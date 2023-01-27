ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

Free caregiver classes to start Feb. 1

 4 days ago

A free series of caregiver classes begins on February 1 and runs for six consecutive Wednesdays ending on March 8.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers gives you the skills to take care of yourself while caring for someone else. By taking care of your own health and well-being, you become a better caregiver.

Due to the changing times, this series of classes will only be offered online. Internet access is required. When you call to pre-register, our support team will provide orientation and training to answer any questions and guide you to successful participation in the class. This new format means you can participate from the safety of your home.

Afternoon and evening classes are offered

• afternoons 3:00-4:30 pm.

• evenings 6:00-7:30 pm

Valuable information and personal sharing time benefit anyone who is caring for an older adult - family member, neighbor, or friend whether they are living with you, nearby or across the country.

Class size is limited, and registration is required. For more information, call Char Luther, 541.297.9256 or email charluther@gmail.com with Caregiver in the subject line.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers is provided as a service of the Area Agency on Aging, a Service of South Coast Business Employment Corporation and Older Adult Behavior Health Initiative of Coos and Curry counties.

