayette man is going to prison for 16 years for shooting a man in Lafayette three years ago. Gerald Bell was convicted in March of 2022 for Robbery with Serious Bodily Injury and other charges in the case. He shot another teenager when that teen tried to run away from a robbery at Bradford Place Apartments.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Police: Tecumseh student arrested after shooting threat

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police arrested a 14-year-old girl at Tecumseh Junior High School after she allegedly threatened to shoot another student. Lt. Justin Hartman says police were called to the school after the victim reported receiving threatening Snapchat messages, which included a picture of a gun. Hartman says...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Grand jury indicts four people in Lafayette robbery, shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Four people are behind bars after a grand jury indicted them Thursday in a 2021 robbery and shooting. Patrick Dontrelle Cross, Ezekiel Salinas, Morgan Wynn and Brittany Frazier each face 27-32 indictments, including burglary, armed robbery and battery with a deadly weapon. The group plotted...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Crews respond to second fire in as many weeks at Rockland Flooring

MONON, Ind. (WLFI) — Firefighters spent hours Monday morning battling the second fire in as many weeks at a White County manufacturer. Authorities say the fire started just before 7 a.m. at Rockland Flooring in Monon. Multiple ladder and tanker trucks were seen coming and going from the business.
MONON, IN
WLFI.com

Community mourns one-year anniversary of deputies' fatal crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The community is recognizing the one-year anniversary of a tragedy involving two law enforcement officers. As we've reported, Carroll County Deputy Noah Rainey and jail Deputy Dane Northcutt were killed in a car crash last year. Northcutt was riding along with Rainey to assist...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN

