When I moved here from Austin, I recognized that driving here is wildly different. It's the little things that matter to me, such as the speed people drive on the highway, or whether they actually stop at red lights or not. So when I saw that the TXDOT website has a tool to take a look at the cold hard data, whew! I tell you, I've never clicked something so fast.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO