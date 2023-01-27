ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Jonathan Sandlin
4d ago

I literally OWN the land you speak of and 100% of what you say is false, false, false. This is why the world hates you media, because you, Lie, Lie, and Lie!

Larry Rob
4d ago

yet they are again trying to steal thousands of acres of privately owned land along the red River. they keep being stopped but won't give up. its costing the land owners thousands in lawyer fees. it's criminal

Don Towery
3d ago

The theft of privately owned land continues in Texas. There I fixed your headline. You're Welcome!

