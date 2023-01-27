Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The scariest serial killer of the 70’s.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
After the storm in California, this unemployment aid comes after the stormUSA DiarioCalifornia State
Officials claim that a Tesla 'spontaneously' catches fire on a California road.Sherif SaadSacramento, CA
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Related
Mayor Darrell Steinberg is piloting a reparations program for Black Sacramento residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Last week, the California Reparations Task Force held meetings in San Diego. During the hearings, Sacramento’s mayoral team discussed their reparations pilot project. Sacramento is following suit as cities across the county are starting to push for reparations at a local level including San Francisco,...
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom plans to convert EDD headquarters and 2 more downtown Sacramento office buildings into housing
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a plan to convert three adjoining office buildings along the Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento, including the Employment Development Department headquarters, into housing. At least 20% of the housing would be set aside as affordable, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty said in a press conference...
KCRA.com
'We appreciate you': Tyre Nichols' siblings in Sacramento thank hundreds of supporters at skate park vigil
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds gathered Monday night at Regency Community Skate Park in North Natomas fora vigil for Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old, who was fatally beaten by police in Memphis, grew up in Sacramento and was a student in the Twin Rivers Unified School District. His friends and family...
QSR magazine
Local Kitchens to Open Five Locations in Northern California
Local Kitchens, the micro food hall that brings popular restaurants together under one roof, has announced plans to continue their rapid expansion with five new locations in Northern California. The new locations will open throughout winter and spring this year and will include cities; Novato (880 De Long Ave), San Bruno (851 Cherry Ave, Ste 2), Granite Bay (8680 Sierra College Blvd Suite 195), Citrus Heights (7885 C Madison Ave) and Natomas (2610 Arena Blvd).
palyvoice.com
Cheer team advances to state championship
Following the Palo Alto High School varsity cheer team’s win at the Central Coast Section’s final on Jan 14 in San Jose, the team will compete for the state championship starting on Jan 28 to the 30th in Sacramento, California. According to senior co-captain Eunchae Hong, the team’s...
Fox40
Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and people in need
A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and …. A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Body camera footage released of Tracy Police officer …. Police Chief Sekou Millington says that...
Intel warns officials it plans 343 layoffs at its Folsom campus
Intel Corporation has told state and local officials that it plans to lay off about 340 workers at its Folsom campus.
Near 400-unit affordable housing project could be leased up by fall 2024
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Nearly 400-units of affordable housing is due in Elk Grove around fall of 2024. The Poppy Grove apartments broke ground mid-January, marking construction for the city's largest affordable housing development so far. It's 387 units with 14 buildings across 16 acres. "It may be the...
saccityexpress.com
Photo of the Day: 1/31/23
After City College commissioned HGA Sacramento to design the new Lillard Hall in April 2019, it is officially open to students and staff during the spring semester 2023. The new building features six lecture spaces, 15 office spaces, three workspaces, a tutoring space and 12 lab spaces for science classes.
Roseville Electric customers to start seeing 8% surcharge on utility bills
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Starting Feb. 1, Roseville Electric customers will start seeing an 8% energy surcharge on their utility bills. This 8% energy surcharge is in addition to an already-approved 3% increase that started in January, so customers will be seeing an 11% increase. "For a residential customer, to...
7x7.com
6 Super-Cozy Inns in Northern California
Overworked, under-appreciated, and in need of some quiet time? Trade the lurking children and busy staff of a resort for a boutique inn. Snuggle in front of a fire with a good book, take a long soak in the tub—hell, don’t even bother getting out of bed for breakfast in the morning. They’ll bring it right to you. Winter, spring, summer or fall, you won’t find better rest and relaxation than at these six cozy Northern California inns.
Fox40
New Raising Cane’s location to open in Sacramento area this spring
(KTXL) — A new location of the fried chicken fingers chain Raising Cane’s is expected to open in the Sacramento area in the next few months. Raising Cane’s is known for its minimalistic menu which offers only chicken fingers, its signature dipping sauce and a limited number of sides.
Intel more than doubles California layoffs, now up to 544
FOLSOM, Calif. — Intel Corporation has more than doubled the number of employee layoffs across its Northern California campuses. The number of job cuts went from approximately 200 employees to 544. The tech giant plans to remove 343 employees at its Folsom campus and 201 at its Santa Clara...
nevadacountyfair.com
Crab, Shrimp and Pasta Feed March 4th
It’s back! The Fairgrounds Foundation’s Annual Fundraiser, March 4. Join the Foundation at its 11th annual fundraiser, an All-You-Can-Eat Crab, Shrimp, and Pasta Feed, on Saturday, March 4, in Ponderosa Hall at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5 pm, and dinner service begins at 6 pm. Before dinner, appetizers will be served in the lounge, allowing patrons to participate in a raffle of marvelous gift baskets and special ticket packages to the 2023 Nevada County Fair and the Draft Horse Classic.
pprowl.com
The End is Upon Us!
As the final days of the first semester of the school year draw to a close, students are getting more time to study for exams and complete missing assignments due to the two snow days we’ve had. Our final exams have been pushed to Friday, Jan. 27 for first, second, and third hour. The rest of exams for fourth, fifth, and sixth hour will be on Monday, Jan. 30. All final grades will be put in, and report cards will be sent out soon after.
tourcounsel.com
DOCO - Downtown Commons | Shopping complex in California
DOCO - Downtown Commons is a very striking shopping center, with illuminated environments, excellent places to spend a good shopping weekend. In addition, the stores that you will find on this site offer you unmissable offers and discounts. Featured Shopping Stores: Capital Agenda, Getta Clue Store, Identity Boutique, Sacramento Kings...
Vacaville, Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Folsom, Roseville among top most affordable places to retire in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Vacaville was named the most affordable place to retire in California with Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Roseville and Folsom following close behind, according to a ranking released by GoBankingRates. This ranking lists the top 10 most affordable places by measuring the cost to rent a one-bedroom space...
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers
January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
Three people cited for selling alcohol to minors in San Joaquin County
(KTXL) — Three people were cited in San Joaquin County after giving alcohol to minors, according to the sheriff’s office. — Video Above: Firefighters call for new ways to put out electric vehicle fires According to the sheriff’s office, one clerk was cited for selling alcohol to minors while two people were cited for buying […]
krcrtv.com
Wanted Shasta County man caught by Nevada County police
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Northstate man, currently on Shasta County's Most Wanted list for child molestation, has been caught in Nevada County. At around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Officer Kendrick with the Nevada City Police Department (NCPD) stopped a vehicle for an expired tag. Officer Kendrick says the driver gave him a fake name and was then immediately detained.
Comments / 1