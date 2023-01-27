Italian wedding soup is an old school soup recipe that consist of meats and vegetables. My dad used to tell me about my grandpa making this soup often when he was growing up. It's a relatively inexpensive and easy recipe that feeds the whole family. So why is it called wedding soup? According to Wikipedia, the term "wedding soup" comes from a mistranslation of the Italian language phrase "minestra maritata" (meaning married soup), which is a reference to the flavor produced by the combination or "marriage" of greens and the meat. This hearty soup can be made in bulk and freezes well so you can have plenty of leftovers for a later time.

