Laurens, SC

WJBF

Fatal Saluda County crash ruled as Homicide, two suspects wanted

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On the late evening of Friday, January 20th, Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County. Coroner, Keith Turner, has identified the occupant of the passenger car involved in the crash as 26-year-old, Alex K. Donaldson of Orangeburg, S.C. Mr. Donaldson died at […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for shoplifting suspect in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said they are searching for a suspect wanted for shoplifting at a gas station. According to police, the incident happened at the Spinx near Highway 101 South and I-85 on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Officers said suspect stole two cases of beer...
GREER, SC
WSPA 7News

Anderson Co. man charged with trafficking meth, cocaine

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s office said that they arrested a man after serving a warrant at a home in early January. According to deputies, the Directed Patrol Unit, SWAT, and Narcotics Division did a search warrant along Spake Road in Pendleton. Deputies said that Justin Cobb tried to run out […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police respond to detonation in Forest City

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said they along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene on Saturday. Once on scene, officers said they heard a gunshot from the backyard of the house. Police found the suspect, who eventually dropped his...
FOREST CITY, NC
thejournalonline.com

South Greenville fatality – August Road

Greenville County Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis surveys the scene of a fatal wreck Friday night at the intersection of Augusta Road and Sterling Grove Road. Two vehicles collided after a sport utility vehicle turned in front of another vehicle. The driver of the sport utility, 86 year old William Starnes of Piedmont was killed. Starnes was not wearing a seatbelt. South Greenville firefighters also responded. The driver of the other vehicle was injured and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. (Photo by David Rogers)
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for missing woman in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who was last seen on Jan. 23. Deputies said Patricia Simms was last seen in the area of David Lee Coffee Place in Anderson wearing black pants, a pink sweater and white shoes.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

2 found dead in Greenville Co. home, investigation underway

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Greenville County home Monday morning. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, communications received a 911 call around 8:30 a.m. after a relative found them deceased at a home in the 200 block of Bergen Lane in Simpsonville. Deputies […]
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2021 deadly shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man accused of killing another man in a shooting back in 2021 has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Paul Cormack appeared before a judge on Jan. 30, 2023 and was sentenced to five years. The victim, 27-year-old Kurtis Lee Bordelon, was shot in...
ANDERSON, SC
News19 WLTX

Man found dead at car crash died from gunshot wound, deputies say

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A man found dead in a car crash on Friday died from a gunshot wound, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County late Friday evening. Minutes prior to receiving a 911 call related to the crash, the deputies say they received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of May Branch Road.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC

