Dillon Co. family refuses to believe loved one isn't alive after disappearing 13 years ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Graves and German families of Dillon County said they are refusing to believe that their loved one isn't alive after going missing 13 years ago in Sumter County. Brandon "Peanut" Graves has been missing since January 30th, 2010. At the time, he was...
Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 10 years for drug charges
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday without any recommendation or negotiation to second-offense tracking of methamphetamines and second-offense distribution of methamphetamines, according to assistant solicitor Kaitlin L. Cook. The 15th Circuit Solicitor, Jimmy Richardson, announced that Termario McGee, 34 was...
Grandmother accused of helping grandson cover up murder
A South Carolina grandmother is under arrest for allegedly trying to help cover up a murder her grandson allegedly committed. Edna Faye Daniels, 78 is being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center on obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to murder charges. Ryan O'Neil Woodruff, 30, had...
39-year-old dies in barricade situation near Surfside Beach, coroner’s office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 39-year-old man died from injuries in a barricade situation Sunday night along Highway 17 Business in the Surfside Beach area, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. Hendrix Washington, 39, was identified as the person who died, and as the person who...
Police: Myrtle Beach-area woman loses $8K after man poses as North Carolina deputy, asks for Target gift cards to avoid arrest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach-area woman lost approximately $8,000 after a person posed as a North Carolina deputy and asked for gift cards to avoid being arrested for not showing up to jury duty in Raleigh, according to a police report. The woman showed up Monday at the Myrtle Beach Police Department […]
62-year-old Marlboro County man beaten inside his home; family wants answers
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A family is upset and wants answers relating to the beating of a 62-year-old inside his home in the McColl community of Marlboro County. Leonard Anderson was badly beaten this past Saturday following a card game at his home on McDowell Street, according to an incident report.
Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man recently killed while at a Moncks Corner bar. According to Coroner Darnell Hartwell, his office was contacted Saturday at 1:17 a.m. for a homicide at Bar 52, which is at 207 Davishill Lane in Moncks Corner. ABC News 4 reported that the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said […] The post Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Myrtle Beach man 'not capable of taking care of himself' reported missing
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Thomas (Tommy) Wayne Bailey, 37, was reported missing by family members on Monday afternoon. Thomas' family says he's homeless and frequents areas in Downtown Myrtle Beach, such as near the Skywheel, the boardwalk, The Midtown Hotel, the soup kitchen on Joe White avenue and the Shell gas station on 14th Avenue North and Kings Highway.
Dillon Co. suspect turns himself in after shooting his son, sheriff says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured after a shooting involving a father and son in Dillon County Monday evening. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on Highway 57 in Little Rock when the father shot his son at their home. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell confirmed the...
2 more arrests made in Darlington Co. double shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two new arrests have been made in a shooting that killed a minor and injured another in Darlington County. The shooting occurred in the area of Talulah and Syracuse Street in Darlington County on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 20, according to Sheriff James Hudson.
Bennettsville man charged with grand larceny in trailer theft
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Bennetssville man has been charged after stealing a trailer from a home on Jan. 22, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they responded to a home on Heritage Road in reference to a robbery of an 8x16 utility trailer. The...
Thief snatches 'irreplaceable' jewelry from Conway store
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is wanted for stealing jewelry from a Downtown Conway business. Conway police say a man wearing a navy jacket and white face mask asked an employee of Grady's Jewelers for assistance; while the employee was helping the man, he reached over the counter and took a small bag.
'I'm in the field of giving back'; Heather Elvis' sister, Morgan, turns tragedy to triumph
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Each month, ABC15 presents someone in the community with the Jefferson Award, which has been given for 50 years to leaders who inspire action. Tonight’s recipient has dedicated her time and career to helping those in need. After losing a loved one herself...
Dillon Co. deputies searching for man in connection to shooting on Highway 57; 1 injured
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and deputies are searching for another after a shooting in Dillon County Monday evening. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday evening on Highway 57, one person was shot and taken to an area hospital according to Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Deputies...
Man arrested after 2 killed, 2 hurt in South Carolina shootings
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was arrested Sunday after two people were killed and two others hurt in a pair of shootings on Saturday, the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies did not immediately release any additional information about the arrest of Shown Lorenzo Cooper, 36, including what charges, if any, he could […]
Deputies investigating series of drive-by shootings on Meadow St
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired into an occupied house Monday night. According to GCSO deputies responded to reports of shots fired into a home shortly after 11:00 p.m. Monday on Meadow Street. A similar incident occurred on January 26. A witness reported a subject […]
Man charged after 62-year-old 'badly beaten' in Marlboro County following card game
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been charged after a 62-year-old was badly beaten in Marlboro County and had to crawl to a neighbor's home for help. Rodriguez "Rod" Ramone Peterkin, 25, of Clio was arrested Monday and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office.
Murrells Inlet woman gives back to Myrtle Beach High School students
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — A Murrells Inlet woman wants to make sure local high school students can get gowns for prom. Christine Nelson is collecting dresses for high school girls who may not be able to afford their own. Her mom Joan originally started the collection drive nine...
Coroner identifies man killed in triple shooting at Moncks Corner bar
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the man shot and killed at a bar in Moncks Corner Friday night. The coroner's office identified the victim as Ryan Joseph Bukoskey, 36, of Moncks Corner. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to Bar...
Deputies investigating after 1 injured in Florence County shooting, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a shooting incident that injured a person in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Saturday at the intersection of Alligator and Twin Church roads, the sheriff’s office said. The victim is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. No […]
