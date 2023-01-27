Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana named finalist for 5-star guard in class of 2024
Indiana is 1 of 5 programs still in the race to sign 5-star guard Dylan Harper. On Tuesday afternoon, Harper announced a final 5 of Indiana, Duke, Auburn, Kansas and Rutgers. Harper is one of the top high school basketball prospects in the country, regardless of class. He’s ranked as the No. 4 overall player and the No. 1 combo guard in the nation, per 247Sports Composite rankings.
Indiana basketball jumps into the Week 13 AP Top 25 to No. 21
After spending three weeks off the AP Top 25, Indiana basketball returns and jumps to No. 21 in the Week 13 polls after winning five straight games. Finally! It seems as if all the Hoosiers needed was to be doubted and unranked for them to kick things into gear. Since being unranked after Week 9, the Hoosiers are 5-1 with double-digit victories over No. 18 Wisconsin, on the road against Illinois, Michigan State, and Ohio State.
CBS Sports
How to watch Maryland vs. Indiana: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
The Maryland Terrapins lost both of their matches to the #21 Indiana Hoosiers last season on scores of 55-68 and 64-74, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Maryland's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Hoosiers at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 31 at Xfinity Center. The Terrapins are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
diehardsport.com
Michigan To Lose Out On Top Transfer Portal Target To Ohio State?
Michigan and Ohio State are believed to be the front-runners to land Ole Miss transfer portal CB Davison Igbinosun. While he visited both rivals this weekend, Igbinosun did recently see a predictioin in favor of the Buckeyes from 247sports Chris Hummer:
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana lands 3-star TE out of Georgia for class of 2023 following late push
Indiana has landed an intriguing tight end to the 2023 recruiting class with a late push in January. The player is Anthony Miller Jr., a 6-foot-5 tight end out of Duluth (GA) High School. Miller had generated offers from Florida, Florida State, Duke, Miami, Pittsburgh and Louisville, among others. Indiana...
College Basketball World Reacts To Dangerous Scoreboard Issue
The second half of last night's Indiana-Ohio State game was delayed for a bizarre reason. A piece of metal fell from the scoreboard above half-court at Assembly Hall to the floor below. When it did, it came dangerously close to hitting Buckeyes freshman star Brice Sensabaugh. That's something ...
Ohio State basketball: Chris Holtmann has no answers
If you’re an Ohio State basketball fan, it’s a rough time out there right now. The Buckeyes finished off the month of January 2-7 and now just sit at 11-10 overall. They have won just three games in the Big Ten and don’t look like they can beat any team in the conference.
A major Heisman Trophy fix -- and should Ezekiel Elliott have a Heisman?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On the latest episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah get into maybe their most heated debate in the history of the show. Doug wants to make a major change to the Heisman Trophy, and Shehan is against it. How might changing...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Tenderloin with fries, root beer wins Indiana Taste of Excellence
Chef Dean Sample from The Burgess Restaurant Group in Indianapolis took home the top award at this year's Taste of Elegance held on January 24, 2023 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. The premier chef's competition, hosted by Indiana Pork, is a culinary event designed to inspire innovative and exciting ways to serve pork.
This has been Named the Most Historic Landmark in Indiana
Indiana has a lot of history and quite a few historical landmarks scattered throughout the state, but which landmark was named the most historic?. When you think of historical landmarks in Indiana, what comes to mind first? For me, living in southern Indiana, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, West Baden Springs Hotel, and Angel Mounds are the first to come to mind. Some of these landmarks are more historically significant than others, but recently one was named the most historic landmark in the state of Indiana.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely give them a try.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
The best bars for singles in Indianapolis, IN
We get it — meeting new people can be hard. Here are some of the best bars for those who are single and 30+.
Crashes close southern Indiana interstates as roads worsen
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — At least four crashes have closed interstates in southern Indiana as temperatures dropped Monday night. A serious crash closed part of Interstate 65 northbound in Bartholomew County before 10 p.m. as road conditions reportedly deteriorate in the area. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office,...
5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to Miss
Indiana isn’t just home to the Indianapolis 500 and a world-famous college basketball team—it’s also been the backdrop to some of Hollywood’s most iconic films. From romantic comedies to baseball dramas, these five movies perfectly capture the magic of The Hoosier State.
WISH-TV
One twin from Ohio Amber Alert dies; brother had been rescued in Indianapolis
COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WISH) — Ky’Air Thomass, a twin baby who was kidnapped by a woman in December, was found dead Saturday night, police say. The Columbus Police Department said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday about a baby not breathing in a home on East Whittier Street. Police say the baby was taken to a children’s hospital but died around 11:44 p.m. that same night.
Another central Indy car dealership accused of unfair document fees
Earlier this month, more than 170,000 Hoosiers received a check in the mail from auto doc fee litigation. Now we’ve learned another dealership group is being accused of the same thing.
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Indianapolis, IN. - In addition to being Indiana's capital and largest city, anchoring a metro area with a population of more than 2.1 million residents, Indianapolis is also home to a diverse economy and strong job market.
Home Folks Not Sold on ‘Nice Guy’ Mike Pence
On a drizzly day in December, Indianapolis talk radio host Rob Kendall railed against Mike Pence on his radio show, “Kendall & Casey.”. “For 20 consecutive years, Mike Pence has been in public office. What is the signature accomplishment of Mike Pence? Anyone? Anybody?” he asked. Kendall didn’t...
Comments / 1