Florence County, SC

wpde.com

Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 10 years for drug charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday without any recommendation or negotiation to second-offense tracking of methamphetamines and second-offense distribution of methamphetamines, according to assistant solicitor Kaitlin L. Cook. The 15th Circuit Solicitor, Jimmy Richardson, announced that Termario McGee, 34 was...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
fox5ny.com

Grandmother accused of helping grandson cover up murder

A South Carolina grandmother is under arrest for allegedly trying to help cover up a murder her grandson allegedly committed. Edna Faye Daniels, 78 is being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center on obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to murder charges. Ryan O'Neil Woodruff, 30, had...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man recently killed while at a Moncks Corner bar. According to Coroner Darnell Hartwell, his office was contacted Saturday at 1:17 a.m. for a homicide at Bar 52, which is at 207 Davishill Lane in Moncks Corner. ABC News 4 reported that the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said […] The post Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach man 'not capable of taking care of himself' reported missing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Thomas (Tommy) Wayne Bailey, 37, was reported missing by family members on Monday afternoon. Thomas' family says he's homeless and frequents areas in Downtown Myrtle Beach, such as near the Skywheel, the boardwalk, The Midtown Hotel, the soup kitchen on Joe White avenue and the Shell gas station on 14th Avenue North and Kings Highway.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

2 more arrests made in Darlington Co. double shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two new arrests have been made in a shooting that killed a minor and injured another in Darlington County. The shooting occurred in the area of Talulah and Syracuse Street in Darlington County on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 20, according to Sheriff James Hudson.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Bennettsville man charged with grand larceny in trailer theft

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Bennetssville man has been charged after stealing a trailer from a home on Jan. 22, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they responded to a home on Heritage Road in reference to a robbery of an 8x16 utility trailer. The...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Thief snatches 'irreplaceable' jewelry from Conway store

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is wanted for stealing jewelry from a Downtown Conway business. Conway police say a man wearing a navy jacket and white face mask asked an employee of Grady's Jewelers for assistance; while the employee was helping the man, he reached over the counter and took a small bag.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies investigating after 1 injured in Florence County shooting, sheriff’s office says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a shooting incident that injured a person in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Saturday at the intersection of Alligator and Twin Church roads, the sheriff’s office said. The victim is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. No […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

