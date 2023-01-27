Power outage leaves thousands without lights in East County

SAN DIEGO — Over 3,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers were without lights in the East County midday Friday, according to the energy company.

This came one day after as many as 8,000 residents across the county experienced loss of power, due to wind conditions that interfered with the power company’s equipment.

The outage, which started a little before noon, was to a circuit sending power to residents in Spring Valley, La Presa and Rancho San Diego.

SDGE says the loss of power was caused by equipment that needed to be repaired.

As of 1:30 p.m., almost all of the customers impacted by the power outage have had their electricity restored. The handful of households remaining should have power back by 5 p.m., SDGE says.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.