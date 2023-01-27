Read full article on original website
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Alicia Keys Wrote For Other Artists
The 41-year-old, New York City-born artist Alicia Keys is goals. She’s a multi-time Grammy Award-winning artist, married to producer Swizz Beatz, and is known as a cultural icon and a vision of wisdom. What could be better? She’s a deity at this point. While Keys rose to fame...
Taylor Swift Dances in a “Sleepless ’70s Fever Dream” in “Lavender Haze” Music Video
Taylor Swift is living in a lavender haze. On Friday, the music star released the newest music visual for her song “Lavender Haze,” from her latest Midnights album.More from The Hollywood ReporterLive Nation "Monopoly," Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle Take Center Stage In U.S. Senate HearingOscar Nominations: Viola Davis, Taylor Swift Snubbed as Brian Tyree Henry SurprisesFeinberg Snapshot: A-Listers Contending for the Best Original Song Oscar In the video, Swift dances around in a lavender dreamy world — which includes a maze of lavender, a field of flowers and large koi fish swimming behind the walls of her home — as she...
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Twitter praised the player for what he said.
Why Carrie Underwood Loses ‘Respect’ For Some Artists at Their Concerts
Country singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood takes live performances and vocals seriously, and some concerts make her 'lose respect' for other artists.
Anissa Jones: The Sad, Short and Tragic Life of the "Family Affair" Star
She was one of the darlings of 1960s family television. She was also one of several former child-stars who died too young after years of being in the spotlight that proved to be overwhelming.
75 Best Foot-tapping, Hand-raising Gospel Songs
Rooted in the rich tradition of African-American spirituals.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Taylor Swift casts transgender man as love interest in latest music video
Taylor Swift cast a transgender man as the love interest in her "Lavender Haze" music video released Friday.
James MacArthur: Former Teen Idol and Star of TV's Original "Hawaii Five-0" Died Too Young
He was a teen movie idol sensation, a major TV star for decades, and the son of legendary actress Helen Hayes. His name was James MacArthur, and he died too young. As documented by The Associated Press and FoxNews.com, MacArthur enjoyed a career that spanned over forty years. He was best known for his role as Detective Danny "Danno" Williams on the original version of the television crime drama, Hawaii Five-0, which aired on CBS from 1968 to 1980. Episodes often concluded with detective Steve McGarrett, the lead character (as played by Jack Lord), speaking what became the famed pop-culture catchphrase: "Book 'em, Danno."
The George Harrison Song That Made Him Stop ‘Listening to the Radio’
George Harrison would unconsciously include riffs from other songs he heard in his music, so he had to turn off the radio after this got him in trouble
Taylor Swift Finally Released Her “Lavender Haze” Music Video and We’re in a Love Spiral
Watch: Taylor Swift References Dropped During Ticketmaster Senate Hearing. No, we can't calm down—even in the midst of a lavender haze. Taylor Swift just dropped the highly-anticipated music video for the second single from her album, Midnights—and as expected, it already has fans on cloud nine. The surrealist...
Quinta Brunson to Host Billboard Women in Music Awards
Quinta Brunson has been tapped to host the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards, which will take place March 1 at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles. The Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning star and creator of Abbott Elementary will emcee the annual event, which honors artists, creators, producers and executives for their contributions to the industry and community.More from The Hollywood ReporterGLAAD Media Awards: 'Tár,' 'Bros,' 'Nope,' 'Hacks,' Demi Lovato and Omar Apollo Among Nominees'Abbott Elementary' Scores Early Season 3 Renewal at ABCThe TV Ratings Road Map: Where, When and How Viewers Watch in the Streaming Era Among this...
Young Fathers: ‘We’re not weird – this is the pop music we want to listen to’
The Edinburgh trio are too rock for some radio stations and too hip-hop for others. But maybe it’s because their infectious, empathic sound shouldn’t really work that it definitely does
Taylor Swift Immerses Herself In Nothing But Purple Water For Dreamy New ‘Lavender Haze’ Video: Watch
Taylor Swift is busy rehearsing for her upcoming tour, but she’s still making sure to keep the content coming! At midnight on Jan. 27, she released the third music video from the Midnights album, which came out in October. The video was for the album’s opening track, “Lavender Haze,” and told the love story as sung by Taylor in the poppy song.
GLU Gets Wrapped Up With ‘My Demons’ & Shares The Songs That Sired This New Sound (EXCLUSIVE)
Everyone struggles with their own demons, but GLU seems happy to spend a few more hours with them on “My Demons,” the title track to his upcoming ep. In “My Demons,” GLU – the new hip-hop-infused rock moniker from Michael Shuman – details how it’s hard to quit the bad habits, and like hitting the snooze on his morality alarm clock, he begs for maybe fifteen more minutes with these vices. A trippy experience from start to finish — made even more alluring with vocals from Phantogram’s Sarah Barthel — “My Demons” is a dynamic introduction to this new musical venture. If the song wasn’t tempting enough, GLU dropped a red-hued video to accompany the track, giving something tasty for your eyes as well as your ears.
Behind the History and Meaning of the Song “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan
It’s one of the most famous folk songs in American history. It’s penned by the legendary artist Bob Dylan and has been covered a number of times. It’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” and the meaning behind the song is below. The Meaning. The...
Tom Verlaine Remembered by Patti Smith, Billy Idol and Music Industry: ‘The Realest Deal’
Musicians are mourning Television founder and frontman Tom Verlaine, who died Saturday at the age of 73. The rock guitarist was a groundbreaking figure of the punk era, whose inventive, askew playing style can be seen as an influence on younger groups like Sonic Youth, the Feelies and countless other groups. Patti Smith, Verlaine’s former partner and regular collaborator, shared a tribute on Instagram on Saturday afternoon, posting a photograph of the two of them together: “Farewell Tom, aloft the Omega.” Blondie co-founder and guitarist Chris Stein recalled his first meeting with Verlaine in 1972, while also sharing a promotional poster for...
Pink Takes a Bold Leap of Faith in ‘Trustfall’ Video
Pink is embracing the fall in the music video for her latest single “Trustfall,” the title track to her upcoming ninth studio album set for release on Feb. 17. Directed by Georgia Hudson, the video sets the singer opposite a young woman searching for the same sense of confidence and release. “You’re shit scared and your whole body is shaking,” Pink tells her as they both stand near the edge of a cliff overlooking the ocean. “Go in there and you just fucking do it. Just do it, whatever it is, and then boom – it’s gone. The fear...
loudersound.com
If unorthodox avant-punk noise-metal innovation is the question, Dinosaur Jr. are the answer
Widely credited as influential catalysts during the grunge goldrush, Dinosaur Jr. took. an embryonic Nirvana out on tour before riding the corporate alt.rock wave of the. 90s. But listening back to this box set of expanded albums spanning the trio’s major-label peak confirms founder and frontman J Mascis as a far more unorthodox avant-punk noise-metal innovator than his comically lethargic slacker-stoner lumberjack image suggests.
