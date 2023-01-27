ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

QSR magazine

Local Kitchens to Open Five Locations in Northern California

Local Kitchens, the micro food hall that brings popular restaurants together under one roof, has announced plans to continue their rapid expansion with five new locations in Northern California. The new locations will open throughout winter and spring this year and will include cities; Novato (880 De Long Ave), San Bruno (851 Cherry Ave, Ste 2), Granite Bay (8680 Sierra College Blvd Suite 195), Citrus Heights (7885 C Madison Ave) and Natomas (2610 Arena Blvd).
SAN BRUNO, CA
palyvoice.com

Cheer team advances to state championship

Following the Palo Alto High School varsity cheer team’s win at the Central Coast Section’s final on Jan 14 in San Jose, the team will compete for the state championship starting on Jan 28 to the 30th in Sacramento, California. According to senior co-captain Eunchae Hong, the team’s...
PALO ALTO, CA
Fox40

Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and people in need

A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and …. A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Body camera footage released of Tracy Police officer …. Police Chief Sekou Millington says that...
SACRAMENTO, CA
saccityexpress.com

Photo of the Day: 1/31/23

After City College commissioned HGA Sacramento to design the new Lillard Hall in April 2019, it is officially open to students and staff during the spring semester 2023. The new building features six lecture spaces, 15 office spaces, three workspaces, a tutoring space and 12 lab spaces for science classes.
SACRAMENTO, CA
7x7.com

6 Super-Cozy Inns in Northern California

Overworked, under-appreciated, and in need of some quiet time? Trade the lurking children and busy staff of a resort for a boutique inn. Snuggle in front of a fire with a good book, take a long soak in the tub—hell, don’t even bother getting out of bed for breakfast in the morning. They’ll bring it right to you. Winter, spring, summer or fall, you won’t find better rest and relaxation than at these six cozy Northern California inns.
NAPA, CA
ABC10

Intel more than doubles California layoffs, now up to 544

FOLSOM, Calif. — Intel Corporation has more than doubled the number of employee layoffs across its Northern California campuses. The number of job cuts went from approximately 200 employees to 544. The tech giant plans to remove 343 employees at its Folsom campus and 201 at its Santa Clara...
FOLSOM, CA
nevadacountyfair.com

Crab, Shrimp and Pasta Feed March 4th

It’s back! The Fairgrounds Foundation’s Annual Fundraiser, March 4. Join the Foundation at its 11th annual fundraiser, an All-You-Can-Eat Crab, Shrimp, and Pasta Feed, on Saturday, March 4, in Ponderosa Hall at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5 pm, and dinner service begins at 6 pm. Before dinner, appetizers will be served in the lounge, allowing patrons to participate in a raffle of marvelous gift baskets and special ticket packages to the 2023 Nevada County Fair and the Draft Horse Classic.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
pprowl.com

The End is Upon Us!

As the final days of the first semester of the school year draw to a close, students are getting more time to study for exams and complete missing assignments due to the two snow days we’ve had. Our final exams have been pushed to Friday, Jan. 27 for first, second, and third hour. The rest of exams for fourth, fifth, and sixth hour will be on Monday, Jan. 30. All final grades will be put in, and report cards will be sent out soon after.
ROSEVILLE, CA
tourcounsel.com

DOCO - Downtown Commons | Shopping complex in California

DOCO - Downtown Commons is a very striking shopping center, with illuminated environments, excellent places to spend a good shopping weekend. In addition, the stores that you will find on this site offer you unmissable offers and discounts. Featured Shopping Stores: Capital Agenda, Getta Clue Store, Identity Boutique, Sacramento Kings...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers

January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

Wanted Shasta County man caught by Nevada County police

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Northstate man, currently on Shasta County's Most Wanted list for child molestation, has been caught in Nevada County. At around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Officer Kendrick with the Nevada City Police Department (NCPD) stopped a vehicle for an expired tag. Officer Kendrick says the driver gave him a fake name and was then immediately detained.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA

