golaurens.com
Gray Court man now in custody, charged with murder after fatal shooting
A Gray Court man, wanted on murder charges from a shooting in Gray Court on January 24, is now in custody, according to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. Roy Degerick Irby, 35, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. LCSO deputies and EMS responded...
Fatal Saluda County crash ruled as Homicide, two suspects wanted
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On the late evening of Friday, January 20th, Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County. Coroner, Keith Turner, has identified the occupant of the passenger car involved in the crash as 26-year-old, Alex K. Donaldson of Orangeburg, S.C. Mr. Donaldson died at […]
2 dead in Greenville Co. home ruled murder-suicide
Two people found dead at a Greenville County home died in a murder-suicide, according to the coroner's office.
WYFF4.com
Greenwood Police Department warns drivers of 'prank' that can damage your car
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Police in Greenwood, South Carolina, are warning drivers about a "prank" that can be dangerous and cause damage to cars. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Police said they have gotten reports of nails, screws, and other sharp objects apparently being embedded in what...
Man running from police, crashes into Greenville Co. home
A driver running from police crashed into a home Tuesday morning in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Police searching for shoplifting suspect in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said they are searching for a suspect wanted for shoplifting at a gas station. According to police, the incident happened at the Spinx near Highway 101 South and I-85 on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Officers said suspect stole two cases of beer...
Anderson Co. man charged with trafficking meth, cocaine
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s office said that they arrested a man after serving a warrant at a home in early January. According to deputies, the Directed Patrol Unit, SWAT, and Narcotics Division did a search warrant along Spake Road in Pendleton. Deputies said that Justin Cobb tried to run out […]
FOX Carolina
Police respond to detonation in Forest City
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said they along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene on Saturday. Once on scene, officers said they heard a gunshot from the backyard of the house. Police found the suspect, who eventually dropped his...
Man arrested following shootout, standoff in Laurens Co.
A man was arrested Thursday afternoon following a shootout and standoff in Laurens County.
Man in shootout with deputies in South Carolina charged with attempted murder, other crimes
GRAY COURT, S.C. — State authorities say a man has been taken into custody after an attempt by a South Carolina deputy to serve a warrant was met with gunfire and a standoff. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Laurens County deputies were attempting to serve...
Inmate attempted to strangle detention officer in Laurens Co., warrants say
An inmate at the Laurens County Detention Center is accused of trying to strangle a detention officer.
thejournalonline.com
South Greenville fatality – August Road
Greenville County Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis surveys the scene of a fatal wreck Friday night at the intersection of Augusta Road and Sterling Grove Road. Two vehicles collided after a sport utility vehicle turned in front of another vehicle. The driver of the sport utility, 86 year old William Starnes of Piedmont was killed. Starnes was not wearing a seatbelt. South Greenville firefighters also responded. The driver of the other vehicle was injured and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. (Photo by David Rogers)
NC man charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction
The Forest City Police Department said that responded to a person making suicidal threats on Saturday.
Coroner responds to crash in Spartanburg Co.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office has identified a victim of a crash that happened on Sunday morning in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for missing woman in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who was last seen on Jan. 23. Deputies said Patricia Simms was last seen in the area of David Lee Coffee Place in Anderson wearing black pants, a pink sweater and white shoes.
2 found dead in Greenville Co. home, investigation underway
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Greenville County home Monday morning. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, communications received a 911 call around 8:30 a.m. after a relative found them deceased at a home in the 200 block of Bergen Lane in Simpsonville. Deputies […]
McDowell Co. man arrested for armed robbery in Spartanburg Co.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said that a man was arrested after he robbed a gas station in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Upstate man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2021 deadly shooting
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man accused of killing another man in a shooting back in 2021 has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Paul Cormack appeared before a judge on Jan. 30, 2023 and was sentenced to five years. The victim, 27-year-old Kurtis Lee Bordelon, was shot in...
Multiple people found dead at Upstate home
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the discovery of multiple victims at a home on Worth St. in Greenville.
Man found dead at car crash died from gunshot wound, deputies say
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A man found dead in a car crash on Friday died from a gunshot wound, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County late Friday evening. Minutes prior to receiving a 911 call related to the crash, the deputies say they received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of May Branch Road.
